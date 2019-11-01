LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla County
Wednesday
3:15 p.m. — Fraud/identity theft, 2900 block Kendall Road, Walla Walla.
11:28 a.m. — Hit-and-run, 4400 block Fishhook Park Road, Burbank.
Sept. 13
11:17 a.m. — Criminal trespassing, 200 block East Third Street, Prescott.
Umatilla County
Today
5:49 a.m. — Vehicle collision, Phillips and Meharry roads, Milton-Freewater.
Thursday
10:03 p.m. — Trespassing, Couse Creek Road, Milton-Freewater.
8:32 p.m. — Grass fire, North Water Street, Weston.
11:41 a.m. — Criminal mischief, McLoughlin High School, 120 S. Main St., Milton-Freewater.
11:37 a.m. — Burglary, Summers Lane, Milton-Freewater.
9:30 a.m. — Harassment, Ferndale Road and Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
ARRESTS
Walla Walla
Thursday
10:30 p.m. — Larry J. Bridges, for investigation of felony harassment-threats to kill.
Wednesday
3:15 p.m. — Raymond H.J. Embree, for investigation of second-degree identity theft, second-degree stolen property possession, and second-degree vehicle prowl with theft.
Department of Corrections
Thursday
7:04 p.m. — Raul Melgar Moreno, for investigation of DOC violation.
2:15 p.m. — Efren Zuno, for investigation of DOC violation.