Information is compiled by the Union-Bulletin staff from the official logs and records that area law enforcement, fire and emergency medical agencies provided this morning. Not all law enforcement reports appear, as many are deemed unfounded and some reports remain in process.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Tuesday
2:58 p.m. — Bicycle stolen, 00 block South Palouse Street.
1:15 p.m. — Burglary, 500 block South Ninth Avenue.
11:17 a.m. — Items stolen from unlocked vehicle, 200 block White Street.
Monday
9:08 p.m. — Assault, 100 block Bethel Street.
5:55 p.m. — Malicious mischief, 300 block West Chestnut Street.
4:45 p.m. — Theft, 900 block South Ninth Avenue.
3:47 p.m. — Theft, 1500 block Olive Street.
8:47 a.m. — Theft, 00 block South Roosevelt Street.
Saturday
11:34 a.m. — Drugs/narcotics, Washington State Penitentiary, 1313 N. 13th Ave.
aug. 21
10:31 p.m. — Weapons violation, 300 block Chase Avenue.
aug. 20
1:32 p.m. — Suspicious package, PostalAnnex+, 1644 Plaza Way.
Milton-Freewater
Tuesday
8:11 a.m. — Bus shelter window broken, 100 block Northeast Fifth Avenue.
College Place
Tuesday
10:59 a.m. — Backpack stolen from vehicle, 200 block Southeast Date Avenue.
Umatilla County
Tuesday
11:30 a.m. — Theft, Sunquist Road, Milton-Freewater.
10:46 a.m. — Theft, Highway 339, Milton-Frewater.
Walla Walla County
Thursday
10:56 a.m. — Lockbox safe stolen from garage, 1500 block Taumarson Road, Walla Walla.
aug. 21
5:22 p.m. — Post office boxes forced open, U.S. Postal Service, 69 Touchet Rd., Touchet.
Fire Runs
Walla Walla FD
Tuesday
6:53 p.m. — Car and bicycle collision, Blue Street and Portland Avenue; no transports/unknown damages.
5:35 p.m. — Wire down, 500 block East Maple Street.