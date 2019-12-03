LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Sunday
5:50 p.m. — Shots fired, 1200 block West Moore Street, suspect arrested.
11:31 a.m. — Theft, Green Lantern, 1606 E. Isaacs Ave.
3:31 a.m. — Trespassing, USA Honda, 1371 The Dalles Military Road.
Saturday
9:45 p.m. — Vehicle stolen, 200 block South First Avenue.
8:41 p.m. — Tools and skiing equipment stolen, 600 block East Rose Street.
12:56 a.m. — Pedestrians struck by pellets from air pistol, 1600 block Isaacs Avenue.
Friday
6:43 p.m. — Hit-and-run, 600 block West Alder Street.
Thursday
8:27 p.m. — Hit-and-run, Pine and Bowman streets.
12:14 p.m. — Items stolen from vehicle, 400 block East Birch Street.
2:28 a.m. — Assault, 400 block Crescent Street.
Wednesday
7:44 p.m. — Trespassing, 2600 block Isaacs Avenue.
8:39 a.m. — License plate stolen, 1000 block Waverly Street.
Nov. 26
5:44 p.m. — Assault, 400 block Crescent Street.
3:53 p.m. — Theft, 2000 block Isaacs Avenue, woman arrested.
3:04 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 500 block Campus Loop.
Nov. 25
9:28 a.m. — Malicious mischief, 600 block North 11th Avenue.
Nov. 21
9:02 p.m. — Theft, 700 block South Ninth Avenue, suspect arrested.
7:35 a.m. — Burglary, 00 block East Birch Street.
Nov. 20
11:54 a.m. — Diamond earrings stolen, 100 block Union Street.
Nov. 19
12:48 p.m. — Vehicle stolen and crashed, 600 block Military Street.
Nov. 18
11:01 a.m. — Fraud of ATM card, 800 block Sprague Avenue.
Nov. 7
11:08 a.m. — Whitman College’s sculpture vandalized, Fouts Center for the Arts, 150 S. Park St.
Sept. 22
2:12 p.m. — Bicycle stolen, 300 block Boyer Avenue.
Sept. 20
10:34 a.m. — Items stolen from vehicle, 500 block Ernst Street.
Walla Walla County
Thursday
1:41 p.m. — Burglary, 400 block West Fifth Street, Waitsburg.
Wednesday
6:46 p.m. — Items stolen from vehicle, 00 block Northwest Evans Avenue, Walla Walla.
11:30 a.m. — Graffiti, 00 block Abel Lane, Touchet.
Nov. 26
10:32 p.m. — Burglary, 400 block East 10th Street, Waitsburg.
6:41 p.m. — Assault, 16000 block West Highway 12, Touchet.
6:32 p.m. — Harassment/threats over social media, 00 block North Campbell Road, Walla Walla.
Nov. 25
2:48 p.m. — Harassment/threats, 1200 block Ivarson Road, Burbank.
7:11 a.m. — Burglary, 700 block Ivarson Road, Burbank.
Nov. 24
7:57 p.m. — Firearm stolen, 00 block East Maple Street, Burbank.
Nov. 21
2:50 p.m. — Assault, Walla Walla County Jail, 300 W. Alder St.
Umatilla County
Monday
9:04 a.m. — Criminal mischief, Carter Lane, Weston.
ARRESTS
Walla Walla
Monday
9:30 a.m. — Kevin J. Dufur Jr., for investigation of forgery, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.
Walla Walla County
Monday
8:33 p.m. — Raul Melgar Moreno, for investigation of vehicle theft, controlled substance possession, DUI, third-degree driving with a suspended license and using drug paraphernalia.
Washington State Patrol
Monday
2:27 p.m. — Robert E. Smith, for investigation of being a fugitive and third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Department of Corrections
Monday
4 p.m. — Jorge Treyes Alcazar, for investigation of first-degree child molestation.
3:34 p.m. — Teresa J. Alatorre, for investigation of DOC violation.
FIRE RUNS
Walla Walla
Today
4 a.m. — Flooding, Walla Walla Rural Library District, 1640 Plaza Way; caused by broken water pipe at Number 1 Nails, 1634 Plaza Way; water damage to both.
Monday
7:12 p.m. — Fire out on arrival, 900 block North Ninth Avenue; smoke from home, no transports.