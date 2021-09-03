LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Tuesday
10:21 a.m. — Identity theft, 1500 block Pleasant Street.
Monday
7:24 a.m. — Trespassing and vehicle prowl, hole cut in fence and vehicles entered, 400 block Cedar Street.
1:03 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 00 block East Chestnut Street.
1:46 p.m. — Person reported stabbing, deemed unfounded, Blue Mountain View Apartments, 150 S. Wilbur Ave.
6:06 p.m — Cellphone stolen, 00 block West Walnut Street.
Sunday
8:37 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 00 block East Chestnut Street.
10:58 a.m. — Bicycle stolen, 500 block East Alder Street.
1:52 p.m. — Vehicle stolen, 1100 block West Elm Street.
6:40 p.m. — Chain-link fence damaged, 900 block Hobson Street.
Saturday
8:21 a.m. — Two vehicle tires slashed, 400 block West Alder Street.
10:27 a.m. — Counterfeiting, Gesa Credit Union, 1355 W. Poplar St.
5:32 p.m. — Bicycle stolen, The Lodge apartment, 327 E. Rose St.
Aug. 27
5:07 a.m. — Indecent exposure investigation.
1:55 p.m. — Vehicle stolen, 500 block South Second Avenue.
Aug. 26
7:43 a.m. — Two bicycles stolen, 900 block East Isaacs Avenue.
10:05 a.m. — Theft, 1500 block East Alder Street.
2:46 p.m. — Theft, 200 block North Madison Street.
3:25 p.m. — Theft, 1600 block West Poplar Street.
Aug. 25
9 a.m. — Theft, 300 block Drumheller Street.
11:59 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 100 block West Maple Street.
Aug. 11
12:50 p.m. — Graffiti, Butcher Butcher, 30 S. Colville St.
July 6
10:16 a.m. — Theft, Walla Walla Community College, 550 Campus Loop.
College Place
Aug. 26
3:34 p.m. — Person seen on security video stealing from donation bins, 1200 block Southeast 12th Street.
Walla Walla County
Aug. 25
10:29 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, iPads taken, 3300 block East Isaacs Avenue, Walla Walla.
Aug. 24
11:27 a.m. — Burglary, 5800 block Byrnes Road, Touchet.
Aug. 21
12:06 p.m. — Theft, 00 block Walkley Road, Burbank.
June 7
6:55 p.m. — Building broken into and vandalized multiple times, 305 Detour Road, near Lowden.
Umatilla County
Thursday
4:48 a.m. — Woman reported three men breaking into her shed, Appleton Road, north of Milton-Freewater.
Wednesday
2:13 a.m. — Burglary alarm, Diamond Eye Precision, 107 W. Main St., Athena.
8:08 a.m. — Harassment, Central Middle School, 306 Southwest Second Ave., Milton-Freewater.
8:35 a.m. — Burglary, West Crockett Road, north of Milton-Freewater.
9:27 a.m. — Hit-and-run crash, West Crockett Road, north of Milton-Freewater.
10:06 a.m. — Harassment, Walla Walla River Road, south of Milton-Freewater.
12:33 p.m. — Report of man seen beating woman, deputies couldn’t locate, Smith Frozen Foods, 101 E. Depot St., Weston.
Tuesday
11:43 a.m. — Burglary alarm, Walla Walla River Road, south of Milton-Freewater.
9:20 p.m. — Harassment, Pacific Pride, 53792 Appleton Road, north of Milton-Freewater.
Monday
10:47 a.m. — Theft, Highway 11, near Milton-Freewater.
6:20 p.m. — Theft, South Washington Street, Athena.
7:21 p.m. — Harassment, Walla Walla River Road, south of Milton-Freewater.
Sunday
1:48 a.m. — Harassment, North Broad Street, Weston.
7:38 a.m. — Burglary alarm, Diamond Eye Performance, 107 W. Main St., Athena.
9:47 a.m. — Theft, Stiller Lane, near Milton-Freewater.
Saturday
1:03 p.m. — Assault, fight, South Normal Street, Weston.
Aug. 27
3:23 p.m. — Person reported a driver flashing a gun at another vehicle, possible road rage or gang-related incident, near First Stop Mart, 85713 Highway 11, north of Milton-Freewater.
6:46 p.m. — Trespassing, person reportedly climbing on equipment, Cobb Road, near Milton-Freewater.
FIRE RUNS
Walla Walla
Monday
12:18 p.m. — Report of fire alarm, firefighters found pager going off in kitchen, not fire alarm, 300 block Austin Street.
Saturday
7:21 a.m. — Bacon cooking set off fire alarm, Lyman Hall, Whitman College, 215 Stanton St.
9:23 a.m. — Phone company workers accidentally triggered fire alarm, Walla Walla School District Administration Building, 364 S. Park St.
1:27 p.m. — Fire reported in grass next to baseball field but it was an authorized burn to get rid of overgrown weeds, Borleske Stadium, 409 E. Rees Ave.
7:47 p.m. — Two-vehicle crash, unknown injuries, partially blocking, intersection South Palouse and East Alder streets.
Aug. 27
7:29 a.m. — Possible utility wire down on ground, intersection School Avenue and Stuart Street.
2:45 p.m. — Two-vehicle crash, pickup truck and sedan collided, no reportable injuries, roundabout at South Ninth Avenue and Plaza Way.
Aug. 26
2:12 a.m. — Large juniper and arborvitae bushes caught on fire for an unknown reason and were fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters knocked back the blaze in about 20 minutes. No injuries and no structures threatened. Intersection The Dalles Military Road and South 15th Avenue.
10:43 a.m. — Possible electrical line down on fence, 700 block Spring Street.
12:32 p.m — Two-vehicle crash, motorcycle and other vehicle involved, 67-year-old man injured and taken to a local hospital, roundabout at Northeast Myra Road and West Pine Street.
Walla Walla County Fire District No. 4
Saturday
5:42 p.m. — Heat gun caught house siding on fire, 1000 block Abbott Road.