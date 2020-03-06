LAW ENFORCEMENT
College Place
Thursday
4:47 p.m. — Clothing stolen from laundry room, Walla Walla University dormitory, 200 block Southeast Ash Avenue.
Walla Walla County
Wednesday
5:19 p.m. — Firearm stolen, 300 block Fourth Street, Touchet.
Feb. 28
9:13 a.m. — Fraud, 00 block Westbourne Loop, Burbank.
Feb. 19
1:27 p.m. — Burglary sometime in July, 700 block Preston Avenue, Waitsburg.
Umatilla County
Thursday
11:33 a.m. — Trespassing, North Franklin Street, Weston.
8:49 a.m. — Unauthorized vehicle entry, South Water Street, Weston.
6:53 a.m. — Unauthorized vehicle use, York Road, Weston.
ARRESTS
Walla Walla
Thursday
6:13 p.m. — Guadalupe J. Cortez Jr., for investigation of forgery, second-degree identity theft and second-degree theft.
2:52 p.m. — Kevin L. Hicks, for investigation of controlled substance possession and third-degree theft.
College Place
Today
1:50 a.m. — Emilianne E. Hager, for investigation of DUI.
Thursday
11:08 a.m. — Michael L. Manning, for investigation of DOC violation, fourth-degree assault, felony harassment-threats to kill and exhibiting a weapon with intent to intimidate.
Milton-Freewater
Thursday
2:23 p.m. — Sara K. Davis, for investigation of felony probation.
FIRE RUNS
Walla Walla
Thursday
1:24 p.m. — Television cable wire across road, 169 Union St.; nothing further.