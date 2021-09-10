LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Aug. 29
4:16 a.m. — Hit-and-run crash investigation, person familiar to police seen on video fleeing scene, UPS Store, 307 S. Ninth Ave.
College Place
Sunday
1:11 p.m. — Several backyard fences reportedly kicked in, 800 block Southeast Marine Drive.
7:58 p.m. — Vehicle stolen, spotted in Walla Walla later, still at large, 200 block Northeast Damson Avenue.
Saturday
10:23 a.m. — Package stolen off porch, 1400 block Southeast Broadway Avenue.
Walla Walla County
Sept. 6
7:36 a.m. — Fight broke out during closing of Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days, Walla Walla County Fairgrounds, 363 Orchard St., Walla Walla.
Sept. 3
7:15 p.m. — Cellphone stolen, Tyson Fresh Meats, 13979 Dodd Road, Burbank.
Sept. 2
11:08 a.m. — Stolen vehicle found, intersection of Bolles Road and Main Street, Waitsburg.
Sept. 1
8:18 a.m. — Construction equipment stolen, intersection of Old Highway 12 and U.S. Highway 12, east of Lowden.
8:27 a.m. — Mail stolen from several mailboxes, multiple blocks on Highland Road and Southeast Liberty Way, College Place.
Aug. 30
12:25 p.m. — Tires slashed on two vehicles, Walla Walla Farm Labor Homes, 00 block Farmland Road, south of College Place.
1:22 p.m. — Vehicle license plates stolen, Walla Walla Farm Labor Homes, 00 block Farmland Road, south of College Place.
Aug. 29
3:42 p.m. — Vehicle window smashed out, one person cited for third-degree malicious mischief, 700 block Kohler Road, Burbank.
Milton-Freewater
Monday
2:46 a.m. — Physical harassment, one man arrested, 1000 block Walnut Street.
Sept. 2
2:26 a.m. — Harassment and menacing, one person arrested, 900 block North Main Street.
Umatilla County
Tuesday
7:18 a.m. — Theft, Highway 332, north of Milton-Freewater.
Sept. 2
6:55 p.m. — Large fight, six men involved, North Water Street, Weston.
10:07 p.m. — Theft, Out West Motel, 84040 Highway 11, north of Milton-Freewater.
FIRE RUNS
Walla Walla
Sept. 3
2:15 p.m. — Utility lines down, intersection of South Fourth Avenue and Willard Street.
4:22 p.m. — Truck driver accidentally clipped and severed overhead utility lines, 1000 block Pleasant Street.
Sept. 2
8:52 a.m. — Two-vehicle crash, unknown injuries, near Walla Walla Electric, 1225 W. Poplar St.
Sept. 1
3:25 p.m. — Two-vehicle crash, unknown injuries, intersection East Sumach and North Palouse streets.
