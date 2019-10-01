Information is compiled by the Union-Bulletin staff from the official logs and records that area law enforcement, fire and emergency medical agencies provided this morning. Not all law enforcement reports appear, as many are deemed unfounded and some reports remain in process.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Monday
5:49 p.m. — Death investigation, YMCA, 340 S. Park Street; 61-year-old man found dead in truck, does not appear suspicious, according to police.
Sunday
5:53 p.m. — Vehicle damaged with 2x4 last week, 300 block North Park Street.
Saturday
5:34 p.m. — Burglary, 200 block White Street.
Friday
1:58 p.m. — Assault, Walla Walla Veterans Home, 92 Wainwright Drive.
8:15 a.m. — Unknown woman sleeping in apartment, 300 block Catherine Street.
Thursday
9:15 p.m. — Bicycle stolen, 800 block North Ninth Avenue.
5:10 p.m. — Bicycle stolen, 100 block Eagan Street.
11:48 a.m. — Small black cat and sign spray-painted, Isaacs Avenue and Main Street.
11:34 a.m. — Student threatened to damage school, Lincoln High School, 421 S. Fourth Ave.
9:23 a.m. — Marcus Whitman statue spray-painted, Main and Palouse streets.
8:53 a.m. — Fraud, 600 block Cardinal Drive.
8:13 a.m. — Lawnmower stolen, 1000 block Bonnie Brae Street.
Wednesday
9:02 p.m. — Theft, 1600 block West Poplar Street.
7:48 p.m. — Bicycle stolen, 400 block School Avenue.
5:28 p.m. — Assault, 300 block South Third Avenue.
3:10 p.m. — Bicycle stolen, 900 block Chase Avenue.
1:03 p.m. — Assault, 400 block Easy Street, man arrested.
9:01 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 400 block Wellington Avenue.
Sept. 23
1:48 p.m. — Drugs intercepted, PostalAnnex+, 1644 Plaza Way.
Sept. 20
3:06 a.m. — Drugs/narcotics, Pine Street and Fifth Avenue.
Milton-Freewater
Monday
7:28 p.m. — Wallet stolen, bank cards used fraudulently overnight, 1300 block Lilac Street.
College Place
Monday
9:43 p.m. — Items stolen from vehicle, Clay Avenue and First Street.
Umatilla County
Monday
9:35 p.m. — Theft, J& J Snackfoods, 1 N. Railroad Street, Weston.
10:12 a.m. — Unauthorized vehicle entry, Stateline Road, Milton-Freewater.
9:45 a.m. — Unauthorized vehicle entry, Winesap Road, Milton-Freewater.
Walla Walla County
Friday
11:51 a.m. — Assault between brothers, 500 block Detour Road, Walla Walla; two arrested.
arrests
Walla Walla
Monday
1:30 p.m. — Logan M. Mercado, for investigation of controlled substance possession and using drug paraphernalia.
Walla Walla County
Monday
4:30 p.m. — Genoveva Diaz-Valladares, for investigation of controlled substance possession with intent to deliver and manufacturing marijuana.
12:20 p.m. — Oscar Santillan Espinoza, for investigation of second-degree unlawful firearm possession, making false/misleading statement to a public servant, and disorderly conduct.
Walla Walla County District Court
Monday
4:37 p.m. — Megan J. Wall, for investigation of DOC violation.
Department of Corrections
Monday
9:37 p.m. — Sam R. Castillo, for investigation of DUI, fourth-degree assault, and hit-and-run attended vehicle.