LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Saturday
9:17 a.m. — Weed trimmer stolen, 1100 block Highland Road.
2:52 p.m. — Harassment, 1600 block West Poplar Street.
8:04 p.m — Theft, 100 block North Colville Street.
June 24
10:34 p.m. — Wanted man led police on a brief chase before being arrested, 1900 block Melrose Street.
June 16
4:05 p.m. — Person bitten by loose dog, 100 block West Tietan Street.
June 10
2:35 p.m. — Person bitten by loose dog, Wildwood Park, 21 South Division Street.
Walla Walla County
Saturday
4:58 p.m. — Car prowl, 8500 block state Route 125, Prescott.
8:14 p.m. — Two-vehicle crash, one person arrested for investigation of DUI, 200 block Walnut Street, Burbank.
June 25
6:11 a.m. — Graffiti, 100 block Jantz Road, Burbank.
2:16 p.m. — Credit card stolen, 1000 block Sun Harbor Drive, Burbank.
June 24
8:28 a.m. — Irrigation pipes stolen, 4200 block Old Milton Highway, south of College Place.
June 22
7:41 a.m. — Car crash, unknown injuries, 200 block York Street, north of College Place.
2:55 p.m. — Vehicle stolen, 1400 block Touchet North Road, Touchet.
June 19
6:43 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 400 block Hood Park Road, Burbank.
June 11
7:32 p.m. — Burglary, 00 block Northwest Davis Avenue, north of College Place.
May 6
2:59 p.m. — Burglary, 700 block Maple Street, Waitsburg.
Milton-Freewater
Sunday
9:54 a.m. — Phone stolen at Yantis Park, 200 DeHaven St.
Saturday
11:38 a.m. — Car spray painted, 00 block South Andrea Street.
June 25
7:46 p.m. — Car took out stop sign, driver said sun was in her eyes, no injuries, intersection South Main Street and Southeast 14th Avenue.
June 24
7:07 p.m. — Car prowl, 1300 block North Main Street.
College Place
Monday
12:59 p.m. — Parked motorcycle pushed over and damaged, 100 block Southwest Ninth Street.
Saturday
11:48 a.m. — Recently seeded lawn damaged by vehicle running over it, 300 block Northwest B Street.
June 25
6:52 a.m. — Graffiti on neighborhood's welcome sign, intersection Southeast Third Street and Southeast Larch Avenue.
2:40 p.m. — Window damaged by air-soft gun, 200 block Northwest Evans Street.
8:17 p.m. — Burglary, video games stolen, home ransacked, 600 block Southeast Sixth Street.
June 24
4:48 p.m. — Car ran into side of building, 500 block Southeast Date Avenue.
Oregon State Police
Saturday
9:45 a.m. — One-car crash, no injuries, one Milton-Freewater man arrested for DUII, two miles west of Athena, Highway 334.
Umatilla County
Monday
Noon — One-vehicle crash, no injuries, intersection Government Mountain and Powerline roads, east of Milton-Freewater.
4:25 p.m. — Dog owner cited after complaint, Appleton Road, north of Milton-Freewater.
Sunday
2:28 p.m. — Vehicle crashed, Woodland Sno-Park, Highway 207, Tollgate.
6:06 p.m. — Two-vehicle crash, minor injuries, Eastside Road, northeast of Milton-Freewater.
8:55 p.m. — Harassment, West Ballou Road, north of Milton-Freewater.
Saturday
11:49 a.m. — Fraud, Highway 332, Umapine.
4:15 p.m. — Vehicle crash, no injuries intersection Government Mountain and Powerline roads, east of Milton-Freewater.
10:01 p.m. — Shots fired investigation, nothing found, Highway 339, north of Milton-Freewater.
June 24
8:56 a.m. — Two-car crash, no injuries, Coffman Lane, Milton-Freewater.
10:59 p.m. — Intoxicated person arrested on Weston-McEwen High School campus, East Main Street, Athena.
FIRE RUNS
Walla Walla
Monday
8:37 p.m. — Tree caught fire after electrical line fell on it, 800 block Washington Street.
Sunday
2:35 p.m. — Illegal burn complaint, 200 block East Poplar Street.
7:44 p.m. — Tree limb fell and severed electrical line, 500 block South First Avenue.
June 25
3:01 p.m. — Two-car crash, unknown injuries, intersection South 12th Avenue and West Poplar Street.
10:28 p.m. — Hot pot caught on fire, smoke had to be cleared out, Washington State Penitentiary, 1312 N. 13th Ave.
June 23
4:59 p.m. — Three-car crash, unknown injuries, intersection Harvey Shaw Road and state Route 125.
June 22
9:36 a.m. — Gas line punctured, 900 block Penrose Street.
8:47 p.m. — Scooter wreck, possible injuries, intersection Southwest Doans Avenue and West Whitman Drive, College Place.
June 21
8:40 a.m. — Vehicle fire, Norco, 1439 The Dalles Military Road.
9:59 a.m. — Two-car crash, unknown injuries, intersection U.S. Highway 12 and Sapolil Road.
June 18
9:24 a.m. — Possible electrical line down on sidewalk, 800 block Catherine Street.
9:36 a.m. — Smoke investigation, intersection U.S. Highway 12 and North Second Avenue.
12:56 p.m. — Illegal burn complaint, intersection Pomona and Melrose streets.
1:44 p.m. — Two-car crash, unknown injuries, intersection Whitman Street and South Wilbur Avenue.