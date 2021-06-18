LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
WEDNESDAY
3:27 p.m. — Assault, 1300 block, West Pine Street.
TUESDAY
5:48 p.m. — Illegal camping, 700 block, West Cherry Street.
MONDAY
10:36 p.m. — Assault, 1100 block, West Elm Street.
10:15 p.m. — Harassment, with threats, 400 block, Wilbur Avenue.
12:13 p.m. — Assault, 200 block, McAuliff Street.
SUNDAY
7:18 p.m. — Lost wallet, 1900 block, East Isaacs Avenue.
SATURDAY
10:15 p.m. — Theft, 1400 block, Portland Avenue.
JUNE 11
6:24 p.m. — Theft, 00 block, Colville Street.
5:48 p.m. — Drug activity, 00 block, South Division Street.
1:44 p.m. — Fraud, 1500 block, Rose Street.
11:01 a.m. — Fraud, 1200 block, Boyer Avenue.
JUNE 10
3:31 p.m. — Fraud, 300 block, East Maple Street.
10:12 a.m. — Theft of check, 1000 block, East Alder Street.
JUNE 9
4:52 pm.m. — Drug activity, 1600 block, Plaza Way.
1:27 p.m. — Theft, 200 block, Avery Street.
JUNE 7
12:24: p.m. — Trespassing, 500 block, Boyer Avenue.
12:22 p.m. — Harassment, with threats made, 00 block, Moore Street.
College Place
TUESDAY
6:55 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision, no injuries, North College Avenue and Southwest 12th Street.
MONDAY
12:42 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision, no injuries, North College Avenue.
JUNE 10
1:03 p.m. — Keyed car, 200 block, Northwest Schnabel Lane.
Walla Walla County
TUESDAY
4:14 p.m. — Assault, 200 block, Farmland Road, Walla Walla County.
12:28 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, with theft, 100 block, Second Avenue, Burbank.
9:13 a.m. — Stolen vehicle recovered, 3000 block, Isaacs Avenue, Walla Walla County.
6:38 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, with theft, Wooden Road, Prescott.
MONDAY
9:54 p.m. — Sunroof broken in vehicle, 100 block, North B Street, Prescott.
4:03 p.m. — Theft of generator, 9900 block, Highway 12, Dixie.
11:18 a.m. — Theft, 1400 block, Spring Branch Road, Walla Walla County.
JUNE 6
10:48 p.m. — Hit-and-run of property, Stateline Road, Touchet.
Milton-Freewater
SUNDAY
6:18 p.m. — Theft, 900 block, Cowl Street.
5:55 a.m. — Collision, driver hit parked car after swerving to avoid a dog, 800 block, N. Main Street.
SATURDAY
11:37 a.m. — Trespass, 100 block, Columbia Street.
JUNE 3
2:43 p.m. — Trespass, 5300 block, Brown Road, Prescott.
Umatilla County
WEDNESDAY
9:12 a.m. — Trespass, Appleton Road, Milton-Freewater.
TUESDAY
9:38 p.m. — Traffic hazard, Wildhorse Road, Weston.
9:11 a.m. — Trespass, Pleasant View Road, Milton-Freewater.
SUNDAY
3:07 p.m. — Burglary, Highway 204, Weston.
8:38 a.m. — Criminal mischief, Tum-A-Lum Road, Milton-Freewater.
SATURDAY
2:58 p.m. — Criminal mischief, Walla Walla River Road, Milton-Freewater.
6:03 a.m. — Burglary, Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
JUNE 11
8:36 a.m. — Abandoned vehicle, Annex Road and Spofford Road, Milton-Freewater.
12:44 a.m. — Prowler, Eastside Road, Milton-Freewater.
FIRE RUNS
Walla Walla
MONDAY
2:50 p.m. — Fire outside commercial building, no injuries, 900 block, North 12th Avenue.
11:00 a.m. — Smoke coming from wildlife area, near Fort Walla Walla Museum.
JUNE 10
5:26 p.m. — Three vehicle collision, South Roosevelt Street and Ruth Street.
JUNE 9
9:31 p.m. — Burn complaint, report of large fire in backyard while children present, 1400 block, Walla Walla Avenue.
5:56 p.m. — Two vehicle collision, East Highway 12 and N. Wilbur Avenue.