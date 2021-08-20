LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Wednesday
8:06 a.m. — Burglary, 400 block North Palouse Street.
Tuesday
4:54 a.m. — Man arrested after attempting to break into house, 100 block Bradley Street.
9:39 a.m. — Burglary, 600 block Juniper Street.
10:13 a.m. — Vehicle towed for blocking roadwork, intersection Sinclair and Olive streets.
Monday
12:20 p.m. — Identity theft, 1700 block Plaza Way.
3 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 1800 block Plaza Way.
4:55 p.m. — Fraud, 1800 block East Isaacs Avenue.
Sunday
12:11 a.m. — Vehicle hit fence and another car and fled scene, 300 block South Second Avenue.
7:04 a.m. — Vehicle was towed away for blocking alley, 800 block North Seventh Avenue.
10:10 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 300 block North Roosevelt Street.
11:11 p.m. — Child sex offense investigation.
Saturday
6:32 p.m. — Sex offense investigation.
Aug. 13
8:07 p.m. — Person arrested for trespassing, 200 block Beam Court.
Aug. 12
8:58 a.m. — Burglary, 00 block Reser Road.
Aug. 11
3:39 p.m. — Car crash led to road rage incident, intersection Northeast Myra Road and West Rose Street.
Walla Walla County
Wednesday
9:51 p.m. — Man arrested for eluding deputies and driving recklessly, 1400 block Lake Road, Burbank.
Saturday
11:15 a.m. — Stolen vehicle found, intersection Pumping Plant Road and Snake River Drive, Burbank.
Aug. 12
8:07 a.m. — Cat trap destroyed, 300 block East Eighth Street, Waitsburg.
Aug. 9
7:30 p.m. — Catalytic converter stolen off vehicle, 300 block Farmland Road, south of College Place.
11:44 p.m. — Vehicle license plates swapped illegally, 1700 block Shelton Road, east of Walla Walla.
Aug. 5
7:17 p.m. — ATV stolen, 1600 block Sand Pit Road, Touchet.
Aug. 3
4:18 p.m. — Fraudulent check used to buy motorcycle, 400 block Preston Avenue, Waitsburg.
July 26
8:02 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 10500 block U.S. Highway 12, Dixie.
June 25
10:30 p.m. — Deputies assisted Columbia County deputies with pursuing a vehicle that crossed the county line, 100 block West Fifth Street, Waitsburg.
Milton-Freewater
Aug. 13
8:30 p.m. — Man, 19, arrested for breaking into vacant rental property, 900 block Parallel Street.
Aug. 12
11:12 p.m. — Red 2018 Ford F-150 stolen, 200 block South Andrea Street.
Umatilla County
Wednesday
6:27 p.m. — Harassment, South Water Street, Weston.
Tuesday
4:48 p.m. — Two-vehicle crash, no injuries, intersection Stateline Road and Highway 11, north of Milton-Freewater.
Monday
5:11 p.m. — Theft, Waterhole Tavern, 51593 Highway 332, Umapine.
7:19 p.m. — Fraud and/or forgery, near intersection Seven Hills and Harris roads, south of Umapine.
11:55 p.m. — Burglary alarm, kitchen door opened, Athena-Weston School District building, 375 S. Fifth St., Athena.
Sunday
3:33 a.m. — White truck caught fire, intersection Eastside and Miller roads, east of Milton-Freewater.
12:22 p.m. — Unauthorized vehicle use, Coyote Ridge Road, south of Weston.
8:07 p.m. — Burglary, Eastside Road, east of Milton-Freewater.
9:22 p.m. — Threats, Highway 332, north of Milton-Freewater.
Aug. 13
12:56 a.m. — Burglary, Prunedale Road, near Milton-Freewater.
6:12 p.m. — Three gunshots heard and vehicles revving loudly, referred to other agency for investigation, Milton-Freewater Cemetery, intersection Milton Cemetery and Grant roads, Milton-Freewater.
Aug. 12
11:57 a.m. — Trailer parked near Suzi's Handy Mart ransacked, North Water Street, Weston.
FIRE RUNS
Walla Walla
Wednesday
8:21 p.m. — Illegal burn, 1500 block Melrose Street.
Tuesday
12:59 p.m. — Three-vehicle crash, no reported injuries, partially blocking, intersection East Isaacs Avenue and North Blue Street.
4:02 p.m. — Illegal burn, 100 block Orchard Street.
Monday
3:34 a.m. — Electric cooking pot overheated and triggered fire alarm, Washington State Penitentiary, East Complex, Unit 8, 1313 N. 13th Ave.
Sunday
12:15 a.m. — Vehicle ran into house, no reported injuries, 6 Boyer Drive.
Saturday
8:10 a.m. — Man, 36, injured after vehicle crashed into utility pole, 200 block Orchard Street.
11:23 p.m. — Smoldering trash found in planter box next to storage building, no damage to building, no apparent cause, police log noted arson investigation, Circle K gas station, 315 N. Second Ave.
Aug. 12
12:27 p.m. — Illegal burn, 500 block South Third Avenue.
4:26 p.m. — Man, 20, riding bicycle hit by a car, leg injury, taken to a local hospital, collision in front of Walla Walla Steak Co., 416 N. Second Ave.
5:45 p.m. — Two-vehicle crash, no reportable injuries, 100 block South Wilbur Avenue.
6:01 p.m. — Illegal burn, 200 block Avery Street.
Walla Walla County Fire District No. 5
Sunday
6:24 a.m. — Vehicle left roadway and crashed, unknown injuries, U.S. Highway 730, near Port Kelley.