ARRESTS
Milton-Freewater
Friday
5:56 p.m. — Victor Ortiz, 22, of Milton-Freewater for investigation of DUII, reckless driving, driving with an open container and driving without insurance.
Walla Walla
Friday
7:45 a.m. — Stone Plantenberger, for investigation of theft of a motor vehicle and failure to comply.
12:05 p.m. — Jesus Felix, for investigation of second-degree assault, third-degree malicious mischief, and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.
12:30 p.m. — John Gertsch, for investigation of possession of a controlled substance and use of drug paraphernalia.