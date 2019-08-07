Information is compiled by the Union-Bulletin staff from the official logs and records that area law enforcement, fire and emergency medical agencies provided this morning. Not all law enforcement reports appear, as many are deemed unfounded and some reports remain in process.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Umatilla County
Tuesday
12:57 p.m. — Vehicle collision, Winn Road and Highway 11, Weston; unknown injuries or damages.
8:53 a.m. — Two-vehicle collision, Stateline Family Chiropractic, 85458 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater; no injuries, unknown damages.
arrests
Washington State Patrol
Tuesday
9:35 p.m. — Cameron L. Kelly, for investigation of being a fugitive and minor in possession and/or consumption.
Fire Runs
Walla Walla FD
Today
6:01 a.m. — Employee fell into onion-packing machine, Walla Walla River Packing, 2250 Detour Road; 34-year-old man taken to Providence St. Mary Medical Center, no further information provided.
Tuesday
9:01 p.m. — Truck and car collision, Ninth Avenue and Chestnut Street; no transports, unknown damages.
12:17 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision, Cinemark Grand Cinemas, 1325 W. Poplar St.; blocking, no transports.