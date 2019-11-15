LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Thursday
9:37 p.m. — Assault, 1400 block The Dalles Military Road.
3:51 p.m. — Package stolen, 00 block Eagan Street.
1:32 p.m. — Cash stolen from home, 1100 block E. Alder Street.
Wednesday
2:43 p.m. — Anti-Semitic statements on phone message, Congregation Beth Israel, 1202 E. Alder St.
1:41 p.m. — Assault, Washington State Penitentiary, 1313 N. 13th Ave.
10:15 a.m. — Two vehicle tires slashed overnight, 300 block Chase Avenue.
7:54 a.m. — Assault, Washington State Penitentiary.
Tuesday
4:50 p.m. — Assault, Pioneer Middle School, 450 Bridge St.
3:16 p.m. — Fraud/computer hacking, 1000 block Alvarado Terrace.
12:21 p.m. — Vehicle stolen, Providence St. Mary Medical Center, 401 W. Poplar St.
11:20 a.m. — Assault, Washington State Penitentiary.
Monday
3:36 p.m. — Trespassing/theft, Grocery Outlet Bargain Market, 910 S. Ninth Ave.
11:03 a.m. — Assault, 900 block Emma Street.
Sunday
7:13 a.m. — Malicious mischief, Mill Creek Sportsplex, 111 Tausick Way.
Saturday
7:47 p.m. — Harassment/threats, 100 block South Wilbur Avenue.
Oct. 4
5:11 p.m. — Drugs/narcotics, 800 block South Second Avenue.
Walla Walla County
Wednesday
3:32 p.m. — Unlocked bicycle stolen, Walla Walla High School, 800 Abbott Road.
Nov. 8
4:33 p.m. — Tow truck’s wiring cut, 3100 block Melrose Street, Walla Walla.
Umatilla County
Thursday
2:44 p.m. — Theft, Edwards Road, Milton-Freewater.
ARRESTS
Walla Walla
Thursday
6:50 p.m. — Severiana N. Martinez, for investigation of first-degree knowingly trafficking stolen property.
6:25 p.m. — Sabrina L. Cottrill, for investigation of controlled substance possession.
Department of Corrections
Thursday
10:43 a.m. — Mark A. Grable, for investigation of DOC violation.
Columbia County
Thursday
3:32 p.m. — Jeremiah J.A. Willis, for investigation of first-degree unlawful firearm possession.
FIRE RUNS
Thursday
11:13 a.m. — Lines down, Evergreen and Blue streets; no further information.