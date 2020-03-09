LAW ENFORCEMENT
College Place
Sunday
1:48 p.m. — Vehicle and motorcycle collision, Larch Avenue and Whitman Drive; no injuries, blocking.
Walla Walla County
Sunday
5:54 p.m. — Search and rescue by multiple agencies of 12-year-old boy who “walked away from his home” on Langdon and Cottonwood roads, Walla Walla; found safe at another home at 9:26 p.m.
Milton-Freewater
Saturday
9:11 a.m. — Vehicle engine, transmission and computer modules stolen, 100 block South Andrea Street.
Umatilla County
Sunday
3:01 p.m. — Theft, Highway 332, Milton-Freewater.
Friday
1:46 p.m. — Fraud/forgery, Lone Fir Road, Milton-Freewater.
ARRESTS
College Place
Sunday
7:58 p.m. — Christine M. Andrews, for investigation of second-degree organized retail theft.
Walla Walla County
Sunday
1:55 a.m. — Denny L. Brown, for investigation of stolen vehicle possession and burglary tools possession.
Department of Corrections
Friday
2:04 p.m. — Damien A. Curtis, for investigation of DOC violation.
Umatilla County
Sunday
12:03 p.m. — Vincent M. Green, for investigation of felony probation violation.
Saturday
2:52 p.m. — Allen G. Davis, for investigation of second-degree burglary and first-degree theft.