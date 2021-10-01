LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Sept. 26
12:16 a.m. — Man yelling threats at people from car, 300 block North Second Avenue.
1:57 a.m. — Injured deer euthanized, intersection North 13th Avenue and West Moore Street.
9:49 a.m. — Sage green Specialized bicycle stolen, Whitman College campus, 344 Linden Lane.
Sept. 25
9:10 a.m. — Theft, 300 block Ash Street.
9:57 a.m. — Identity theft, 1800 block East Isaacs Avenue.
12:02 p.m. — Theft, 1100 block West Rees Avenue.
4:18 p.m. — 1996 Dodge Ram stolen, intersection North 11th and Edith avenues.
Sept. 24
11:51 a.m. — Theft, 1400 block Portland Avenue.
Sept. 23
2:46 p.m. —Two vehicles stolen, 1000 block North 13th Avenue.
4 p.m. — Wallet stolen, 1300 block Rancho Villa Drive.
Sept. 22
12:42 p.m. — Low-speed police pursuit of man who didn’t pull over for several blocks, arrested for not having a driver’s license and failure to comply at intersection Cayuse Street and North Ninth Avenue.
4:10 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 100 block Eagan Street.
Sept. 21
9:38 a.m. — Off-leash dog attacked a woman walking her dog on Fort Walla Walla trails, woman treated for bites at local hospital, 1300 block Rancho Villa Drive.
11:28 a.m. — Black and red Specialized bicycle stolen, 00 block North Madison Street.
5:15 p.m. — Bicycle stolen, 00 block South Park Street.
Sept. 20
8 a.m. — Identity theft, 1000 block University Street.
9:28 a.m. — Work crew from Walla Walla County Jail found handgun during roadside clean up, intersection Plaza Way and state Route 125.
9:29 a.m. — Woman who walked into Walla Walla police headquarters arrested on a warrant, 300 block North Second Avenue.
11:58 a.m. — Mail carrier bitten by dog, 100 block Boyer Drive.
12:33 p.m. — Animal bitten and injured, 1300 block Pleasant Street.
12:38 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, Providence St. Mary Medical Center parking lot, 401 W. Poplar St.
1:02 p.m. — Package stolen from porch, 1700 block Center Street.
5:25 p.m. — Theft, 1100 block North Ninth Avenue.
8:43 p.m. — Woman seen stealing package from porch, 500 block East Chestnut Street.
Sept. 19
11:03 a.m. — Man arrested for illegal camping and assault, intersection Chase Avenue and West Birch Street.
Sept. 18
8:39 a.m. — Juvenile assaulted during school dance, Walla Walla High School, 409 E. Rees Ave.
3:38 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 300 block South Third Avenue.
3:42 p.m. — Suitcase stolen from truck, 300 block South Fourth Avenue.
4:34 p.m. — Man arrested for reportedly illegally possessing and firing gun, 1000 block West Chestnut Street.
Sept. 17
9:25 a.m. — Graffiti, Walla Walla Skate Park, 1550 The Dalles Military Road.
10:45 a.m. — Identity theft, 1500 block Catherine Street.
1:31 p.m. — DVD stolen, Walla Walla Public Library, 238 E. Alder St.
2:30 p.m. — Stolen vehicle found, 200 block West Cherry Street.
Sept. 14
12:46 p.m. — Weapons violation investigation, intersection South Forth Avenue and Eagan Street.
Sept. 12
4:09 p.m. — Purse stolen, 600 block Ash Street.
Sept. 11
9:59 p.m. — Hit-and-run collision, 00 block Talon Loop.
Sept. 9
11:01 a.m. — Theft, the Lodge apartments, 327 E. Rose St.
Sept. 8
7:49 p.m. — Stolen vehicle returned by the person who took it a few hours later, 00 block Whitman Street.
Sept. 3
11:13 a.m. — Fraud, Gesa Credit Union, 1603 block Penny Lane.
College Place
Sept. 24
2 p.m. — Homemade utility trailer stolen, 900 block Northeast Rose Street.
2:50 p.m. — Two-vehicle crash, no injuries, blocking traffic, intersection Southwest Fourth Street and South College Avenue.
Sept. 23
2:24 p.m. — Bicycle stolen, 200 block Southwest First Street.
Sept. 22
7:34 a.m. — Vehicle hit light pole, which broke off and landed in street, partially blocking during clean up, 500 block South College Avenue.
Walla Walla County
Sept. 18
6:32 a.m. — Man sent email with vague threats to FBI, 200 block Apple Lane, Burbank.
8:51 a.m. — Stolen motorcycle found, McNary National Wildlife Refuge, Burbank.
Sept. 16
10:26 a.m. — Stolen vehicle found, intersection Shoreline Road and Monument Drive, Burbank.
Sept. 15
12:25 p.m. — Vehicle stolen, intersection Peppers Bridge Road and Old Milton Highway, south of College Place.
Sept. 13
12:39 a.m. — Man arrested for burglary, trespassing, 1800 block Shelton Road, east of Walla Walla.
Aug. 23
8:14 a.m. — Vehicle stolen, Walla Walla Farm Labor Homes, 300 block Farmland Road, south of College Place.
Milton-Freewater
Monday
2:01 p.m. — Graffiti, Marie Dorian Park, Couse Creek Road.
Sept. 20
9:35 p.m. — Two-car crash, no injuries, partially blocking, 27-year-old man cited for running stop sign and not having insurance, intersection of Northeast Eighth Avenue and Robbins Street.
Umatilla County
Saturday
5:29 p.m. — Hit-and-run crash, near Green Acres Mobile Park, Appleton Road, north of Milton-Freewater.
Sept. 21
7:34 a.m. — Theft, North Fifth Street, Athena.
8:35 p.m. — Illegal drug activity, South Fork Walla Walla River Road, south of Milton-Freewater.
Sept. 20
6 a.m. — Vehicle crashed, unknown injuries, intersection Locust Road and Highway 11, north of Milton-Freewater.
7 a.m. — Woman reported neighbor intimidating her by firing a gun, deputies investigated and concluded the man was shooting a pistol to scare off wild turkeys from his lawn, no charges, Cold Way Lane, Weston.
Sept. 18
7:15 p.m. — Vehicle crash, unknown injuries, intersection Birch Creek and Telephone Pole roads, north of Milton-Freewater.
Sept. 17
6:30 a.m. — Burglary, Stateline Road, north of Milton-Freewater.
4:12 p.m. — Man previously barred from church attempting to get in, Stateline Community Church, 85440 Highway 11, north of Milton-Freewater.
9:45 p.m. — Harassment, Highway 11, north of Milton-Freewater.
FIRE RUNS
Walla Walla
Sept. 19
1:06 a.m. — Vehicle rolled onto its top, no reported injuries, intersection North Roosevelt Street and Portland Avenue.
6:34 p.m. — Small fire, unknown cause, $2,000 damage estimate, no injuries, Blue Mountain Paving building, 331 Woodland Ave.
Sept. 17
4:11 p.m. — Man shot in leg by pellet gun, police responded and canceled paramedic response, Blue Mountain Millworks, 2915 Melrose St.
11:50 p.m. — Two-vehicle crash, 46-year-old man taken to hospital with unspecified injuries, intersection South Palouse and East Poplar streets.
Walla Walla County Fire District No. 6
Sept. 18
8:25 p.m. — Vehicle left roadway and rolled, no reported injuries, near intersection Barnes and Gardena roads, south of Touchet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.