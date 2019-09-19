Information is compiled by the Union-Bulletin staff from the official logs and records that area law enforcement, fire and emergency medical agencies provided this morning. Not all law enforcement reports appear, as many are deemed unfounded and some reports remain in process.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Wednesday
9:48 p.m. — Malicious mischief, 00 block West Tietan Street.
6:57 p.m. — Burglary, 1200 block South Division Street.
7:08 a.m. — Assault, 400 block North Blue Street.
4:14 a.m. — Bicycle stolen, 800 block West Chestnut Street.
Monday
12:47 p.m. — Trespassing, 900 block Chase Avenue, man cited.
Aug. 22
4:37 a.m. — Burglary, 300 block Boyer Avenue.
College Place
Wednesday
3:38 p.m. — Tires stolen sometime beginning Sept. 12, 300 block North College Avenue.
Umatilla County
Wednesday
2:16 p.m. — Burglary, Highway 339, Milton-Freewater.
Arrests
Walla Walla
Today
12:50 a.m. — Angelo E.G. Barrera, for investigation of residential burglary-domestic violence, third-degree malicious mischief, third-degree theft, and violating a temporary protection order.
Wednesday
11:48 a.m. — Michael J. Aichele, for investigation of attempting to elude a police vehicle.
Oregon State Police
Today
2:06 a.m. — George A. Martin, for investigation of probation violation.
Milton-Freewater
Wednesday
10:20 p.m. — Max A. Wilson, for investigation of two counts probation violation.
Department of Corrections
Wednesday
11 p.m. — Christopher T. Smith, for investigation of DOC violation.