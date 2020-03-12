LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Wednesday
12:09 p.m. — False statements/obstruction, 900 block North Eighth Avenue.
12:45 a.m. — Multiple noise violations, 300 block West Moore Street; man arrested.
Monday
4:59 p.m. — Fraud, 1100 block Lancer Drive.
Walla Walla County
Sunday
10:53 a.m. — Harassment/threats, 100 block Ash Street, Burbank.
Feb. 21
10:44 a.m. — Drugs/narcotics, 5300 block East Highway 124, Prescott.
Umatilla County
Wednesday
1:01 p.m. — Assault, Eastside Road, Milton-Freewater.
11:02 a.m. — Unauthorized vehicle use, Locust Mobile Home Court, 1571 N. Columbia St., Milton-Freewater.
ARRESTS
Walla Walla
Wednesday
8:55 p.m. — Steven Garcia, for investigation of distributing a hallucinogen and third-degree driving with a suspended license.
3:09 p.m. — Jerry K. Harris, for investigation of second-degree child molestation and child rape, and third-degree child rape.
Washington State Patrol
Wednesday
10:25 p.m. — Rob VanHooser, for investigation of DUI.
Department of Corrections
Wednesday
8:13 p.m. — Heather L. Headley, for investigation of DOC violation.
6:35 p.m. — Christian D. Meza-Quezada, for investigation of DOC violation.
9:50 a.m. — Brett L. Baker, for investigation of DOC violation.
FIRE RUNS
Walla Walla
Tuesday
5:36 p.m. — Barbecue fire, 700 block South Second Avenue; gas disconnected, fire out, no injuries.
9:06 a.m. — Vehicle struck pedestrian, 600 block Abbott Road; 75-year-old man transported; no further information provided.
Saturday
10:23 p.m. — Small fire in plot, 200 block West Sumach Street; unknown further.
Friday
3:35 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision, Wilbur Avenue and U.S. Highway 12; no hospital transports.
8:40 a.m. — Inmate swallowed eyeglass lens, Washington State Penitentiary, 1313 N. 13th Ave.; 38-year-old transported; nothing further.