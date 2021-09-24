LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Sept. 17
12:46 a.m. — Man cited for negligent driving, intersection Howard and Juniper streets.
Sept. 16
4:55 a.m. — Bicycle stolen, lock damaged, 500 block Ash Street.
9:44 a.m. — Attempted burglary, 1300 block West Pine Street.
11:44 a.m. — Stolen vehicle found, Eastgate Plaza parking lot, 400 block North Wilbur Avenue.
1:03 p.m. — Sex offense investigation.
3:28 p.m. — Theft, 300 block East Pine Street.
7:12 p.m. — Fight between two boys broken up, 100 block Reeves Lane.
Sept. 15
10:22 a.m. — Stolen vehicle found, intersection Chase Avenue and Harrison Street.
2:28 p.m. — Wire fraud, 1900 block Bernard Street.
Sept. 14
6:07 a.m. — Man arrested after complaints of him stepping into traffic on highway, no location provided.
10:59 a.m. — Person swindled out of $3,900 by man claiming to be from Social Security Administration, 00 block North Third Avenue.
Sept. 13
12:39 a.m. — Burglary, Travelodge, 421 E. Main St.
3:59 p.m. — Compactor machines stolen from construction site, 2300 block Fern Avenue.
4:37 p.m. — Purse stolen, Safeway, 215 E. Rose St.
6:33 p.m — Bicycle stolen, 100 block West Main Street.
Sept. 10
3:51 p.m. — Burglary, 1800 block Melrose Street.
Sept. 8
5:35 p.m. — Bicycle stolen, Whitman College campus, 960 E. Isaacs Ave.
Aug. 21
8:34 p.m. — Hit-and-run crash, intersection North 13th Avenue and West Elm Street.
11:58 p.m. — Drunk man attempting to break into home, 00 block Whistling Duck Road.
College Place
Sunday
10:39 a.m. — Vehicle’s catalytic converter stolen, intersection East Whitman Drive and Southeast Maple Avenue.
Walla Walla County
Sunday
10:43 p.m. — Man, 65, arrested for harassment, 300 block Northeast 11th Ave.
Sept. 17
5:56 p.m. — Hit-and-run, parked vehicle hit by another, 1300 block South Main Street.
Umatilla County
Sept. 14
6:36 a.m. — Criminal mischief, Winesap Road, north of Milton-Freewater.
10:54 a.m. — Reported drug dealing, Gem Theatre, 259 E. Main St., Athena.
12:30 p.m. — Deputy requested to euthanize deer with broken legs next to roadway, Highway 204, east of Weston.
8 p.m. — Fraud, West Lincoln Street, Athena.
8:15 p.m. — Illegal burn complaint, Cold Way Lane, Weston.
FIRE RUNS
Walla Walla
Sept. 13
11:03 a.m. — Semi-truck struck utility pole, blocking traffic, A Cut Above Auto Detailing, 505 S. Ninth Ave.
12:37 p.m. — Small grass fire in backyard caused by illegal burn, out within minutes, 927 Willow St.
East Umatilla Fire & Rescue
Sept. 15
3:22 p.m. — Single-vehicle rollover, driver reportedly uninjured, Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office assisted, Highway 204, east of Weston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.