LAW ENFORCEMENT
Umatilla County
Thursday
11:46 a.m. — Graffiti, Tum-A-Lum Road, Milton-Freewater.
9:46 a.m. — Vehicle collision, Walla Walla Nursery Co., 4176 Stateline Rd., Walla Walla.
ARRESTS
Walla Walla
Wednesday
12:47 p.m. — Steven Garcia, for investigation of using drug paraphernalia, and possession of drugs without a prescription, controlled substance, meth, and schedules one, two and four controlled substance schedules.
Department of Corrections
Thursday
4:35 p.m. — Joey A. Crooke, for investigation of DOC violation.
FIRE RUNS
College Place
Thursday
12:54 p.m. — Three-vehicle collision, Walmart parking lot, 1700 S.E. Meadowbrook Blvd.; one man medically transported, unknown damages. Walla Walla Fire Department also responded.