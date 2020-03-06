U-B Emergency Services

LAW ENFORCEMENT

College Place

Thursday

4:47 p.m. — Clothing stolen from laundry room, Walla Walla University dormitory, 200 block Southeast Ash Avenue.

Walla Walla County

Wednesday

5:19 p.m. — Firearm stolen, 300 block Fourth Street, Touchet.

Feb. 28

9:13 a.m. — Fraud, 00 block Westbourne Loop, Burbank.

Feb. 19

1:27 p.m. — Burglary sometime in July, 700 block Preston Avenue, Waitsburg.

Umatilla County

Thursday

11:33 a.m. — Trespassing, North Franklin Street, Weston.

8:49 a.m. — Unauthorized vehicle entry, South Water Street, Weston.

6:53 a.m. — Unauthorized vehicle use, York Road, Weston.

ARRESTS

Walla Walla

Thursday

6:13 p.m. — Guadalupe J. Cortez Jr., for investigation of forgery, second-degree identity theft and second-degree theft.

2:52 p.m. — Kevin L. Hicks, for investigation of controlled substance possession and third-degree theft.

College Place

Today

1:50 a.m. — Emilianne E. Hager, for investigation of DUI.

Thursday

11:08 a.m. — Michael L. Manning, for investigation of DOC violation, fourth-degree assault, felony harassment-threats to kill and exhibiting a weapon with intent to intimidate.

Milton-Freewater

Thursday

2:23 p.m. — Sara K. Davis, for investigation of felony probation.

FIRE RUNS

Walla Walla

Thursday

1:24 p.m. — Television cable wire across road, 169 Union St.; nothing further.

Emily Thornton can be reached at emilythornton@wwub.com or 509-526-8325.

Tags

Emily Thornton covers courts and emergency services, as well as other various stories. She has been in the newspaper industry off and on since roughly 1999 and lived primarily on the West Coast, but also Florida and Europe.