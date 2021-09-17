LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Sunday
9:52 a.m. — Black and coral Giant bicycle stolen, 400 block South Second Avenue.
8:26 p.m. — Woman caught slashing tires, 400 block Holly Street.
8:51 p.m. — Bicycle stolen, 900 block South Third Avenue.
Sept. 10
8:31 a.m. — Theft, 100 block West Chestnut Street.
11:16 a.m. — Traeger grill stolen, 2300 block Provenance Loop.
12:12 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 400 block Chase Avenue.
Sept. 9
2:34 p.m. — Theft, 300 block South Second Avenue.
7:49 p.m. — Bicycle stolen, 300 block Catherine Street.
Sept. 8
7:48 a.m. — Theft, 1600 block Walla Walla Avenue.
8:12 a.m. — Theft, Herring-Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder St.
Sept. 7
7:32 a.m. — Theft, 500 block Boyer Avenue.
8:31 a.m. — Stolen vehicle found, 700 block Edith Avenue.
4:08 p.m. — Bicycle stolen, 200 block Stanton Street.
Sept. 5
1:42 a.m. — Gun stolen, 100 block Reeves Lane.
1:44 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 1600 block Plaza Way.
7:23 p.m. — Sex offense investigation.
Sept. 4
12:26 p.m. — Bicycle stolen, 900 block East Isaacs Avenue.
5:56 p.m. — Two animals fought, one injured, 2300 block Hood Place.
7:35 p.m. — Theft, 2000 block East Isaacs Avenue.
Sept. 3
3:06 p.m. — Sex offense investigation.
Sept. 1
9:31 a.m. — Identity theft, 400 block West Poplar Street.
Aug. 30
11:26 a.m. — Illegal marijuana shipment found, Postal Annex, 1644 Plaza Way.
Aug. 26
8:48 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, PetCo, 1725 Twin Creek Plaza.
Aug. 25
2:21 p.m. — Political signs stolen, 300 block Reser Road.
Aug. 13
8:45 a.m. — Graffiti on fence, Best Western Plus Walla Walla Suites Inn, 7 E. Oak St.
College Place
Tuesday
1:01 p.m. — Garden tools stolen from shed, 900 block Northeast Dawson Street.
Walla Walla County
Sept. 10
4:37 p.m. — Person allegedly emptied contents of safe after breaking up with significant other, 200 block North B Street, Prescott.
Sept. 9
6:35 p.m. — Attempted burglary of storage unit, 100 block Second Avenue, Burbank.
Sept. 8
2:36 p.m. — Vehicle tires slashed, 300 block Snider Road, south of College Place.
Sept. 7
4:19 p.m. — Hit-and-run vehicle crash, 100 block Coyote Loop, Prescott.
Sept. 3
1:40 a.m. — Man arrested for residential burglary, vehicle theft, 1400 block Monroe Street, east of Walla Walla.
8:55 a.m. — Burglary, 15900 block Harvey Shaw Road, west of Prescott.
Milton-Freewater
Wednesday
2:46 p.m. — Aluminum frames stolen, 400 block North Main Street.
Saturday
4:01 p.m. — Hit-and-run, car backed into fence and fled scene, 00 block Southwest 12th Avenue.
Umatilla County
Monday
2:38 a.m. — Woman reportedly lying in roadway, deputies couldn’t find her, Highway 11, north of Milton-Freewater.
7:24 a.m. — Vehicle crash, no reported injuries, near Taj Food Mart, Highway 11, north of Milton-Freewater.
9:14 a.m. — Harassment, North Columbia Street, north of Milton-Freewater.
11:36 a.m. — Man complained fence was badly damaged by contractors, Strawberry Lane, near Tollgate.
Sunday
12:07 p.m. — Unauthorized vehicle use, North Third Street, Athena.
1:30 p.m. — Harassment, Walla Walla River road, south of Milton-Freewater.
Sept. 9
12:04 p.m. — Fraud, Stateline Road, north of Milton-Freewater.
2:17 p.m. — Fraud, Wayside Market, 84256 Highway 11, north of Milton-Freewater.
4:24 p.m. — Harassment, Suzi’s Handy Mart, 211 N. Water St., Weston.
FIRE RUNS
Walla Walla
Sunday
8:07 a.m. — Water escaping from fire hydrant, firefighters shut off source, city water workers will fix leak, intersection Bowman Street and Dell Avenue.
10:57 a.m. — Woman, 68, crashed on bicycle, injured right leg, transported to hospital, Walla Walla Community College, 520 Campus Loop.
6:52 p.m. — Fire in landfill, no structures threatened, about 30-by-40 feet in size, under control in about 15 minutes, cause unknown, Sudbury Landfill, 414 Landfill Road.
Saturday
1:08 p.m. — Hazmat team called for fuel clean up on leaking hot rod, 00 block East Main Street.
3:18 p.m. — Red Mitsubishi caught fire, possibly from spilled oil from recent repairs, fire out when firefighters arrived, no injuries, Dairy Queen, 1474 Plaza Way.
4:44 p.m. — Man, 77, fell about 15 feet from tree while trimming branches, taken to local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, 400 block Newell Street.
Sept. 7
11:46 a.m. — Two-vehicle crash, no reported injuries, intersection Francis Avenue and Boyer Drive.
7:02 p.m. — Boy, 14, riding bicycle hit by vehicle, no reported injuries, intersection South Ninth Avenue and West Chestnut Street.
9:04 p.m. — Battery caught fire, firefighters called to help dispose it, 200 block North Spokane Street.
