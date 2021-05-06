LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Monday
12:47 p.m. — Equipment stolen from Walla Walla School District.
College Place
Tuesday
7:04 p.m. — Theft, person seen on camera stealing a tip jar, 400 block, College Avenue.
Walla Walla County
Tuesday
7:14 p.m. — Hit and run, fence damaged, 00 block, Champion Street, Touchet.
5:40 p.m. — Malicious mischief at First Fruits, Fishhook Park Road, Walla Walla County.
Umatilla County
Tuesday
8:46 p.m. — Drug activity, Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
4:38 p.m. — Trespass, Wildwood Loop, Weston.
ARRESTS
Department of Corrections
Tuesday
12:16 p.m. — Efrain J. Moya for investigation of a DOC violation
3:17 p.m. — Romero A. Diaz for investigation of a DOC violation.