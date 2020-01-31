LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Wednesday
10:42 p.m. — Assault, 500 block Edith Avenue; woman arrested.
4:20 p.m. — Fraud/identity theft, 00 block South Second Avenue.
10:37 a.m. — Fraud/identity theft, 1500 block Catherine Street.
10:19 a.m. — Theft from a vehicle, First Avenue and Birch Street.
Jan. 19
1:36 p.m. — Theft, 100 block East Main Street.
Jan. 16
1:28 p.m. — Theft, 300 block West Sumach Street.
Walla Walla County
Thursday
7:17 p.m. — Assault, 100 block Main Street.
Milton-Freewater
Thursday
6:13 p.m. — Vehicle stolen, 100 block Southwest First Avenue.
Umatilla County
Thursday
4:09 p.m. — Theft, Cobb Road, Milton-Freewater.
12:59 p.m. — Burglary, Couse Creek Road, Milton-Freewater.
11:29 a.m. — Fraud/forgery, Wynn Road, Weston.
ARRESTS
Walla Walla
Thursday
4:15 p.m. — James L. McCarthy, for investigation of second-degree burglary.
2:50 p.m. — Raul I. Torres, for investigation of being a fugitive.
Department of Corrections
Thursday
4:43 p.m. — Brett L. Baker, for investigation of DOC violation.
10:44 a.m. — Marcelino L. Pedroza, for investigation of DOC violation.
Washington State Patrol
Today
4:55 a.m. — Thomas R. Tebeck, for investigation of DUI and third-degree driving with a suspended license.
FIRE RUNS
Walla Walla
Thursday
7:34 a.m. — Two-vehicle collision, Second Avenue and Walnut Street; no transports, unknown damages.