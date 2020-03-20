U-B Emergency Services

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Umatilla County

Thursday

11:46 a.m. — Graffiti, Tum-A-Lum Road, Milton-Freewater.

9:46 a.m. — Vehicle collision, Walla Walla Nursery Co., 4176 Stateline Rd., Walla Walla.

ARRESTS

Walla Walla

Wednesday

12:47 p.m. — Steven Garcia, for investigation of using drug paraphernalia, and possession of drugs without a prescription, controlled substance, meth, and schedules one, two and four controlled substance schedules.

Department of Corrections

Thursday

4:35 p.m. — Joey A. Crooke, for investigation of DOC violation.

FIRE RUNS

College Place

Thursday

12:54 p.m. — Three-vehicle collision, Walmart parking lot, 1700 S.E. Meadowbrook Blvd.; one man medically transported, unknown damages. Walla Walla Fire Department also responded.

