U-B Emergency Services for 1/31/20

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Wednesday

10:42 p.m. — Assault, 500 block Edith Avenue; woman arrested.

4:20 p.m. — Fraud/identity theft, 00 block South Second Avenue.

10:37 a.m. — Fraud/identity theft, 1500 block Catherine Street.

10:19 a.m. — Theft from a vehicle, First Avenue and Birch Street.

Jan. 19

1:36 p.m. — Theft, 100 block East Main Street.

Jan. 16

1:28 p.m. — Theft, 300 block West Sumach Street.

Walla Walla County

Thursday

7:17 p.m. — Assault, 100 block Main Street.

Milton-Freewater

Thursday

6:13 p.m. — Vehicle stolen, 100 block Southwest First Avenue.

Umatilla County

Thursday

4:09 p.m. — Theft, Cobb Road, Milton-Freewater.

12:59 p.m. — Burglary, Couse Creek Road, Milton-Freewater.

11:29 a.m. — Fraud/forgery, Wynn Road, Weston.

ARRESTS

Walla Walla

Thursday

4:15 p.m. — James L. McCarthy, for investigation of second-degree burglary.

2:50 p.m. — Raul I. Torres, for investigation of being a fugitive.

Department of Corrections

Thursday

4:43 p.m. — Brett L. Baker, for investigation of DOC violation.

10:44 a.m. — Marcelino L. Pedroza, for investigation of DOC violation.

Washington State Patrol

Today

4:55 a.m. — Thomas R. Tebeck, for investigation of DUI and third-degree driving with a suspended license.

FIRE RUNS

Walla Walla

Thursday

7:34 a.m. — Two-vehicle collision, Second Avenue and Walnut Street; no transports, unknown damages.

