Information is compiled by the Union-Bulletin staff from the official records provided by area law enforcement agencies. Not all reports are included in this list.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Wednesday
8:27 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, Walla Walla Community College, 520 Campus Loop.
10:59 a.m. — Identity theft, 00 block South First Avenue.
Tuesday
3:47 a.m. — Child neglect investigation.
11:56 a.m. — Wildlife camera stolen from fenced off area, Water & Environmental Center, Walla Walla Community College, 640 Water Center Drive.
7:20 p.m. — Bag stolen off porch, 400 block South Second Avenue.
Monday
5:47 a.m. — Man arrested for throwing rocks at cars, U.S. Highway 12.
6:58 p.m. — Hit-and-run, car parked in alley hit, 500 block East Cherry Street.
7:03 p.m. — Burglary, 400 block Cedar Street.
10:15 p.m. — Burglary, 700 block Pleasant Street.
Saturday
12:53 p.m. — Bicycle stolen, 00 block West Birch Street.
1:31 p.m. — Vandalism, 500 block West Rees Avenue.
2:42 p.m. — Fraud, 1400 block Jasper Street.
10:42 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 300 block Ash Street.
July 23
7:50 a.m. — Graffiti, reportedly not gang-related, 00 block South Spokane Street.
8:19 a.m. — Theft, 700 block Valencia Street.
2:52 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 1000 block Frankland Street.
3:05 p.m. — Vehicle stolen, Best Western Plus Walla Walla Suites Inn, 7 E. Oak St.
8:44 p.m. — Credit card fraud, 1300 block West Poplar Street.
9:37 p.m. — Check fraud in the amount of $3,562, 1600 block Portland Avenue.
July 22
11:40 a.m. — Lawn mower stolen, 700 block North Clinton Street.
1:55 p.m. — Theft, 1900 block Walla Walla Avenue.
2:36 p.m. — Bicycle stolen, 200 block West Maple Street.
9:42 p.m. — Neglect report investigated, Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center, 1300 block Parade Loop.
9:47 p.m. — Person drove wrong way down divided highway, arrested on multiple warrants, intersection U.S. Highway 12 and North Clinton Street.
11:37 p.m. — Theft, 800 block Penrose Street.
July 19
1:19 a.m. — Bicycle stolen, 800 block North Main Street.
6:13 a.m. — Hit-and-run crash, 500 block West Rees Avenue.
July 17
6:30 a.m. — Hit-and-run crash, intersection Valencia Street and Alvarado Terrace.
5:28 p.m. — Identity theft, 1000 block Francis Avenue.
July 14
5:36 p.m. — Burglary, 100 block Fishtrap Lane.
July 13
10:05 a.m. — Dog bit person, 100 block Drumheller Street.
Walla Walla County
Sunday
12:23 p.m. — Washington State Patrol bomb squad called to dispose explosive materials, 400 block Edith Street, Burbank.
July 23
2:07 p.m. — Tools stolen from backyard shed, 100 block Cherry Street, Burbank.
4:37 p.m. — Theft, 800 block Northeast Spitzenburg Street, east of College Place.
July 19
10:02 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 00 block Farmland Road, south of College Place.
3:33 p.m. — Dog bit person, 00 block Marina Drive, Burbank.
July 18
7:47 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, intersection Coppei and Preston avenues, Waitsburg.
July 15
9:08 a.m. — Burglary, 4900 block Valley Grove Road, north of Walla Walla.
12:27 p.m. — Tools stolen off porch, 500 block Northwest Evans Avenue, north of College Place.
July 1
9:51 a.m. — Package stolen off porch, 400 block Northwest B Street, north of College Place.
Umatilla County
Thursday
12:24 a.m. — Hit-and-run crash, white Chevrolet four-door sedan fled scene, Villadom Mobile Home Park, 53785 W. Crocket Road, north of Milton-Freewater.
Wednesday
1:17 p.m. — Man arrested for violating restraining order, South Water Street, Weston.
6:19 p.m. — Harassment, Walla Walla River Road, south of Milton-Freewater.
Tuesday
10:13 a.m. — Harassment, Walla Walla River Road, south of Milton-Freewater.
3:54 p.m. — Theft, Highway 204, Weston.
Monday
6:49 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, intersection Highway 11 and Steen Road, south of Milton-Freewater.
Sunday
11:46 a.m. — Trespassing, Southeast Second Avenue, south of Milton-Freewater.
July 23
12:49 p.m. — Illegal fireworks complaint near cemetery, Milton Cemetery Road, east of Milton-Freewater.
July 22
4:13 p.m. — Unauthorized vehicle use, Highway 11, near Milton-Freewater.
12:24 p.m. — Trespassing, Winesap Road, near Milton-Freewater.
College Place
Wednesday
1:40 p.m. — Bicycle stolen from inside Walla Walla University building, 100 block Southwest Fourth Street.
Tuesday
4:11 p.m. — Three-vehicle crash, possible minor injury, blocking intersection during clean up, all three vehicles had to be towed, intersection state Route 125 and Southeast Meadowbrook Boulevard.
Sunday
8:41 a.m. — Two-vehicle crash, car driving down street clipped a parked car and flipped over, no injuries, partially blocking, 900 block South College Avenue.
Saturday
11:52 a.m. — Two-vehicle crash, no injuries, intersection Southeast Larch Avenue and Southeast 12th Street.
July 23
12:28 p.m. — Three-vehicle collision, no injuries, blocking intersection, Southeast Myra Road and East Whitman Drive.
3:35 p.m. — Two-vehicle crash, no reported injuries, 700 block Suncrest Terrace.
FIRE RUNS
Walla Walla
Wednesday
6:29 p.m. — Person warned for illegally burning trash during burn ban, 300 block School Avenue.
Tuesday
1:55 p.m. — Two-vehicle crash, no reported injuries, intersection West Cherry Street and North 13th Avenue.
Monday
6:17 p.m. — Small grass fire in alley, Conoco gas station, 110 S. Ninth Ave.
7:10 p.m. — Item overcooked in an oven caught fire, no damages, no injuries, 600 block Hobson Street.
Sunday
8:49 p.m. — Complaint of table-top barbecue with big flames coming out, Pioneer Park, 940 E. Alder St.
9:21 p.m. — Motorcycle and vehicle collided, no reported injuries, 1200 block South Third Avenue.
July 22
7:42 p.m. — Gas leak investigation, 900 block Penrose Street.
College Place
Thursday
3:29 a.m. — Burn complaint, 500 block Southwest Third Street.
Walla Walla County Fire District No. 4
Monday
9:10 p.m. — Small grass fire in ditch, put out quickly, intersection Cottonwood Road and Eagle Crest Drive