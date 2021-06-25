Information is compiled by the Union-Bulletin staff from the official records provided by area law enforcement agencies. Not all reports are included in this list.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Wednesday
10:26 a.m. — Man arrested for harassing staff at Little Caesar’s Pizza and a protection order violation, 900 block West Chestnut Street.
Tuesday
11:28 p.m. — Elderly man reported missing, 100 block Union Street.
Monday
1:11 a.m. — Stolen gun found and returned to owner, 00 block East Chestnut Street.
8:14 a.m. — Man and woman trespassing, Lion’s Gate Apartment Homes, 2222 E. Isaacs Ave.
12:27 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 100 block Elliot Place.
2:22 p.m. — Wire fraud, 00 block Cascade Drive.
9:25 p.m. — Flag stolen from planter bed, 600 block Balm Street.
Sunday
1:08 a.m. — Hit-and-run vehicle crash, 500 block South 12th Avenue.
Saturday
9:46 a.m. — Fight between two Walla Walla School District employees, Walla Walla schools maintenance facility, 1174 Entley St.
5:51 p.m. — Suicidal person assisted and taken to hospital, 1000 block West Chestnut Street.
7 p.m. — Loose dog bit someone, 100 block South Wilbur Avenue.
June 17
1:34 p.m. — Theft, 300 block South First Avenue.
11:45 p.m. — Man and woman caught trespassing Ring camera at private residence, cited and released, 1200 block South Second Avenue.
June 15
10:47 a.m. — Elderly person swindled, 1000 block Whitman Street.
June 14
12:43 p.m. — Burglary, Sustainable Living Center, Walla Walla Community College, 640 Water Center Drive.
May 16
7:03 p.m. — Man made inappropriate comments toward children, 400 block South Third Avenue.
Walla Walla County
Sunday
9:51 a.m. — Loose dog bit someone, 700 block West Fourth Street, Waitsburg.
June 17
12:38 p.m. — One-vehicle crash, no injuries, one man arrested for investigation of misdemeanor warrants and third-degree driving with suspended license, intersection Ash Hollow and Cummins roads, Touchet.
June 14
8 p.m. — Animal cruelty, horse died from apparent gunshot wound, 5000 block Frog Hollow Road, Touchet.
June 11
2:04 p.m. — Theft, 100 block Douglas Way, Wallula.
June 7
4:13 p.m. — Diamond ring stolen, 1400 block Highland Road, Walla Walla.
Umatilla County
Wednesday
1:10 a.m. — Theft, Locust Road, near Milton-Freewater.
5:41 p.m. — Assault, South Broad Street, Weston.
Tuesday
4:06 p.m. — Harassment, North Water Street, Weston.
9:59 p.m. — Charolais steer got loose and went missing, Ringer Road, Umapine.
Monday
5:56 p.m. — Harassment, Real Garage, Old Dufur Lane, north of Milton-Freewater.
Sunday
2 a.m. — Burglary, Yellowjacket Road, north of Milton-Freewater.
1:01 p.m. — Car crash, intersection Sunquist Road and Meissner Lane, north of Milton-Freewater.
2:27 p.m. — Car crash, intersection Birch Creek and Powerline roads, north of Milton-Freewater.
11:15 p.m. — Trespassing, First Stop Mart, Highway 11, north of Milton-Freewater.
Saturday
4:26 a.m. — One-vehicle crash, intersection Pikes Peak and Mormon Grade roads, east of Milton-Freewater.
9:41 a.m. — Trespassing, Edwards Road, near Milton-Freewater.
June 17
3:19 p.m. — Vehicle accident, no injuries, Smith Frozen Foods, Depot Street, Weston.
7:11 p.m. — Vehicle accident, unknown injuries, Wayside Market, Highway 11, north of Milton-Freewater.
9:27 p.m. — Four cows seen roaming on roadway, intersection Pine Creek and Wildhorse roads, south of Weston.
Milton-Freewater
Monday
12:29 p.m. — Hit-and-run, parked car hit, 1100 block North Columbia Street.
6:57 p.m. — Hit-and-run, parked car hit, 00 block North Columbia Street.
Saturday
7:16 p.m. — Phone stolen from parked car, 400 block North Columbia Street.
Friday
8:54 a.m. — Window on business broken out, 00 block North Columbia Street.
College Place
Wednesday
12:50 p.m. — Package stolen, 200 block Southeast Eighth Street.
Saturday
6:39 p.m. — Hit-and-run, two-car crash, one driver fled scene, intersection Southeast Meadowbrook Boulevard and state Route 125.
June 18
6:20 a.m. — Bicycle stolen, 400 block Southwest Eighth Street.
FIRE RUNS
Walla Walla
June 17
5:11 p.m. — Illegal burn complaint, trash burning, intersection Avery and West Rose streets.
9:55 p.m. — Electrical line taken out by fallen tree limb, 1000 block Francis Avenue.