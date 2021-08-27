LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Wednesday
12:05 p.m. — Tools stolen from school construction site, Pioneer Middle School, 450 Bridge St.
4:52 p.m. — Vehicle stolen, 200 block East Oak Street.
5:13 p.m. — Assault, 00 block East Rose Street.
Tuesday
1:30 a.m. — Reported assault during traffic incident, roundabout at South Ninth Avenue and state Route 125.
8:12 a.m. — Fraud, 1300 block Caprio Loop.
7:58 p.m. — House surrounded by police to draw out wanted man who surrendered after “de-escalation tactics,” 1000 block West Chestnut Street.
Monday
6:49 a.m. — Burglary, 500 block South Ninth Avenue.
2:15 p.m. — Person scammed into sending money for fake job, 300 block East Rose Street.
3:22 p.m. — Vehicle theft, 300 block North Second Avenue.
3:30 p.m. — Sex offense investigation.
4:20 p.m. — Bicycle stolen, 400 block Artesia Avenue.
6:16 p.m. — Package stolen off porch, 600 block Washington Street.
Sunday
6:06 a.m. — Window reportedly damaged on purpose, 800 block North Ninth Avenue.
4:52 p.m. — Theft, 1600 block Portland Avenue.
7:11 p.m. — Man attacked by three dogs, unspecified injuries, intersection West Pine and Bowman streets.
Saturday
7:15 a.m. — Theft, 1600 block Trio Lane.
7:46 a.m. — Assault, 300 block South Fourth Avenue.
9:19 p.m. — A prearranged fight took place, Sharpstein Elementary School, 410 Howard St.
Aug. 20
12:44 a.m. — Stolen vehicle found, intersection North 12th Avenue and West Pine Street.
6:33 a.m. — Theft, 300 block East Main Street.
Aug. 19
8:57 p.m. — Dog reportedly taken from house, 700 block Pleasant Street.
Aug. 18
12:16 p.m. — Fraud, 600 block Clark Street.
3:22 p.m. — Medications stolen, 800 block Wauna Vista Drive.
7:41 p.m. — Statues stolen from front yard, 300 block Catherine Street.
Aug. 16
7:28 a.m. — Moped stolen, 1400 block West Pine Street.
3:56 p.m. — Identity theft, 700 block Wauna Vista Drive.
7:11 p.m. — Theft, Walla Walla Sleep Center, 1181 W. Rees Ave.
Aug. 15
12:15 a.m. — DUI arrest, 00 block Boyer Drive.
Aug. 14
3:06 a.m. — DUI arrest, 1600 block East Alder Street.
Aug. 9
9:09 a.m. — Man had debit card and cash stolen while passed out and intoxicated on front lawn, 200 block West Chestnut Street.
July 21
1:09 p.m. — Employee threateningly harassed by client, Chase bank, 101 W. Alder St.
July 18
3:08 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 400 block West Cherry Street.
College Place
Wednesday
10:26 a.m. — Vehicle tires slashed, 00 block of Southeast Sunny Drive.
Aug. 19
7:44 a.m. — Hit-and-run, parked car hit, 400 block Southeast Third Street.
Walla Walla County
Tuesday
1:08 p.m. — Shop broken into, nothing taken, near intersection of state routes 124 and 125, west of Prescott.
Monday
12:15 p.m. — Two loose dogs reportedly killed cat, neighbors say it’s an ongoing issue, 1400 block Sturm Avenue, near Walla Walla.
Saturday
Sunday
3:47 p.m. — Woman riding bike bitten by dog, 2400 block Blue Creek Road, east of Walla Walla.
Friday
7:53 p.m. — Vehicle stolen, 800 block Newtown Road, near College Place.
Aug. 19
8:19 a.m. — Water pump and batteries stolen, intersection Piper Canyon and Smith Springs roads, near Prescott.
Aug. 18
12:26 a.m. — Fireworks caught neighboring field on fire, intersection Last Chance Road and West Whitman Drive.
9:51 p.m. — Man arrested for eluding police and reckless driving after pursuit by deputies, 1400 block Lake Drive, Burbank.
Aug. 17
2:12 p.m. — Inmate reportedly smuggled drugs, Walla Walla County Jail, 300 W. Alder St.
Aug. 12
12:19 a.m. — Leaf blower stolen, 200 block Coppei Avenue, Waitsburg.
Milton-Freewater
Tuesday
12:13 a.m. — DUII arrest, intersection South Columbia Street and East Broadway Avenue.
4 p.m. — Vehicle stolen, 2004 Hydundai Santa Fe, 100 block Saager Street.
Umatilla County
Wednesday
10:51 a.m. — Fraud, Stateline Road, north of Milton-Freewater.
12:57 p.m. — Church spray painted with graffiti on some walls and doors, Weston Community Church, 206 N. Water St., Weston.
1:03 p.m. — Harassment, South Water Street, Weston.
1:17 p.m. — Abandoned vehicle found on private property, Highway 332, north of Milton-Freewater.
4:49 p.m. — Harassment, Weston City Hall, 114 E. Main St., Weston.
7:37 p.m. — Graffiti, Elliot Memorial Park, South Water Street, Weston
Tuesday
9:17 a.m. — Unauthorized vehicle use, Eastside Road connection to Highway 11, north of Milton-Freewater.
9:51 a.m. — Fraud, Yellow Jacket Road, north of Milton-Freewater.
11:37 a.m. — Harassment, Athena Grocery, 313 E. Main St., Athena.
Monday
7:05 p.m. — Harassment, Walla Walla River Road, south of Milton-Freewater.
11:41 p.m. — Report of gun shots fired nearby, intersection Highway 339 and Stateline Road, north of Milton-Freewater.
Sunday
9:59 a.m. — Assault, East Washington Street, Athena.
Saturday
9 p.m. — Trespassing, South Water Street, Weston.
Aug. 20
12:47 a.m. — Hit-and-run vehicle crash, suspect was trespassing, Highway 334, Athena.
7:12 a.m. — Theft, North Broad Street, Weston.
FIRE RUNS
Walla Walla
Tuesday
10:23 a.m. — Person stuck in elevator, Penrose Library, Whitman College, 810 E. Isaacs Ave.
6:26 p.m. — Illegal burn complaint, 200 block Avery Street.
Monday
6:54 p.m. — Illegal burn complaint, 1800 block Loubeck Street.
7:47 p.m. — Smoke complaint, 500 block North Roosevelt Street.
Sunday
6:53 p.m. — House fire reported, no fire found, intersection North Wilbur Avenue and Cambridge Drive.