LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla County

Wednesday

3:15 p.m. — Fraud/identity theft, 2900 block Kendall Road, Walla Walla.

11:28 a.m. — Hit-and-run, 4400 block Fishhook Park Road, Burbank.

Sept. 13

11:17 a.m. — Criminal trespassing, 200 block East Third Street, Prescott.

Umatilla County

Today

5:49 a.m. — Vehicle collision, Phillips and Meharry roads, Milton-Freewater.

Thursday

10:03 p.m. — Trespassing, Couse Creek Road, Milton-Freewater.

8:32 p.m. — Grass fire, North Water Street, Weston.

11:41 a.m. — Criminal mischief, McLoughlin High School, 120 S. Main St., Milton-Freewater.

11:37 a.m. — Burglary, Summers Lane, Milton-Freewater.

9:30 a.m. — Harassment, Ferndale Road and Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.

ARRESTS

Walla Walla

Thursday

10:30 p.m. — Larry J. Bridges, for investigation of felony harassment-threats to kill.

Wednesday

3:15 p.m. — Raymond H.J. Embree, for investigation of second-degree identity theft, second-degree stolen property possession, and second-degree vehicle prowl with theft.

Department of Corrections

Thursday

7:04 p.m. — Raul Melgar Moreno, for investigation of DOC violation.

2:15 p.m. — Efren Zuno, for investigation of DOC violation.

Emily Thornton can be reached at emilythornton@wwub.com or 509-526-8325.

Emily Thornton covers courts and emergency services, as well as other various stories. She has been in the newspaper industry off and on since roughly 1999 and lived primarily on the West Coast, but also Florida and Europe.