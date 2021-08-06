Information is compiled by the Union-Bulletin staff from the official records provided by area law enforcement agencies. Not all reports are included in this list.

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Wednesday

4:31 a.m. — Person reported his caregiver was intentionally wrecking his vehicle while driving it, 200 block North Roosevelt Street.

Tuesday

10:08 a.m. — Theft, 500 block South Palouse Street.

1:54 p.m. — Vehicle stolen, 300 block South Third Avenue.

Monday

1:55 a.m. — Bicycle stolen, 100 block South Ninth Avenue.

12:02 p.m. — Identity theft, 500 block West Cherry Street.

1:18 p.m. — Three guns turned in to police for safekeeping, 00 block Blue Street.

Sunday

1 a.m. — Burglary, 100 block Malcolm Street.

10:42 p.m. — Stolen vehicle found, West Cherry Street and North Ninth Avenue.

Saturday

12:42 a.m. — Car keyed, Applebee’s Bar and Grill, 1604 Plaza Way.

11:03 a.m. — Bicycle stolen, 300 block East Rose Street.

8:19 p.m. — Kidnapping or abduction reported, 1300 block West Poplar Street.

9:14 p.m. — Burglary, 100 block Malcolm Street.

July 30

2:16 a.m. — Report of man illegally carrying gun, 500 block North Second Avenue.

8:46 p.m. — Loose, aggressive dog reported to animal control, Hillbrooke Drive and Clay Street.

9:42 p.m. — Theft, 400 block Ash Street.

July 29

1:16 p.m. — Burglary with cash, electronics and food taken, 300 block Catherine Street.

9:40 p.m. — Vehicle window smashed in, 800 block North Ninth Avenue.

9:50 p.m. — Vehicle license plates stolen, 2300 block Eastgate Street.

July 28

4:01 p.m. — Packages stolen off porch, 9-year-old boy returned them, 2000 block Parish Street.

July 27

11:50 a.m. — Computer hacking may have led to more than $6,000 fraud, 800 block Roosevelt Court.

July 21

6:18 p.m. — Man assaulted with pellet gun, minor injury to his wrist, A Greener Today, 655 W. Poplar St.

July 3

12:52 p.m. — Credit card left behind gas station, someone tried to use it, 1900 block East Isaacs Avenue.

Umatilla County

Wednesday

6:15 a.m. — Burglary, North Broad Street, Weston.

Tuesday

4:34 p.m. — Assault, suspect not located, Sinclair gas station, 84875 Highway 11, north of Milton-Freewater.

8:49 p.m. — Two-vehicle crash, not blocking, no injuries, Birch Creek and Telephone Pole roads, north of Milton-Freewater.

Sunday

7:30 a.m. — Harassment, Walla Walla River Road, south of Milton-Freewater.

11:47 a.m. — Harassment, Saddle Mountain and Foster roads, east of Milton-Freewater.

Saturday

11:45 a.m. — Harassment, East Washington Street, Athena.

7:59 p.m. — Burglary, North Fifth Street, Athena.

11:14 p.m. — Group warned for making too much noise at Milton-Freewater Pioneer Posse Jr. Show Grounds, Highway 11, north of Milton-Freewater.

July 30

4:31 p.m. — One-vehicle rollover crash, unknown injuries, vehicle on its side, Tum A Lum and East Appleton roads, north of Milton-Freewater.

Oregon State Police

Saturday

11:56 p.m. — Car driven by Walla Walla family totaled after colliding with deer, no injuries, Highway 11, near Adams.

College Place

Thursday

7:30 a.m. — Graffiti on fence, 500 block Southeast Date Avenue.

July 31

12:28 p.m. — Gun stolen from vehicle, 200 block Northeast Birch Avenue.

July 29

2:31 p.m. — Wallet stolen from vehicle, 900 block Grandview Avenue.

Walla Walla County

Tuesday

1:48 a.m. — Erratic driving report led to one person arrested, Peppers Bridge Road and Old Milton Highway, south of Walla Walla.

Monday

6:13 p.m. — About 400 gallons of diesel stolen from farm’s fuel station, Sudbury and Harvey Shaw roads, north of Walla Walla.

Sunday

4:12 a.m. — Vehicle stolen, alleged thief crashed it and fled scene, 2000 block Old Milton Highway, south of College Place.

Saturday

10:37 p.m. — Truck found in ditch facing wrong way, Harvey Shaw Road and state Route 125.

July 24

7:31 a.m. — Vehicle stolen, 500 block Humorist Road, Burbank.

July 21

10:24 a.m. — Trailer stolen, 200 block East Beech Avenue, Walla Walla.

FIRE RUNS

Walla Walla

Tuesday

2:59 p.m. — Tree limb knocked down electrical line, 900 block South Palouse Street.

Sunday

9:10 p.m. — Two-vehicle crash, partially blocking, 63-year-old man injured and taken to a local hospital, unspecified injuries, intersection East Main Street and South Second Avenue.

Saturday

2:16 p.m. — Camping tent stored in carport caught fire, expected cause was excessive heat from direct sun, about $200 estimated in damage, no injuries, 127 W. Birch St.

July 30

8:15 p.m. — Small fire behind dryer in laundry room, out within minutes, $3,300 damage estimate, unknown cause, no injuries, 230 Stahl St.

July 29

11:43 a.m. — Two-vehicle crash, no injuries, partially blocking, intersection Southeast Myra Road and West Poplar Street.

2:54 p.m. — Two-vehicle crash, no injuries, partially blocking, intersection South Third Avenue and East Chestnut Street.

4:53 p.m. — Two-vehicle crash, no injuries, partially blocking, intersection Southeast Myra Road and West Poplar Street.

7:41 p.m. — Small grass fire, about 20-by-30 feet, out within minutes, cause unknown, near Border Tavern, 604 W. Elm St.

Milton-Freewater Rural Fire Department

July 30

4:30 p.m. — One-vehicle crash, unknown injuries, near old Eastside School on Eastside Road, north of Milton-Freewater.

Walla Walla County Fire District No. 6

Monday

5:45 a.m. — One-vehicle crash, no injuries, intersection Frog Hollow and Lowden Gardena roads, south of Lowden.