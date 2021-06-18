LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

WEDNESDAY

3:27 p.m. — Assault, 1300 block, West Pine Street.

TUESDAY

5:48 p.m. — Illegal camping, 700 block, West Cherry Street.

MONDAY

10:36 p.m. — Assault, 1100 block, West Elm Street.

10:15 p.m. — Harassment, with threats, 400 block, Wilbur Avenue.

12:13 p.m. — Assault, 200 block, McAuliff Street.

SUNDAY

7:18 p.m. — Lost wallet, 1900 block, East Isaacs Avenue.

SATURDAY

10:15 p.m. — Theft, 1400 block, Portland Avenue.

JUNE 11

6:24 p.m. — Theft, 00 block, Colville Street.

5:48 p.m. — Drug activity, 00 block, South Division Street.

1:44 p.m. — Fraud, 1500 block, Rose Street.

11:01 a.m. — Fraud, 1200 block, Boyer Avenue.

JUNE 10

3:31 p.m. — Fraud, 300 block, East Maple Street.

10:12 a.m. — Theft of check, 1000 block, East Alder Street.

JUNE 9

4:52 pm.m. — Drug activity, 1600 block, Plaza Way.

1:27 p.m. — Theft, 200 block, Avery Street.

JUNE 7

12:24: p.m. — Trespassing, 500 block, Boyer Avenue.

12:22 p.m. — Harassment, with threats made, 00 block, Moore Street.

College Place

TUESDAY

6:55 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision, no injuries, North College Avenue and Southwest 12th Street.

MONDAY

12:42 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision, no injuries, North College Avenue.

JUNE 10

1:03 p.m. — Keyed car, 200 block, Northwest Schnabel Lane.

Walla Walla County

TUESDAY

4:14 p.m. — Assault, 200 block, Farmland Road, Walla Walla County.

12:28 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, with theft, 100 block, Second Avenue, Burbank.

9:13 a.m. — Stolen vehicle recovered, 3000 block, Isaacs Avenue, Walla Walla County.

6:38 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, with theft, Wooden Road, Prescott.

MONDAY

9:54 p.m. — Sunroof broken in vehicle, 100 block, North B Street, Prescott.

4:03 p.m. — Theft of generator, 9900 block, Highway 12, Dixie.

11:18 a.m. — Theft, 1400 block, Spring Branch Road, Walla Walla County.

JUNE 6

10:48 p.m. — Hit-and-run of property, Stateline Road, Touchet.

Milton-Freewater

SUNDAY

6:18 p.m.  — Theft, 900 block, Cowl Street.

5:55 a.m. — Collision, driver hit parked car after swerving to avoid a dog, 800 block, N. Main Street.

SATURDAY

11:37 a.m. — Trespass, 100 block, Columbia Street.

JUNE 3

2:43 p.m. — Trespass, 5300 block, Brown Road, Prescott.

Umatilla County

WEDNESDAY

9:12 a.m. — Trespass, Appleton Road, Milton-Freewater.

TUESDAY

9:38 p.m. — Traffic hazard, Wildhorse Road, Weston.

9:11 a.m. — Trespass, Pleasant View Road, Milton-Freewater.

SUNDAY

3:07 p.m. — Burglary, Highway 204, Weston.

8:38 a.m. — Criminal mischief, Tum-A-Lum Road, Milton-Freewater.

SATURDAY

2:58 p.m. — Criminal mischief, Walla Walla River Road, Milton-Freewater.

6:03 a.m. — Burglary, Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.

JUNE 11

8:36 a.m. — Abandoned vehicle, Annex Road and Spofford Road, Milton-Freewater.

12:44 a.m. — Prowler, Eastside Road, Milton-Freewater.

FIRE RUNS

Walla Walla

MONDAY

2:50 p.m. — Fire outside commercial building, no injuries, 900 block, North 12th Avenue.

11:00 a.m. — Smoke coming from wildlife area, near Fort Walla Walla Museum.

JUNE 10

5:26 p.m. — Three vehicle collision, South Roosevelt Street and Ruth Street.

JUNE 9

9:31 p.m. — Burn complaint, report of large fire in backyard while children present, 1400 block, Walla Walla Avenue.

5:56 p.m. — Two vehicle collision, East Highway 12 and N. Wilbur Avenue.

