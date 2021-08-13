LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Wednesday
8:33 a.m. — Boat stolen, 500 block Martha Street.
11:13 a.m. — Package stolen off porch, 900 block Hobson Street.
Tuesday
7:42 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 500 block South Second Avenue.
8:51 a.m. — Shed broken into, nothing stolen, Walla Walla Community College, 520 Campus Loop.
10:12 a.m. — Credit card fraud, 300 block South Palouse Street.
Monday
9:06 a.m. — Bicycle stolen, The Lodge apartments, 327 E. Rose St.
9:23 p.m. — Woman arrested for breaking out window on someone’s house, 600 block Military Street.
Aug. 5
7:27 a.m. — Attempted theft of catalytic converter on truck, Walla Walla Community College, 618 Water Center Drive.
10:38 a.m. — Jeep SUV stolen, 600 block South Palouse Street.
11:40 a.m. — Right rear window on car smashed out, 100 block Bryant Avenue.
3:12 p.m. — Motorcycle stolen, 1700 block Portland Avenue.
Aug. 4
10:44 p.m. — Burglary, 100 block Bryant Avenue.
July 19
11 a.m. — Dog bit store employee, minor injury, Wags to Whiskers, 301 E. Main St.
Walla Walla County
Wednesday
8:57 p.m. — Hay stolen from field, 4500 block Lower Dry Creek Road, west of College Place.
Aug. 6
7:32 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, Walla Walla Regional Airport, 45 Terminal Loop, Walla Walla.
Aug. 5
9:47 a.m. — Truck stolen, 400 block Dusty Road, Burbank.
Aug. 4
7:19 p.m. — Vehicle with possessions inside stolen and keys to UTV, 1900 block Bolles Road, west of Waitsburg.
July 29
4:42 p.m. — Small fire reported as suspicious, 1600 block Edmond Street, east of Walla Walla.
July 28
2:04 p.m. — Three rings stolen from jewelry box, 400 block Harbor Drive, Burbank.
July 19
8:14 a.m. — Burglary, 100 block East Humorist Road, Burbank.
Milton-Freewater
Wednesday
9:48 a.m. — Store burglarized overnight, 100 block Elzora Street.
Tuesday
6:14 p.m. — Vehicle vandalized, 200 block Catherine Street.
Umatilla County
Wednesday
6:37 p.m. — Man said store clerk tried to attack him, First Stop Mart, 85723 Highway 11, north of Milton-Freewater.
6:54 p.m. — Harassment, warning issued, South Fifth Street, Athena.
Tuesday
6:01 a.m. — Burglary, Athena Grocery, 313 E. Main St., Athena.
7:47 p.m. — Theft, Highway 339, north of Milton-Freewater.
7:53 p.m. — Burglary alarm triggered, broken glass found, Bordertown Feed & Supply, 84575 Highway 11, north of Milton-Freewater.
Monday
8:32 a.m. — Vehicle crash, minor damage, intersection Winn Road and Price Ranch Lane, near Weston.
Sunday
7:59 p.m. — Woman bitten by dog and injured, Wayside Market, 84256 Highway 11, north of Milton-Freewater.
Saturday
7:29 p.m. — Red convertible struck building and then drove away, Suzi’s Handy Mart, 211 N. Water St., Weston.
FIRE RUNS
Walla Walla
Wednesday
3:26 p.m. — Two-vehicle crash, unknown injuries, not blocking, intersection North Ninth Avenue and West Cherry Street.
Saturday
9:31 p.m. — Illegal burn barrel complaint, intersection Pleasant and Center streets.
9:58 p.m. — Woman using heat gun caught house siding on fire, put it out with water, minor damage, 400 block North Bellevue Avenue.
Aug. 6
10:26 a.m. — Two-vehicle crash, unknown injuries, intersection South 11th Avenue and West Chestnut Street.
4:23 p.m. — Car struck wall outside pharmacy, Albertson’s, 450 N. Wilbur Ave.
Aug. 5
8:21 a.m. — Tree limb knocked down electrical lines, 1800 block Pleasant Street.