LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Monday

12:47 p.m. — Equipment stolen from Walla Walla School District.

College Place

Tuesday

7:04 p.m. — Theft, person seen on camera stealing a tip jar, 400 block, College Avenue.

Walla Walla County

Tuesday

7:14 p.m. — Hit and run, fence damaged, 00 block, Champion Street, Touchet.

5:40 p.m. — Malicious mischief at First Fruits, Fishhook Park Road, Walla Walla County.

Umatilla County

Tuesday

8:46 p.m. — Drug activity, Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.

4:38 p.m. — Trespass,  Wildwood Loop, Weston.

ARRESTS

Department of Corrections

Tuesday

12:16 p.m. — Efrain J. Moya for investigation of a DOC violation

3:17 p.m. — Romero A. Diaz for investigation of a DOC violation.

 

Tags

Reporter

Jeremy covers education, as well as Dayton and Columbia County, for the Union-Bulletin. He graduated from Eastern Washington University in 2019 with a degree in journalism.