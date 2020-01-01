ARRESTS
Walla Walla
Tuesday
4:45 p.m. — Emmett L. Hankey, for investigation of using drug paraphernalia and a building for drug purposes, and manufacturing/drug possession with intent to deliver.
12:43 p.m. — Jeanne L. Melton, for investigation of controlled substance possession.
Walla Walla County
Today
6:19 a.m. — Vaemuvete E. Ena, for investigation of DUI.
Department of Corrections
Tuesday
1:35 p.m. — Felipe Madrigal Ledezma, for investigation of DOC violation.
10:55 a.m. — Marcelino L. Pedroza, for investigation of DOC violation.
10:45 a.m. — Jay M. Hahn, for investigation of DOC violation.