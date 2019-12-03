LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Sunday

5:50 p.m. — Shots fired, 1200 block West Moore Street, suspect arrested.

11:31 a.m. — Theft, Green Lantern, 1606 E. Isaacs Ave.

3:31 a.m. — Trespassing, USA Honda, 1371 The Dalles Military Road.

Saturday

9:45 p.m. — Vehicle stolen, 200 block South First Avenue.

8:41 p.m. — Tools and skiing equipment stolen, 600 block East Rose Street.

12:56 a.m. — Pedestrians struck by pellets from air pistol, 1600 block Isaacs Avenue.

Friday

6:43 p.m. — Hit-and-run, 600 block West Alder Street.

Thursday

8:27 p.m. — Hit-and-run, Pine and Bowman streets.

12:14 p.m. — Items stolen from vehicle, 400 block East Birch Street.

2:28 a.m. — Assault, 400 block Crescent Street.

Wednesday

7:44 p.m. — Trespassing, 2600 block Isaacs Avenue.

8:39 a.m. — License plate stolen, 1000 block Waverly Street.

Nov. 26

5:44 p.m. — Assault, 400 block Crescent Street.

3:53 p.m. — Theft, 2000 block Isaacs Avenue, woman arrested.

3:04 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 500 block Campus Loop.

Nov. 25

9:28 a.m. — Malicious mischief, 600 block North 11th Avenue.

Nov. 21

9:02 p.m. — Theft, 700 block South Ninth Avenue, suspect arrested.

7:35 a.m. — Burglary, 00 block East Birch Street.

Nov. 20

11:54 a.m. — Diamond earrings stolen, 100 block Union Street.

Nov. 19

12:48 p.m. — Vehicle stolen and crashed, 600 block Military Street.

Nov. 18

11:01 a.m. — Fraud of ATM card, 800 block Sprague Avenue.

Nov. 7

11:08 a.m. — Whitman College’s sculpture vandalized, Fouts Center for the Arts, 150 S. Park St.

Sept. 22

2:12 p.m. — Bicycle stolen, 300 block Boyer Avenue.

Sept. 20

10:34 a.m. — Items stolen from vehicle, 500 block Ernst Street.

Walla Walla County

Thursday

1:41 p.m. — Burglary, 400 block West Fifth Street, Waitsburg.

Wednesday

6:46 p.m. — Items stolen from vehicle, 00 block Northwest Evans Avenue, Walla Walla.

11:30 a.m. — Graffiti, 00 block Abel Lane, Touchet.

Nov. 26

10:32 p.m. — Burglary, 400 block East 10th Street, Waitsburg.

6:41 p.m. — Assault, 16000 block West Highway 12, Touchet.

6:32 p.m. — Harassment/threats over social media, 00 block North Campbell Road, Walla Walla.

Nov. 25

2:48 p.m. — Harassment/threats, 1200 block Ivarson Road, Burbank.

7:11 a.m. — Burglary, 700 block Ivarson Road, Burbank.

Nov. 24

7:57 p.m. — Firearm stolen, 00 block East Maple Street, Burbank.

Nov. 21

2:50 p.m. — Assault, Walla Walla County Jail, 300 W. Alder St.

Umatilla County

Monday

9:04 a.m. — Criminal mischief, Carter Lane, Weston.

ARRESTS

Walla Walla

Monday

9:30 a.m. — Kevin J. Dufur Jr., for investigation of forgery, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.

Walla Walla County

Monday

8:33 p.m. — Raul Melgar Moreno, for investigation of vehicle theft, controlled substance possession, DUI, third-degree driving with a suspended license and using drug paraphernalia.

Washington State Patrol

Monday

2:27 p.m. — Robert E. Smith, for investigation of being a fugitive and third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Department of Corrections

Monday

4 p.m. — Jorge Treyes Alcazar, for investigation of first-degree child molestation.

3:34 p.m. — Teresa J. Alatorre, for investigation of DOC violation.

FIRE RUNS

Walla Walla

Today

4 a.m. — Flooding, Walla Walla Rural Library District, 1640 Plaza Way; caused by broken water pipe at Number 1 Nails, 1634 Plaza Way; water damage to both.

Monday

7:12 p.m. — Fire out on arrival, 900 block North Ninth Avenue; smoke from home, no transports.

