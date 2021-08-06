Information is compiled by the Union-Bulletin staff from the official records provided by area law enforcement agencies. Not all reports are included in this list.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Wednesday
4:31 a.m. — Person reported his caregiver was intentionally wrecking his vehicle while driving it, 200 block North Roosevelt Street.
Tuesday
10:08 a.m. — Theft, 500 block South Palouse Street.
1:54 p.m. — Vehicle stolen, 300 block South Third Avenue.
Monday
1:55 a.m. — Bicycle stolen, 100 block South Ninth Avenue.
12:02 p.m. — Identity theft, 500 block West Cherry Street.
1:18 p.m. — Three guns turned in to police for safekeeping, 00 block Blue Street.
Sunday
1 a.m. — Burglary, 100 block Malcolm Street.
10:42 p.m. — Stolen vehicle found, West Cherry Street and North Ninth Avenue.
Saturday
12:42 a.m. — Car keyed, Applebee’s Bar and Grill, 1604 Plaza Way.
11:03 a.m. — Bicycle stolen, 300 block East Rose Street.
8:19 p.m. — Kidnapping or abduction reported, 1300 block West Poplar Street.
9:14 p.m. — Burglary, 100 block Malcolm Street.
July 30
2:16 a.m. — Report of man illegally carrying gun, 500 block North Second Avenue.
8:46 p.m. — Loose, aggressive dog reported to animal control, Hillbrooke Drive and Clay Street.
9:42 p.m. — Theft, 400 block Ash Street.
July 29
1:16 p.m. — Burglary with cash, electronics and food taken, 300 block Catherine Street.
9:40 p.m. — Vehicle window smashed in, 800 block North Ninth Avenue.
9:50 p.m. — Vehicle license plates stolen, 2300 block Eastgate Street.
July 28
4:01 p.m. — Packages stolen off porch, 9-year-old boy returned them, 2000 block Parish Street.
July 27
11:50 a.m. — Computer hacking may have led to more than $6,000 fraud, 800 block Roosevelt Court.
July 21
6:18 p.m. — Man assaulted with pellet gun, minor injury to his wrist, A Greener Today, 655 W. Poplar St.
July 3
12:52 p.m. — Credit card left behind gas station, someone tried to use it, 1900 block East Isaacs Avenue.
Umatilla County
Wednesday
6:15 a.m. — Burglary, North Broad Street, Weston.
Tuesday
4:34 p.m. — Assault, suspect not located, Sinclair gas station, 84875 Highway 11, north of Milton-Freewater.
8:49 p.m. — Two-vehicle crash, not blocking, no injuries, Birch Creek and Telephone Pole roads, north of Milton-Freewater.
Sunday
7:30 a.m. — Harassment, Walla Walla River Road, south of Milton-Freewater.
11:47 a.m. — Harassment, Saddle Mountain and Foster roads, east of Milton-Freewater.
Saturday
11:45 a.m. — Harassment, East Washington Street, Athena.
7:59 p.m. — Burglary, North Fifth Street, Athena.
11:14 p.m. — Group warned for making too much noise at Milton-Freewater Pioneer Posse Jr. Show Grounds, Highway 11, north of Milton-Freewater.
July 30
4:31 p.m. — One-vehicle rollover crash, unknown injuries, vehicle on its side, Tum A Lum and East Appleton roads, north of Milton-Freewater.
Oregon State Police
Saturday
11:56 p.m. — Car driven by Walla Walla family totaled after colliding with deer, no injuries, Highway 11, near Adams.
College Place
Thursday
7:30 a.m. — Graffiti on fence, 500 block Southeast Date Avenue.
July 31
12:28 p.m. — Gun stolen from vehicle, 200 block Northeast Birch Avenue.
July 29
2:31 p.m. — Wallet stolen from vehicle, 900 block Grandview Avenue.
Walla Walla County
Tuesday
1:48 a.m. — Erratic driving report led to one person arrested, Peppers Bridge Road and Old Milton Highway, south of Walla Walla.
Monday
6:13 p.m. — About 400 gallons of diesel stolen from farm’s fuel station, Sudbury and Harvey Shaw roads, north of Walla Walla.
Sunday
4:12 a.m. — Vehicle stolen, alleged thief crashed it and fled scene, 2000 block Old Milton Highway, south of College Place.
Saturday
10:37 p.m. — Truck found in ditch facing wrong way, Harvey Shaw Road and state Route 125.
July 24
7:31 a.m. — Vehicle stolen, 500 block Humorist Road, Burbank.
July 21
10:24 a.m. — Trailer stolen, 200 block East Beech Avenue, Walla Walla.
FIRE RUNS
Walla Walla
Tuesday
2:59 p.m. — Tree limb knocked down electrical line, 900 block South Palouse Street.
Sunday
9:10 p.m. — Two-vehicle crash, partially blocking, 63-year-old man injured and taken to a local hospital, unspecified injuries, intersection East Main Street and South Second Avenue.
Saturday
2:16 p.m. — Camping tent stored in carport caught fire, expected cause was excessive heat from direct sun, about $200 estimated in damage, no injuries, 127 W. Birch St.
July 30
8:15 p.m. — Small fire behind dryer in laundry room, out within minutes, $3,300 damage estimate, unknown cause, no injuries, 230 Stahl St.
July 29
11:43 a.m. — Two-vehicle crash, no injuries, partially blocking, intersection Southeast Myra Road and West Poplar Street.
2:54 p.m. — Two-vehicle crash, no injuries, partially blocking, intersection South Third Avenue and East Chestnut Street.
4:53 p.m. — Two-vehicle crash, no injuries, partially blocking, intersection Southeast Myra Road and West Poplar Street.
7:41 p.m. — Small grass fire, about 20-by-30 feet, out within minutes, cause unknown, near Border Tavern, 604 W. Elm St.
Milton-Freewater Rural Fire Department
July 30
4:30 p.m. — One-vehicle crash, unknown injuries, near old Eastside School on Eastside Road, north of Milton-Freewater.
Walla Walla County Fire District No. 6
Monday
5:45 a.m. — One-vehicle crash, no injuries, intersection Frog Hollow and Lowden Gardena roads, south of Lowden.