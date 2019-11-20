LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Tuesday
12:32 p.m. — Student with marijuana, Opportunity Program, 1917 E. Isaacs Ave.
11:08 a.m. — Trespassing, Market Station Transit Center, 108 W. Main St., suspect arrested.
9:34 a.m. — Jacket stolen, 100 block West Maple Street.
Monday
9:05 a.m. — Backpack stolen from vehicle overnight, 600 block Boyer Avenue.
Sunday
12:22 p.m. — Harassment/threats, 1000 block West Alder Street.
Saturday
8:31 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 600 block Chase Avenue.
4:16 p.m. — Theft, 900 block South Ninth Avenue, woman cited and released.
2:10 p.m. — Malicious mischief, 1600 block West Rose Street.
1:14 p.m.— License plate stolen while in Mexico, Touchet and Sumach streets.
9:47 a.m. — Vehicle stolen, 300 block Woodland Avenue.
8:46 a.m. — Malicious mischief, 500 block Chase Avenue.
Friday
11:12 p.m. — Bong stolen from vehicle, 300 block North Second Avenue.
8:36 p.m. — Bicycle stolen from rack, 300 block East Main Street.
6:37 p.m. — Vehicle damaged, 300 block Catherine Street.
6:01 p.m. — Fraud/swindle, 900 block Bowman Street.
:38 p.m. — Theft, 1900 block Melrose Street.
12:32 p.m. — Trespassing, 100 block West Main Street, man arrested.
9:31 a.m. —Trespassing, 600 block West Elm Street, woman arrested.
Oct. 8
2:26 p.m. — Graffiti in parking lot, 800 block South Second Avenue.
Walla Walla County
Monday
3:40 p.m. — Theft from vehicle, 200 block Madame Dorian Park Road, Burbank.
Thursday
12:18 a.m. — Drugs/narcotics, U.S. Highway 12, Walla Walla.
Nov. 13
11:54 a.m. — Assault, 1200 block West Maple Street, Burbank.
Milton-Freewater
Tuesday
9:37 p.m. — Purse stolen from vehicle, 100 block North Main Street.
Umatilla County
Tuesday
7:44 a.m. — Hit-and-run, Sunquist Road, Milton-Freewater.
6:58 a.m. — Harassment, North Elizabeth Street, Milton-Freewater.
ARRESTS
Walla Walla
Tuesday
11:26 a.m. — Dandre R. Bodden, for investigation of DOC violation, second-degree criminal trespassing, using drug paraphernalia, controlled substance possession, and minor in possession/consumption.
Department of Corrections
Tuesday
3:45 p.m. — Edgar Castaneda Gomez, for investigation of DOC violation.
11:47 a.m. — Shane C. Jackson, for investigation of DOC violation.
FIRE RUNS
Walla Walla
Tuesday
4:27 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision, Ninth Avenue and Plaza Way; blocking, no hospital transports, unknown damages.