LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Thursday

9:37 p.m. — Assault, 1400 block The Dalles Military Road.

3:51 p.m. — Package stolen, 00 block Eagan Street.

1:32 p.m. — Cash stolen from home, 1100 block E. Alder Street.

Wednesday

2:43 p.m. — Anti-Semitic statements on phone message, Congregation Beth Israel, 1202 E. Alder St.

1:41 p.m. — Assault, Washington State Penitentiary, 1313 N. 13th Ave.

10:15 a.m. — Two vehicle tires slashed overnight, 300 block Chase Avenue.

7:54 a.m. — Assault, Washington State Penitentiary.

Tuesday

4:50 p.m. — Assault, Pioneer Middle School, 450 Bridge St.

3:16 p.m. — Fraud/computer hacking, 1000 block Alvarado Terrace.

12:21 p.m. — Vehicle stolen, Providence St. Mary Medical Center, 401 W. Poplar St.

11:20 a.m. — Assault, Washington State Penitentiary.

Monday

3:36 p.m. — Trespassing/theft, Grocery Outlet Bargain Market, 910 S. Ninth Ave.

11:03 a.m. — Assault, 900 block Emma Street.

Sunday

7:13 a.m. — Malicious mischief, Mill Creek Sportsplex, 111 Tausick Way.

Saturday

7:47 p.m. — Harassment/threats, 100 block South Wilbur Avenue.

Oct. 4

5:11 p.m. — Drugs/narcotics, 800 block South Second Avenue.

Walla Walla County

Wednesday

3:32 p.m. — Unlocked bicycle stolen, Walla Walla High School, 800 Abbott Road.

Nov. 8

4:33 p.m. — Tow truck’s wiring cut, 3100 block Melrose Street, Walla Walla.

Umatilla County

Thursday

2:44 p.m. — Theft, Edwards Road, Milton-Freewater.

ARRESTS

Walla Walla

Thursday

6:50 p.m. — Severiana N. Martinez, for investigation of first-degree knowingly trafficking stolen property.

6:25 p.m. — Sabrina L. Cottrill, for investigation of controlled substance possession.

Department of Corrections

Thursday

10:43 a.m. — Mark A. Grable, for investigation of DOC violation.

Columbia County

Thursday

3:32 p.m. — Jeremiah J.A. Willis, for investigation of first-degree unlawful firearm possession.

FIRE RUNS

Thursday

11:13 a.m. — Lines down, Evergreen and Blue streets; no further information.

