LAW ENFORCEMENT

College Place

Sunday

1:48 p.m. — Vehicle and motorcycle collision, Larch Avenue and Whitman Drive; no injuries, blocking.

Walla Walla County

Sunday

5:54 p.m. — Search and rescue by multiple agencies of 12-year-old boy who “walked away from his home” on Langdon and Cottonwood roads, Walla Walla; found safe at another home at 9:26 p.m.

Milton-Freewater

Saturday

9:11 a.m. — Vehicle engine, transmission and computer modules stolen, 100 block South Andrea Street.

Umatilla County

Sunday

3:01 p.m. — Theft, Highway 332, Milton-Freewater.

Friday

1:46 p.m. — Fraud/forgery, Lone Fir Road, Milton-Freewater.

ARRESTS

College Place

Sunday

7:58 p.m. — Christine M. Andrews, for investigation of second-degree organized retail theft.

Walla Walla County

Sunday

1:55 a.m. — Denny L. Brown, for investigation of stolen vehicle possession and burglary tools possession.

Department of Corrections

Friday

2:04 p.m. — Damien A. Curtis, for investigation of DOC violation.

Umatilla County

Sunday

12:03 p.m. — Vincent M. Green, for investigation of felony probation violation.

Saturday

2:52 p.m. — Allen G. Davis, for investigation of second-degree burglary and first-degree theft.

