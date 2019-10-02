Information is compiled by the Union-Bulletin staff from the official logs and records that area law enforcement, fire and emergency medical agencies provided this morning. Not all law enforcement reports appear, as many are deemed unfounded and some reports remain in process.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Tuesday
9:26 a.m. — Fraud, 1600 block East Alder Street.
9:18 a.m. — Theft, 400 block Crescent Street.
9:08 a.m. — Bicycle stolen, 400 block Chase Avenue.
Monday
9:05 a.m. — Students caught with marijuana, Pioneer Middle School, 450 Bridge St.
Thursday
3:49 a.m. — Vehicle stolen, 600 block Military St.
sept. 23
8:31 p.m. — Assault, 700 block South Ninth Avenue.
Arrests
Walla Walla
Tuesday
1:30 p.m. — Logan M. Mercado, for investigation of controlled substance possession and using drug paraphernalia.
12:08 p.m. — Kyle E. Nichols, for investigation of DOC violation, obstructing a law enforcement officer and third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Walla Walla County
Tuesday
5 p.m. — Jesus E. Vasquez Jacobo, for investigation of controlled substance possession, using
drug paraphernalia and DOC violation.
Department of Corrections
Tuesday
5:50 p.m. — Mary D. Robertson, for investigation of DUI.
Fire Runs
Milton-Freewater Rural/City Fire Department
Tuesday
11:38 p.m. — Small RV on fire, County and Lower Dry Creek roads; no injuries, vehicle total loss.