LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Tuesday

12:32 p.m. — Student with marijuana, Opportunity Program, 1917 E. Isaacs Ave.

11:08 a.m. — Trespassing, Market Station Transit Center, 108 W. Main St., suspect arrested.

9:34 a.m. — Jacket stolen, 100 block West Maple Street.

Monday

9:05 a.m. — Backpack stolen from vehicle overnight, 600 block Boyer Avenue.

Sunday

12:22 p.m. — Harassment/threats, 1000 block West Alder Street.

Saturday

8:31 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 600 block Chase Avenue.

4:16 p.m. — Theft, 900 block South Ninth Avenue, woman cited and released.

2:10 p.m. — Malicious mischief, 1600 block West Rose Street.

1:14 p.m.— License plate stolen while in Mexico, Touchet and Sumach streets.

9:47 a.m. — Vehicle stolen, 300 block Woodland Avenue.

8:46 a.m. — Malicious mischief, 500 block Chase Avenue.

Friday

11:12 p.m. — Bong stolen from vehicle, 300 block North Second Avenue.

8:36 p.m. — Bicycle stolen from rack, 300 block East Main Street.

6:37 p.m. — Vehicle damaged, 300 block Catherine Street.

6:01 p.m. — Fraud/swindle, 900 block Bowman Street.

:38 p.m. — Theft, 1900 block Melrose Street.

12:32 p.m. — Trespassing, 100 block West Main Street, man arrested.

9:31 a.m. —Trespassing, 600 block West Elm Street, woman arrested.

Oct. 8

2:26 p.m. — Graffiti in parking lot, 800 block South Second Avenue.

Walla Walla County

Monday

3:40 p.m. — Theft from vehicle, 200 block Madame Dorian Park Road, Burbank.

Thursday

12:18 a.m. — Drugs/narcotics, U.S. Highway 12, Walla Walla.

Nov. 13

11:54 a.m. — Assault, 1200 block West Maple Street, Burbank.

Milton-Freewater

Tuesday

9:37 p.m. — Purse stolen from vehicle, 100 block North Main Street.

Umatilla County

Tuesday

7:44 a.m. — Hit-and-run, Sunquist Road, Milton-Freewater.

6:58 a.m. — Harassment, North Elizabeth Street, Milton-Freewater.

ARRESTS

Walla Walla

Tuesday

11:26 a.m. — Dandre R. Bodden, for investigation of DOC violation, second-degree criminal trespassing, using drug paraphernalia, controlled substance possession, and minor in possession/consumption.

Department of Corrections

Tuesday

3:45 p.m. — Edgar Castaneda Gomez, for investigation of DOC violation.

11:47 a.m. — Shane C. Jackson, for investigation of DOC violation.

FIRE RUNS

Walla Walla

Tuesday

4:27 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision, Ninth Avenue and Plaza Way; blocking, no hospital transports, unknown damages.

