Information is compiled by the Union-Bulletin staff from the official records provided by area law enforcement agencies. Not all reports are included in this list.

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Wednesday

10:26 a.m. — Man arrested for harassing staff at Little Caesar’s Pizza and a protection order violation, 900 block West Chestnut Street.

Tuesday

11:28 p.m. — Elderly man reported missing, 100 block Union Street.

Monday

1:11 a.m. — Stolen gun found and returned to owner, 00 block East Chestnut Street.

8:14 a.m. — Man and woman trespassing, Lion’s Gate Apartment Homes, 2222 E. Isaacs Ave.

12:27 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 100 block Elliot Place.

2:22 p.m. — Wire fraud, 00 block Cascade Drive.

9:25 p.m. — Flag stolen from planter bed, 600 block Balm Street.

Sunday

1:08 a.m. — Hit-and-run vehicle crash, 500 block South 12th Avenue.

Saturday

9:46 a.m. — Fight between two Walla Walla School District employees, Walla Walla schools maintenance facility, 1174 Entley St.

5:51 p.m. — Suicidal person assisted and taken to hospital, 1000 block West Chestnut Street.

7 p.m. — Loose dog bit someone, 100 block South Wilbur Avenue.

June 17

1:34 p.m. — Theft, 300 block South First Avenue.

11:45 p.m. — Man and woman caught trespassing Ring camera at private residence, cited and released, 1200 block South Second Avenue.

June 15

10:47 a.m. — Elderly person swindled, 1000 block Whitman Street.

June 14

12:43 p.m. — Burglary, Sustainable Living Center, Walla Walla Community College, 640 Water Center Drive.

May 16

7:03 p.m. — Man made inappropriate comments toward children, 400 block South Third Avenue.

Walla Walla County

Sunday

9:51 a.m. — Loose dog bit someone, 700 block West Fourth Street, Waitsburg.

June 17

12:38 p.m. — One-vehicle crash, no injuries, one man arrested for investigation of misdemeanor warrants and third-degree driving with suspended license, intersection Ash Hollow and Cummins roads, Touchet.

June 14

8 p.m. — Animal cruelty, horse died from apparent gunshot wound, 5000 block Frog Hollow Road, Touchet.

June 11

2:04 p.m. — Theft, 100 block Douglas Way, Wallula.

June 7

4:13 p.m. — Diamond ring stolen, 1400 block Highland Road, Walla Walla.

Umatilla County

Wednesday

1:10 a.m. — Theft, Locust Road, near Milton-Freewater.

5:41 p.m. — Assault, South Broad Street, Weston.

Tuesday

4:06 p.m. — Harassment, North Water Street, Weston.

9:59 p.m. — Charolais steer got loose and went missing, Ringer Road, Umapine.

Monday

5:56 p.m. — Harassment, Real Garage, Old Dufur Lane, north of Milton-Freewater.

Sunday

2 a.m. — Burglary, Yellowjacket Road, north of Milton-Freewater.

1:01 p.m. — Car crash, intersection Sunquist Road and Meissner Lane, north of Milton-Freewater.

2:27 p.m. — Car crash, intersection Birch Creek and Powerline roads, north of Milton-Freewater.

11:15 p.m. — Trespassing, First Stop Mart, Highway 11, north of Milton-Freewater.

Saturday

4:26 a.m. — One-vehicle crash, intersection Pikes Peak and Mormon Grade roads, east of Milton-Freewater.

9:41 a.m. — Trespassing, Edwards Road, near Milton-Freewater.

June 17

3:19 p.m. — Vehicle accident, no injuries, Smith Frozen Foods, Depot Street, Weston.

7:11 p.m. — Vehicle accident, unknown injuries, Wayside Market, Highway 11, north of Milton-Freewater.

9:27 p.m. — Four cows seen roaming on roadway, intersection Pine Creek and Wildhorse roads, south of Weston.

Milton-Freewater

Monday

12:29 p.m. — Hit-and-run, parked car hit, 1100 block North Columbia Street.

6:57 p.m. — Hit-and-run, parked car hit, 00 block North Columbia Street.

Saturday

7:16 p.m. — Phone stolen from parked car, 400 block North Columbia Street.

Friday

8:54 a.m. — Window on business broken out, 00 block North Columbia Street.

College Place

Wednesday

12:50 p.m. — Package stolen, 200 block Southeast Eighth Street.

Saturday

6:39 p.m. — Hit-and-run, two-car crash, one driver fled scene, intersection Southeast Meadowbrook Boulevard and state Route 125.

June 18

6:20 a.m. — Bicycle stolen, 400 block Southwest Eighth Street.

FIRE RUNS

Walla Walla

June 17

5:11 p.m. — Illegal burn complaint, trash burning, intersection Avery and West Rose streets.

9:55 p.m. — Electrical line taken out by fallen tree limb, 1000 block Francis Avenue.