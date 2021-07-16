Information is compiled by the Union-Bulletin staff from the official records provided by area law enforcement agencies. Not all reports are included in this list.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Wednesday
11:21 a.m. — Fuel stolen, Water and Environmental Center, Walla Walla Community College, 640 Water Center Drive.
2:05 p.m. — Burglary, 1300 block West Pine Street.
11:03 p.m. — Investigation of loud music resulted in liquor violation, Murr Sports Park, 901 Abbott Road.
Tuesday
4:32 p.m. — Debit card left behind, stolen and used, Safeway, 215 E. Rose St.
11:01 p.m. — Burglary, 100 block North Second Avenue.
Monday
11:57 a.m. — Theft, 1000 block St. John Street.
5:26 p.m. — Wallet stolen from stroller, 200 block West Pine Street.
Saturday
9:37 a.m. — Vehicle stolen, 1000 block Pomona Street.
1:02 p.m. — Bicycle stolen, 500 block Pleasant Street.
10:22 p.m. — Man found who reportedly escaped from jail, Cascade Farm & Outdoor, 460 N. Wilbur Ave.
July 9
11:56 a.m. — Mail carrier harassed, 00 block North Third Avenue.
1:44 p.m. — Fraud via computer hacking, 1800 block Plaza Way.
2:10 p.m. — Indecent exposure, 700 block North Eighth Avenue.
July 8
10:35 a.m. — Vehicle stolen, 600 block Juniper Street.
11:16 a.m. — Identity theft and fraud, 1600 block Cambridge Drive.
2:38 p.m. — A 1987 RV stolen, intersection West Cherry Street and North 11th Avenue.
3:31 p.m. — Theft, Key Technology, 150 Avery St.
4:21 p.m. — Person bitten by dog, 200 block North Fifth Avenue.
11:37 p.m. — Two teens arrested for punching cars, 100 block Boyer Drive.
July 7
7:55 a.m. — Vehicle stolen, 1000 block East Isaacs Avenue.
1:15 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 400 block East Sumach Street.
5:25 p.m. — Robbery, Safeway, 215 E. Rose St.
July 6
7:17 p.m. — Burglary, 300 block Catherine Street.
July 4
10:29 a.m. — Theft, 200 block East Main Street.
July 1
7:55 p.m. — Vehicle and guns stolen, 1000 block Frankland Street.
June 30
4:56 p.m. — Theft, 400 block South Third Avenue.
June 28
6:04 p.m. — Bicycle stolen, 300 block East Poplar Street.
June 23
8:26 a.m. — Brick thrown through Ford Mustang’s rear window, 1000 block Bonnie Brae Street.
June 16
7:04 p.m. — Vehicle damaged, 400 block North Second Avenue.
June 11
7:58 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 900 block Whitney Road.
Walla Walla County
Monday
8:36 a.m. — Gun reported stolen from family estate, 100 block East Second Street, Prescott.
Saturday
12:53 a.m. — Vehicle stolen, 200 block Martin Field Lane, College Place.
1:33 a.m. — Two-vehicle collision, one driver cited for DUI, unknown injuries, intersection Heritage Road and North Gose Street, College Place.
July 7
7:55 a.m. — Vehicle stolen, 1000 block East Isaacs Avenue, Walla Walla.
July 5
1:22 p.m. — Vehicle stolen, 1400 block Martin Road, north of Walla Walla.
College Place
Wednesday
1:29 p.m. — Bicycle stolen, 200 block Northeast Deccio Road.
Tuesday
10:39 a.m. — Four reports of theft from a donation pile, 1200 block Southeast 12th Street.
Monday
7:21 a.m. — Vehicle stolen, 1400 block South College Avenue.
July 9
9 a.m. — Multiple buildings in the Villages of Garrison Creek neighborhood tagged with graffiti.
12:30 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision, blocked roadway for several minutes, no injuries, intersection East Whitman Drive and Southeast Myra Road.
Milton-Freewater
Tuesday
1:17 p.m. — Package stolen from porch, 600 block College Street.
Umatilla County
Wednesday
10:01 p.m. — Person trespassed and triggered alarm at storage building, Highway 332, near Milton-Freewater.
Tuesday
6:25 p.m. — Unauthorized vehicle use, Harris Park, South Fork Walla Walla River Road, south of Milton-Freewater.
9:38 p.m. — Unauthorized vehicle use, Stephens Road, near Milton-Freewater.
Monday
1:43 p.m. — Theft, Fran’s Place, East Appleton Road, near Milton-Freewater.
Sunday
3:21 p.m. — Small brush fire, Pine Creek Road, near Weston.
4:12 p.m. — Burglary, Winesap Road, near Milton-Freewater.
6:50 p.m. — Driver intentionally driving by house repeatedly, revving engine, South State Street, Weston.
Columbia County
June 28
9:45 a.m. — Threats, Blue Mountain Motel, 414 W. Main St., Dayton.
FIRE RUNS
Walla Walla
Wednesday
9:29 p.m. — Illegal burn complaint, intersection South First Avenue and East Chestnut Street.
Monday
10:15 a.m. — Report of grass on fire, burning T-shirt found and put out, no structures threatened, cause unknown, 300 block Malcom Street.
10:19 p.m. — Illegal burn complaint, 500 block Edith Avenue.
Sunday
5:35 p.m. — Utility pole fire, 100 block Thorne Street.
5:59 p.m. — Two-vehicle crash, no injuries reported, intersection North 13th Avenue and West Cherry Street.
6:36 p.m. — One-vehicle rollover, no injuries reported, intersection Northeast Myra Road and Electric Avenue.
Saturday
10:01 p.m. — Man reportedly hit by car in street, Tom’s Southgate Chevron, 857 S. Second Ave.
July 9
10:46 a.m. — Motorcycle crashed, unknown injuries, no other vehicles involved, intersection South Third Avenue and Lodge Drive.
11:01 p.m. — Illegal bonfire complaint, 500 block North Roosevelt Street.
July 8
12:33 p.m. — Woman stuck in elevator, Providence St. Mary Medical Center, Poplar Medical Building, 301 W. Poplar St.
Walla Walla County Fire District No. 4
Monday
2:59 p.m. — Garage fire, put out quickly, no damage estimate, 715 Glady St., near Walla Walla.
Walla Walla County Fire District No. 8
Monday
6:49 p.m. — Wheat stubble fire, under control quickly, 400 block Harvey Shaw Road, north of Walla Walla.