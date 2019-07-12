Information is compiled by the Union-Bulletin staff from the official logs and records that area law enforcement, fire and emergency medical agencies provided this morning. Not all law enforcement reports appear, as many are deemed unfounded and some reports remain in process.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
today
3:49 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 12th Avenue and Main Street, man arrested.
Thursday
8:05 p.m. — Assault, 500 block Columbia Street.
7:06 p.m. — Robbery, 800 block South Second Avenue.
7:19 a.m. — Malicious mischief, 00 block South Spokane Street.
5:15 a.m. — Malicious mischief, 200 block East Main Street.
Wednesday
6:35 p.m. — EBT card stolen and used, 00 block Third Avenue.
Sunday
5:14 p.m. — Man struck another man with folding chair, 200 block West Birch Street.
Umatilla County
Thursday
9:54 a.m. — Trespass, Walla Walla River Road, Milton-Freewater.
9:49 a.m. — Burglary, Weston Cemetery, Weston Cemetery Road.
arrests
Walla Walla
today
4:20 a.m. — Charles A. Buettner, for investigation of DOC violation.
Thursday
10 p.m. — Ricardo Morales Jr., for investigation of DUI and third-degree driving with a suspended license.
4:45 p.m. — Steven K. Parkins, for investigation of DOC violation.
Columbia County
Thursday
7:57 p.m. — Joseph M. Nieto, for investigation of stolen firearm possession and harassment.
Fire Runs
Walla Walla FD
Thursday
9:30 p.m. — Vehicle fire, former Shopko parking lot, 1651 W. Rose St., no injuries.