Information is compiled by the Union-Bulletin staff from official records provided by area law enforcement agencies. It appears on Fridays. Not all reports are included in this list.

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

THURSDAY

1:24 a.m. — Runaway reported, 600 block, Wilson Street.

WEDNESDAY

9:41 a.m. — Abandoned bicycle found, 00 block, East Chestnut Street.

TUESDAY

1:55 p.m. — Assault, 800 block, Willow Street.

MONDAY

8:05 p.m. — Harassment with threats, 300 block, North Sixth Avenue.

SUNDAY

8:50 p.m. — Trespass, 200 block, East Sumach Street.

12:11 p.m. — Assault, 500 block, East Maple Street.

SATURDAY

8:54 p.m. — Bicycle theft, 2400 block, Cottonwood Road.

1:03 a.m. — Motorcycle stolen out of North Dakota recovered, 400 block, Rees Avenue.

JUNE 4

10:07 p.m. — Assault, 400 block, Ash Street.

5:58 p.m. — Theft, 700 block, Wellington Avenue.

9:58 a.m. — Fraud, 1200 block, North Ninth Avenue.

JUNE 3

11:46 p.m. — Harassment over text message, 600 block, Boyer Avenue.

3:36 p.m. — Harassment, North Clinton Street.

JUNE 2

8:06 a.m. — Illegal dumping, 100 block, Colville.

MAY 16

7:03 p.m. — Harassment, 400 block, South Third Avenue.

MAY 30

3:13 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 200 block, East Birch Street.

MAY 29

4:23 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 200 block, East Sumach Street.

MAY 27

12:09 p.m. — Vehicle Prowl, 200 block, West Rose Street.

MAY 26

2:58 p.m. — Animal cruelty, 200 block, East Sumach Street.

College Place

TUESDAY

5:41 p.m. — Hit and run of parked, unoccupied vehicle, 400 block, West Whitman Drive.

MONDAY

10:26 a.m. — Theft, 1100 block, Southeast Colonial Drive.

JUNE 3

4:03 p.m. — Stolen cell phone, 1700 block, Southeast Meadowbrook Boulevard.

Walla Walla County

WEDNESDAY

1 p.m. — Computer hacked, 00 block, Ross Way, Wallula.

11:28 a.m. — Fraud, 300 block, Turtle Lane, Burbank.

JUNE 4

10:12 a.m. — Trespass at Walla Walla District Court.

9:11 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 300 block, Lewis Creek Road, Waitsburg.

8:48 a.m. — Assault, 100 block, Jill Marie Street, Burbank.

JUNE 3

10:23 p.m. — Assault, 300 block, West Alder Street, Walla Walla.

10:24 a.m. — Burglary, 500 block, Second Street, Waitsburg.

JUNE 1

2:12 p.m. — DUI, Flat Top Road, Burbank.

12:11 p.m. — Trespass, 300 block, Rose Street, Walla Walla.

MAY 22

5:42 p.m. — Stolen vehicle recovered, 1200 block, Valley Grove Road, Walla Walla County.

Umatilla County

WEDNESDAY

2:16 p.m. — Two-car collision, no injuries, Highway 332, Milton-Freewater.

11:34 a.m. — Unauthorized entry to motor vehicle, Highway 204, Weston.

TUESDAY

10:51 a.m. — Unauthorized use of motor vehicle, North Columbia Street, Milton-Freewater.

MONDAY

11:16 p.m. — Trespass, Course Creek Road, Milton-Freewater.

2:52 p.m. — Trespass, Stephens Road, Milton-Freewater.

10:22 p.m. — Abandoned vehicle, S. Water Street, Weston.

SUNDAY

10:44 p.m. — Hit-and-run, Stateline Road, Milton-Freewater.

2:42 p.m. — Fight, North Hunt Street, Athena.

2:39 p.m. — Theft, North Franklin Street, Weston.

SATURDAY

9:34 a.m. — Abandoned vehicle, Grant Road, Milton-Freewater.

JUNE 4

9:02 a.m. — Theft, Triangle Road, Milton-Freewater.

JUNE 3

8:13 p.m. — Unauthorized use of motor vehicle, Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.

Milton-Freewater

WEDNESDAY

8:53 a.m. — Broken window, 300 block, Catherine Avenue.

TUESDAY

7:26 p.m. — Trespass, North Main Street and Northwest Fourth Avenue.

SUNDAY

2:59 p.m. — Bicycle theft, 400 block, North Columbia Street.

SATURDAY

2:15 p.m. — Two-car collision, no injuries, South Main Street and Southwest Second Avenue.

FIRE RUNS

Walla Walla

MONDAY

4:20 p.m. — Attic fire, 900 block, Wilbur Avenue.

SATURDAY

1:39 p.m. — One-vehicle collision, Highway 12.

12:02 p.m. — Grass fire, 1300 block, The Dalles Military Road.

11:05 a.m. — Grass fire, 700 block, North 11th Avenue.

6:48 a.m. — Sprinkler head on fire, 300 block, North Second Avenue.

JUNE 4

3:12 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision, East Alder and South Division Street.

