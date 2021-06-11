Information is compiled by the Union-Bulletin staff from official records provided by area law enforcement agencies. It appears on Fridays. Not all reports are included in this list.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
THURSDAY
1:24 a.m. — Runaway reported, 600 block, Wilson Street.
WEDNESDAY
9:41 a.m. — Abandoned bicycle found, 00 block, East Chestnut Street.
TUESDAY
1:55 p.m. — Assault, 800 block, Willow Street.
MONDAY
8:05 p.m. — Harassment with threats, 300 block, North Sixth Avenue.
SUNDAY
8:50 p.m. — Trespass, 200 block, East Sumach Street.
12:11 p.m. — Assault, 500 block, East Maple Street.
SATURDAY
8:54 p.m. — Bicycle theft, 2400 block, Cottonwood Road.
1:03 a.m. — Motorcycle stolen out of North Dakota recovered, 400 block, Rees Avenue.
JUNE 4
10:07 p.m. — Assault, 400 block, Ash Street.
5:58 p.m. — Theft, 700 block, Wellington Avenue.
9:58 a.m. — Fraud, 1200 block, North Ninth Avenue.
JUNE 3
11:46 p.m. — Harassment over text message, 600 block, Boyer Avenue.
3:36 p.m. — Harassment, North Clinton Street.
JUNE 2
8:06 a.m. — Illegal dumping, 100 block, Colville.
MAY 16
7:03 p.m. — Harassment, 400 block, South Third Avenue.
MAY 30
3:13 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 200 block, East Birch Street.
MAY 29
4:23 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 200 block, East Sumach Street.
MAY 27
12:09 p.m. — Vehicle Prowl, 200 block, West Rose Street.
MAY 26
2:58 p.m. — Animal cruelty, 200 block, East Sumach Street.
College Place
TUESDAY
5:41 p.m. — Hit and run of parked, unoccupied vehicle, 400 block, West Whitman Drive.
MONDAY
10:26 a.m. — Theft, 1100 block, Southeast Colonial Drive.
JUNE 3
4:03 p.m. — Stolen cell phone, 1700 block, Southeast Meadowbrook Boulevard.
Walla Walla County
WEDNESDAY
1 p.m. — Computer hacked, 00 block, Ross Way, Wallula.
11:28 a.m. — Fraud, 300 block, Turtle Lane, Burbank.
JUNE 4
10:12 a.m. — Trespass at Walla Walla District Court.
9:11 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 300 block, Lewis Creek Road, Waitsburg.
8:48 a.m. — Assault, 100 block, Jill Marie Street, Burbank.
JUNE 3
10:23 p.m. — Assault, 300 block, West Alder Street, Walla Walla.
10:24 a.m. — Burglary, 500 block, Second Street, Waitsburg.
JUNE 1
2:12 p.m. — DUI, Flat Top Road, Burbank.
12:11 p.m. — Trespass, 300 block, Rose Street, Walla Walla.
MAY 22
5:42 p.m. — Stolen vehicle recovered, 1200 block, Valley Grove Road, Walla Walla County.
Umatilla County
WEDNESDAY
2:16 p.m. — Two-car collision, no injuries, Highway 332, Milton-Freewater.
11:34 a.m. — Unauthorized entry to motor vehicle, Highway 204, Weston.
TUESDAY
10:51 a.m. — Unauthorized use of motor vehicle, North Columbia Street, Milton-Freewater.
MONDAY
11:16 p.m. — Trespass, Course Creek Road, Milton-Freewater.
2:52 p.m. — Trespass, Stephens Road, Milton-Freewater.
10:22 p.m. — Abandoned vehicle, S. Water Street, Weston.
SUNDAY
10:44 p.m. — Hit-and-run, Stateline Road, Milton-Freewater.
2:42 p.m. — Fight, North Hunt Street, Athena.
2:39 p.m. — Theft, North Franklin Street, Weston.
SATURDAY
9:34 a.m. — Abandoned vehicle, Grant Road, Milton-Freewater.
JUNE 4
9:02 a.m. — Theft, Triangle Road, Milton-Freewater.
JUNE 3
8:13 p.m. — Unauthorized use of motor vehicle, Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
Milton-Freewater
WEDNESDAY
8:53 a.m. — Broken window, 300 block, Catherine Avenue.
TUESDAY
7:26 p.m. — Trespass, North Main Street and Northwest Fourth Avenue.
SUNDAY
2:59 p.m. — Bicycle theft, 400 block, North Columbia Street.
SATURDAY
2:15 p.m. — Two-car collision, no injuries, South Main Street and Southwest Second Avenue.
FIRE RUNS
Walla Walla
MONDAY
4:20 p.m. — Attic fire, 900 block, Wilbur Avenue.
SATURDAY
1:39 p.m. — One-vehicle collision, Highway 12.
12:02 p.m. — Grass fire, 1300 block, The Dalles Military Road.
11:05 a.m. — Grass fire, 700 block, North 11th Avenue.
6:48 a.m. — Sprinkler head on fire, 300 block, North Second Avenue.
JUNE 4
3:12 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision, East Alder and South Division Street.