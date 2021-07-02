LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Saturday

9:17 a.m. — Weed trimmer stolen, 1100 block Highland Road.

2:52 p.m. — Harassment, 1600 block West Poplar Street.

8:04 p.m — Theft, 100 block North Colville Street.

June 24

10:34 p.m. — Wanted man led police on a brief chase before being arrested, 1900 block Melrose Street.

June 16

4:05 p.m. — Person bitten by loose dog, 100 block West Tietan Street.

June 10

2:35 p.m. — Person bitten by loose dog, Wildwood Park, 21 South Division Street.

Walla Walla County

Saturday

4:58 p.m. — Car prowl, 8500 block state Route 125, Prescott.

8:14 p.m. — Two-vehicle crash, one person arrested for investigation of DUI, 200 block Walnut Street, Burbank.

June 25

6:11 a.m. — Graffiti, 100 block Jantz Road, Burbank.

2:16 p.m. — Credit card stolen, 1000 block Sun Harbor Drive, Burbank.

June 24

8:28 a.m. — Irrigation pipes stolen, 4200 block Old Milton Highway, south of College Place.

June 22

7:41 a.m. — Car crash, unknown injuries, 200 block York Street, north of College Place.

2:55 p.m. — Vehicle stolen, 1400 block Touchet North Road, Touchet.

June 19

6:43 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 400 block Hood Park Road, Burbank.

June 11

7:32 p.m. — Burglary, 00 block Northwest Davis Avenue, north of College Place.

May 6

2:59 p.m. — Burglary, 700 block Maple Street, Waitsburg.

Milton-Freewater

Sunday

9:54 a.m. — Phone stolen at Yantis Park, 200 DeHaven St.

Saturday

11:38 a.m. — Car spray painted, 00 block South Andrea Street.

June 25

7:46 p.m. — Car took out stop sign, driver said sun was in her eyes, no injuries, intersection South Main Street and Southeast 14th Avenue.

June 24

7:07 p.m. — Car prowl, 1300 block North Main Street.

College Place

Monday

12:59 p.m. — Parked motorcycle pushed over and damaged, 100 block Southwest Ninth Street.

Saturday

11:48 a.m. — Recently seeded lawn damaged by vehicle running over it, 300 block Northwest B Street.

June 25

6:52 a.m. — Graffiti on neighborhood's welcome sign, intersection Southeast Third Street and Southeast Larch Avenue.

2:40 p.m. — Window damaged by air-soft gun, 200 block Northwest Evans Street.

8:17 p.m. — Burglary, video games stolen, home ransacked, 600 block Southeast Sixth Street.

June 24

4:48 p.m. — Car ran into side of building, 500 block Southeast Date Avenue.

Oregon State Police

Saturday

9:45 a.m. — One-car crash, no injuries, one Milton-Freewater man arrested for DUII, two miles west of Athena, Highway 334.

Umatilla County

Monday

Noon — One-vehicle crash, no injuries, intersection Government Mountain and Powerline roads, east of Milton-Freewater.

4:25 p.m. — Dog owner cited after complaint, Appleton Road, north of Milton-Freewater.

Sunday

2:28 p.m. — Vehicle crashed, Woodland Sno-Park, Highway 207, Tollgate.

6:06 p.m. — Two-vehicle crash, minor injuries, Eastside Road, northeast of Milton-Freewater.

8:55 p.m. — Harassment, West Ballou Road, north of Milton-Freewater.

Saturday

11:49 a.m. — Fraud, Highway 332, Umapine.

4:15 p.m. — Vehicle crash, no injuries intersection Government Mountain and Powerline roads, east of Milton-Freewater.

10:01 p.m. — Shots fired investigation, nothing found, Highway 339, north of Milton-Freewater.

June 24

8:56 a.m. — Two-car crash, no injuries, Coffman Lane, Milton-Freewater.

10:59 p.m. — Intoxicated person arrested on Weston-McEwen High School campus, East Main Street, Athena.

FIRE RUNS

Walla Walla

Monday

8:37 p.m. — Tree caught fire after electrical line fell on it, 800 block Washington Street.

Sunday

2:35 p.m. — Illegal burn complaint, 200 block East Poplar Street.

7:44 p.m. — Tree limb fell and severed electrical line, 500 block South First Avenue.

June 25

3:01 p.m. — Two-car crash, unknown injuries, intersection South 12th Avenue and West Poplar Street.

10:28 p.m. — Hot pot caught on fire, smoke had to be cleared out, Washington State Penitentiary, 1312 N. 13th Ave.

June 23

4:59 p.m. — Three-car crash, unknown injuries, intersection Harvey Shaw Road and state Route 125.

June 22

9:36 a.m. — Gas line punctured, 900 block Penrose Street.

8:47 p.m. — Scooter wreck, possible injuries, intersection Southwest Doans Avenue and West Whitman Drive, College Place.

June 21

8:40 a.m. — Vehicle fire, Norco, 1439 The Dalles Military Road.

9:59 a.m. — Two-car crash, unknown injuries, intersection U.S. Highway 12 and Sapolil Road.

June 18

9:24 a.m. — Possible electrical line down on sidewalk, 800 block Catherine Street.

9:36 a.m. — Smoke investigation, intersection U.S. Highway 12 and North Second Avenue.

12:56 p.m. — Illegal burn complaint, intersection Pomona and Melrose streets.

1:44 p.m. — Two-car crash, unknown injuries, intersection Whitman Street and South Wilbur Avenue.