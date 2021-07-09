LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Wednesday
11:48 a.m. — Facebook account hacked, money stolen via Facebook Pay, 800 block South Division Street.
Tuesday
4:49 p.m. — Forgery, Safeway, 215 E. Rose St.
10:28 p.m. — Car window smashed out, intersection South Division and Whitman streets.
Sunday
12:55 a.m. — Hit-and-run crash, intersection of Northeast Myra Road and West Rose Street.
9:08 p.m. — Burglary, 100 block North Wilbur Avenue.
10:14 p.m. — Hit-and-run crash, intersection of East Rose and North Tukannon streets.
10:29 p.m. — Attempted burglary, 1900 block Melrose Street.
Saturday
3:04 a.m. — Bicycle stolen, 00 block Whitman Street.
11:22 a.m. — Bicycle stolen, 300 block East Rose Street.
July 2
8:46 a.m. — Burglary, 1700 block East Isaacs Avenue.
7:26 p.m. — Hit-and-run crash, 200 block East Rose Street.
July 1
12:05 p.m. — Theft, 00 block East Main Street.
9:17 p.m. — Person bitten by dog, intersection Union and East Alder streets.
June 30
1:30 p.m. — Worker accused of stealing credit card number and using it, 1400 block Plaza Way.
7:27 p.m. — License plates stolen off car, 300 block North Bellevue Avenue.
June 29
7:39 a.m. — Theft, Borleske Stadium, 409 E. Rees Ave.
June 28
4:17 p.m. — Counterfeit $100 bill caught, Safeway, 215 E. Rose St.
8:40 p.m. — Harassment and/or threats, 400 block Washington Street.
June 21
3:20 p.m. — Newly chip-sealed road damaged, intersection Mill Creek and Looking Glass roads.
June 18
7:27 a.m. — Burglary, 700 block Sprague Avenue.
June 14
3:07 p.m. — Burglary, 1100 block North 12th Avenue.
June 4
1:43 p.m. — ATM damaged, Gesa Credit Union, 1603 Penny Lane.
College Place
Tuesday
3:41 p.m. — Attempted burglary, door frame damaged, 1100 block South College Avenue.
Walla Walla County
June 30
10:12 a.m. — Theft, 1600 block Cochran Road, Prescott.
June 28
9:11 a.m. — Illegal dumping, 8900 block Sudbury Road, north of Walla Walla.
June 25
9:08 p.m. — Gun stolen from vehicle, 00 block East Maple Street, Burbank.
June 24
9:21 a.m. — Theft, Waitsburg High School, 421 Coppei Ave., Waitsburg.
June 23
2:07 p.m. — Woman allegedly robbed and assaulted by man after she reportedly violated a protection order, 500 block Humorist Road, Burbank.
4:59 p.m. — Two cars allegedly racing illegally, one of the racers tried to avoid an oncoming vehicle, so the driver veered off the road, hit an embankment and hit the car anyway, no reported injuries, two cars damaged, 800 block Harvey Shaw Road, north of Walla Walla.
June 19
2:32 p.m. — Counterfeit $100 bill caught, 100 block Warren Street, Waitsburg.
May 28
3:03 p.m. — Burglary, 500 block Chukar Lane, Burbank.
Milton-Freewater
July 2
6:52 p.m. — Vehicle stolen, 00 block North Columbia Street.
Umatilla County
Wednesday
2:18 p.m. — Illegal dumping, Nursery Annex Road, near Milton-Freewater.
9:44 p.m. — Harassment, East Washington Street, Athena.
Tuesday
11:05 p.m. — Theft, Jones Mini Storage, 1300 N. Elizabeth St., Milton-Freewater.
Sunday
8:18 p.m. — Illegal fireworks, West Crockett Road, Milton-Freewater.
9:17 p.m. — Illegal fireworks, intersection South First Street and East Main Street, Athena.
9:30 p.m. — Illegal fireworks, South Broad Street, Weston.
9:35 p.m. — Illegal fireworks, North Hunt Street, Athena.
9:43 p.m. — Illegal fireworks, South Fifth Street, Athena.
10:25 p.m. — Illegal fireworks, East Sherman Street, Athena.
11:10 p.m. — Vehicle crash, no reported injuries, Highway 11, north of Milton-Freewater.
11:41 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, Highway 11, north of Milton-Freewater.
Saturday
8:30 p.m. — Illegal fireworks, intersection Giger Lane and Highway 204, Weston.
July 2
6:47 p.m. — Illegal burning, South Broad Street, Weston.
July 1
3:02 p.m. — Theft from construction site, Birch Creek Road, east of Milton-Freewater.
June 30
10:04 p.m. — Suspected scam reported, Walla Walla River Road, near Milton-Freewater.
June 29
8:27 p.m. — Harassment and/or threats, Wayside Market, Highway 11, north of Milton-Freewater.
FIRE RUNS
Walla Walla
Wednesday
6:14 a.m. — Bark around tree appeared to be smoldering, no flames, intersection North Colville and East Sumach streets.
Tuesday
4:35 a.m. — Small grass fire, 2200 block Tacoma Street.
Monday
12:29 p.m. p.m. — Low-hanging branch caused electrical line to spark, intersection Catherine and East Chestnut streets.
3:24 p.m. — Low-hanging branch caused electrical line to spark, intersection Catherine and Whitman streets.
3:56 p.m. — Area that had previously caught fire from fireworks started smoking again, put out quickly, Harbor Freight Tools, 460 N. Wilbur Ave.
5:28 p.m. — Vehicle hit two bicyclists, unknown injuries, intersection South Clinton and Lincoln streets.
Sunday
Firefighters reported responding to 12 incidents confirmed to be fires started by fireworks.
11:40 a.m. — Bicyclist hit by vehicle, unknown injuries, Bethel Assembly of God, 342 S. Wilbur Ave.
Saturday
5:21 p.m. — Tree branch took out electrical line, sparks and flames briefly seen, 600 block South 12th Avenue.
July 1
7:07 p.m. — Tree branch took out two electrical lines, 100 block Otis Street.
June 30
4:05 p.m. — Vehicle checked out after an engine part exploded under its hood, Windermere Real Estate, 202 S. First Ave.
June 29
4:11 p.m. — Girl, 16, got string wrapped around toe too tight and it started turning purple, 400 block Offner Road.
4:27 p.m. — Electrical line down in road, intersection Whitman Street and South First Avenue.
6:45 p.m. — Fallen tree limb on electrical line causing sparks, 1200 block East Sumach Street.
8:55 p.m. — Illegal burn complaint, 600 block North Roosevelt Street.
Walla Walla County Fire District No. 2
June 21
3 p.m. — Large grass fire, contained in about 10 hours, north of Prescott.
Walla Walla County Fire District No. 5
June 12
Noon — Two grassland wildfires, under control within a day, Burbank and Wallula area.