Walla Walla

Wednesday

8:06 a.m. — Burglary, 400 block North Palouse Street.

Tuesday

4:54 a.m. — Man arrested after attempting to break into house, 100 block Bradley Street.

9:39 a.m. — Burglary, 600 block Juniper Street. 

10:13 a.m. — Vehicle towed for blocking roadwork, intersection Sinclair and Olive streets.

Monday

12:20 p.m. — Identity theft, 1700 block Plaza Way.

3 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 1800 block Plaza Way.

4:55 p.m. — Fraud, 1800 block East Isaacs Avenue.

Sunday

12:11 a.m. — Vehicle hit fence and another car and fled scene, 300 block South Second Avenue.

7:04 a.m. — Vehicle was towed away for blocking alley, 800 block North Seventh Avenue.

10:10 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 300 block North Roosevelt Street.

11:11 p.m. — Child sex offense investigation.

Saturday

6:32 p.m. — Sex offense investigation.

Aug. 13

8:07 p.m. — Person arrested for trespassing, 200 block Beam Court.

Aug. 12

8:58 a.m. — Burglary, 00 block Reser Road.

Aug. 11

3:39 p.m. — Car crash led to road rage incident, intersection Northeast Myra Road and West Rose Street.

Walla Walla County

Wednesday

9:51 p.m. — Man arrested for eluding deputies and driving recklessly, 1400 block Lake Road, Burbank.

Saturday

11:15 a.m. — Stolen vehicle found, intersection Pumping Plant Road and Snake River Drive, Burbank.

Aug. 12

8:07 a.m. — Cat trap destroyed, 300 block East Eighth Street, Waitsburg.

Aug. 9

7:30 p.m. — Catalytic converter stolen off vehicle, 300 block Farmland Road, south of College Place.

11:44 p.m. — Vehicle license plates swapped illegally, 1700 block Shelton Road, east of Walla Walla.

Aug. 5

7:17 p.m. — ATV stolen, 1600 block Sand Pit Road, Touchet.

Aug. 3

4:18 p.m. — Fraudulent check used to buy motorcycle, 400 block Preston Avenue, Waitsburg.

July 26

8:02 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 10500 block U.S. Highway 12, Dixie.

June 25

10:30 p.m. — Deputies assisted Columbia County deputies with pursuing a vehicle that crossed the county line, 100 block West Fifth Street, Waitsburg.

Milton-Freewater

Aug. 13

8:30 p.m. — Man, 19, arrested for breaking into vacant rental property, 900 block Parallel Street.

Aug. 12

11:12 p.m. — Red 2018 Ford F-150 stolen, 200 block South Andrea Street.

Umatilla County

Wednesday

6:27 p.m. — Harassment, South Water Street, Weston.

Tuesday

4:48 p.m. — Two-vehicle crash, no injuries, intersection Stateline Road and Highway 11, north of Milton-Freewater.

Monday

5:11 p.m. — Theft, Waterhole Tavern, 51593 Highway 332, Umapine.

7:19 p.m. — Fraud and/or forgery, near intersection Seven Hills and Harris roads, south of Umapine.

11:55 p.m. — Burglary alarm, kitchen door opened, Athena-Weston School District building, 375 S. Fifth St., Athena.

Sunday

3:33 a.m. — White truck caught fire, intersection Eastside and Miller roads, east of Milton-Freewater.

12:22 p.m. — Unauthorized vehicle use, Coyote Ridge Road, south of Weston.

8:07 p.m. — Burglary, Eastside Road, east of Milton-Freewater.

9:22 p.m. — Threats, Highway 332, north of Milton-Freewater.

Aug. 13

12:56 a.m. — Burglary, Prunedale Road, near Milton-Freewater.

6:12 p.m. — Three gunshots heard and vehicles revving loudly, referred to other agency for investigation, Milton-Freewater Cemetery, intersection Milton Cemetery and Grant roads, Milton-Freewater.

Aug. 12

11:57 a.m. — Trailer parked near Suzi's Handy Mart ransacked, North Water Street, Weston.

FIRE RUNS

Walla Walla

Wednesday

8:21 p.m. — Illegal burn, 1500 block Melrose Street.

Tuesday

12:59 p.m. — Three-vehicle crash, no reported injuries, partially blocking, intersection East Isaacs Avenue and North Blue Street.

4:02 p.m. — Illegal burn, 100 block Orchard Street.

Monday

3:34 a.m. — Electric cooking pot overheated and triggered fire alarm, Washington State Penitentiary, East Complex, Unit 8, 1313 N. 13th Ave.

Sunday

12:15 a.m. — Vehicle ran into house, no reported injuries, 6 Boyer Drive.

Saturday

8:10 a.m. — Man, 36, injured after vehicle crashed into utility pole, 200 block Orchard Street.

11:23 p.m. — Smoldering trash found in planter box next to storage building, no damage to building, no apparent cause, police log noted arson investigation, Circle K gas station, 315 N. Second Ave.

Aug. 12

12:27 p.m. — Illegal burn, 500 block South Third Avenue.

4:26 p.m. — Man, 20, riding bicycle hit by a car, leg injury, taken to a local hospital, collision in front of Walla Walla Steak Co., 416 N. Second Ave.

5:45 p.m. — Two-vehicle crash, no reportable injuries, 100 block South Wilbur Avenue.

6:01 p.m. — Illegal burn, 200 block Avery Street.

Walla Walla County Fire District No. 5

Sunday

6:24 a.m. — Vehicle left roadway and crashed, unknown injuries, U.S. Highway 730, near Port Kelley.

