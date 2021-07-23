LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Wednesday
12:16 a.m. — License plates switched out on vehicle, 300 block Catherine Street.
Tuesday
6:43 p.m. — Child sex offense investigation.
Monday
9:18 a.m. — Child sex offense investigation.
9:22 a.m. — Child sex offense investigation.
4:30 p.m. — Theft, 300 block Grape Street.
Sunday
12:03 p.m. — Person bitten by dog near Fort Walla Walla Dog Park, 1500 block The Dalles Military Road.
6:30 p.m. — Sex offense investigation.
Saturday
4:50 p.m. — Black and white chihuahua got loose and bit someone, intersection West Maple Street and South Third Avenue.
July 16
5:46 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision, one person cited for negligent driving and following too closely, 1000 block East Alder Street.
July 15
7:58 a.m. — Gun stolen, old Shopko parking lot, 1651 W. Rose St.
July 14
4:40 p.m. — Man being pursued by police entered store and escaped via a fire exit, Harbor Freight Tools, 460 N. Wilbur Ave.
9:17 p.m. — Loose dog bit person, intersection South Second Avenue and East Tietan Street.
July 13
10:53 a.m. — Loose dog bit bicyclist and was captured along with another dog and sent to Blue Mountain Humane Society, both dogs previously deemed dangerous, 100 block Bush Street.
June 6
2:57 p.m. — Truck tires slashed, 600 block Boyer Avenue.
Walla Walla County
Saturday
7:57 a.m. — Woman reportedly threw rotten milk on man's truck, 3700 block Old Milton Highway, south of College Place.
8:08 a.m. — Announcer booth burgled, Walla Walla County Fairgrounds, 363 Orchard St., Walla Walla.
8:45 a.m. — Two loose dogs reportedly attacked a herd of sheep and were killed by the shepherd, 1300 block Biagi Lane, south of Walla Walla.
10:11 a.m. — Boat window smashed out, 700 block Ringhoff Road, Burbank.
July 15
4:59 p.m. — Theft, 00 block Rima Lane, north of College Place.
July 13
1:56 p.m. — Woman threatened over the phone, 100 block Equestrian Way, west of College Place.
July 10
12:33 p.m. — Burglary, 3900 block Spring Creek Road, Waitsburg.
July 9
10:17 a.m. — Theft, 100 block Marshall Street, Lowden.
July 6
2:12 p.m. — Mail opened illegally, 6700 block Sudbury Road, north of Walla Walla.
June 30
4:35 p.m. — Theft, 500 block Second Avenue, Burbank.
May 28
12:17 p.m. — Illegal jail communication, Walla Walla County Jail, 309 W. Alder St.
College Place
July 16
12:38 p.m. — Two-car crash, no injuries, intersection West Whitman Drive and Northwest Evans Avenue.
Umatilla County
Wednesday
1:12 a.m. — Burglary alarm triggered, Weston Middle School, 205 E. Wallace St., Weston.
Tuesday
8:54 a.m. — Unauthorized vehicle use, J&J Snack Foods, 103 E. Depot St., Weston.
11:51 a.m. — Graffiti, intersection North Water Street and East First Street, Weston.
6:24 p.m. — Theft, Green Acres Mobile Home Park, Appleton Road, north of Milton-Freewater.
9:55 p.m. — Burglary alarm triggered, Cayuse Vineyards, 53863 Highway 332, Milton-Freewater.
Sunday
8:13 p.m. — Theft, Turbyne Road, north of Milton-Freewater.
9:35 p.m. — Theft, Highway 11, north of Milton-Freewater.
July 16
6:08 a.m. — Hit-and-run crash, intersection Highway 11 and North Elizabeth Street, Milton-Freewater.
July 15
12:19 p.m. — Burglary, Yellow Jacket Road, north of Milton-Freewater.
3:51 p.m. — Harassment, East Washington Street, Athena.
FIRE RUNS
Walla Walla
Tuesday
5:50 a.m. — Complaint of strong chemical smell in backyard, nothing found after investigation, although a skunk could be smelled in the area, 1900 block Pleasant Street.
July 16
1:49 p.m. — Two-vehicle crash, no reported injuries, intersection Southeast Myra Road and East Whitman Drive.
July 15
11:04 a.m. — Trailer caught fire briefly near Washington State Penitentiary, North 13th Avenue.
July 13
1:19 p.m. — Two-vehicle crash, no reportable injuries, intersection Malcom Street and South Fourth Avenue.
5:08 p.m. — Pickup truck pulling trailer hit by SUV, no reportable injuries, blocked traffic for about an hour, intersection Southeast Myra and The Dalles Military roads.
Walla Walla County Fire District No. 3
July 16
10:29 p.m. — Jeep towing boat went off roadway and rolled into ditch, no reported injuries, state Route 124, west of Prescott.