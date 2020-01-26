ARRESTS
Department of Corrections
Friday
2:45 p.m. — Tyrone Mulvaney, for investigation of DOC violation (arresting agency not listed).
5:15 p.m. — Gabriela Garcia, for investigation of DOC violation (arresting agency not listed).
6:41 p.m. — Dane Forss, for investigation of DOC violation.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla Police Department
Wednesday
7:45 p.m. — Criminal trespass at McDonald’s, 814 S. Ninth Ave.
Thursday
11:44 a.m. — Man arrested on outstanding drug/narcotic charges in the 1500 block of Howard Street.
4:52 p.m. — Report of a domestic disturbance, suspect failed to obey officers’ commands and was arrested in the 200 block of McAuliff Avenue.
6:39 p.m. — Student at Pioneer Middle School accused another student of stealing their shoes, 450 Bridge Street.
Dec. 27
3:29 p.m. — Vehicle vandalized in the 0 block of South Division Street.
Dec. 22
1:44 p.m. — Officer spotted stolen vehicle in the 200 block of Woodland Avenue. Driver eluded the officer.
UPDATES
Saturday
3:30 p.m. — Chase McClurg, 19, was listed in satisfactory condition at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. McClurg was struck by a vehicle while longboarding near the intersection of North Second Avenue and East Moore Street on Friday morning.