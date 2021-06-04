LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

MONDAY

1:12 a.m. — Burglary, door kicked in, one man arrested, 300 block South Fourth Avenue.

4:30 p.m. — Online fraud, 1100 block East Alder Street.

7:32 p.m. — Hit-and-run, DUI arrest, 500 block East Rose Street.

SUNDAY

6:05 p.m. — Window broken out, Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center, 92 Wainwright Drive.

MAY 29

4:01 a.m. — Motorcycle crashed, no reported injuries, intersection of South Fourth Avenue and McCauliff Street.

MAY 28

9:35 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 800 block Washington Street.

MAY 26

11:01 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 400 block East Main Street.

MAY 20

10:53 a.m. — Three teen boys spotted spray-painting Shell gas station, 2112 E. Isaacs Ave.

Walla Walla County

MONDAY

9:48 a.m. — Burglary, items stolen possibly including guns, 300 block East Eighth Street, Waitsburg.

SUNDAY

5:35 p.m. — Vehicle stolen, 500 block Humorist Road, Burbank.

MAY 28

Noon — Illegal knife found in luggage by TSA, Walla Walla Regional Airport, 45 Terminal Loop, Walla Walla.

MAY 26

11:02 p.m. — Large fight between multiple intoxicated people, intersection Mojonnier and Beet roads, west of College Place.

MAY 25

5:03 p.m. — Illegal marijuana shipment found, UPS facility, 855 A St., Walla Walla.

MAY 23

3:57 p.m. — Burglary, fuel stolen, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Mill Creek Office, 3211 Reservoir Road, Walla Walla. 

MAY 19

1:53 p.m. — Truck and trailer stolen, 13900 block Dodd Road, Burbank.

5:57 p.m. — Burglary, garage door kicked in, 100 block Cherry Street, Burbank.

College Place

WEDNESDAY

9:11 p.m. — Hit-and-run, parked vehicle hit, 600 block Southeast Sixth Street.

MAY 28

1:19 p.m. — Unoccupied vehicle shot multiple times with BB gun, 1400 block South College Avenue.

Umatilla County

WEDNESDAY

8:15 a.m. — Haystack fire, intersection Banister and Schrimpf roads, Weston.

TUESDAY

1 p.m. — One-car rollover crash, truck rolled down embankment, one person attended to with unknown injuries, near intersection Lincton Mountain and Kinnear roads, south of Milton-Freewater.

2:15 p.m. — Harassment, North Hunt Street, Athena.

8:43 p.m. — Trespassing, South Fifth Street, Athena.

MONDAY

12:27 a.m. — Trespassing, Prunedale Road, west of Milton-Freewater.

7:09 a.m. — Hit-and-run, intersection Lincton Mountain Road and Chalet Lane, west of Tollgate.

7:34 a.m. — Hit-and-run, vehicle hit utility box and damaged it, suspect left vehicle behind and fled into vineyard nearby, Cockburn Lane, east of Milton-Freewater.

SUNDAY

12:19 a.m. — Hit-and-run, Milton-Freewater Jr. Show Grounds, 84581 Highway 11, north of Milton-Freewater.

3:10 p.m. — Harassment, Prunedale Road, west of Milton-Freewater.

4:34 p.m. — Burglary, Highway 204, Weston.

8:55 p.m. — Harassment, North Elizabeth Street, north of Milton-Freewater.

MAY 28

3:38 p.m. — Scam, Highway 339, near Milton-Freewater.

4:13 p.m. — Burglary, West Sherman Street, Athena.

MAY 27

1:48 p.m. — Theft, Highway 339, near Milton-Freewater.

4:07 p.m. — Trespassing, East Main Street, Weston.

Columbia County

MAY 22

10:38 a.m. — Harassment, Tucannon Road, east of Dayton.

MAY 21

4:07 a.m. — Burglary, Fifth Street, Dayton.

MAY 20

9:41 a.m. — Hit-and-run crash, Village Shoppes, Main Street, Dayton.

11:23 a.m. — Vehicle stolen, Third Street, Dayton.

12:21 p.m. — Trespassing, Cottrill Road, east of Dayton.

MAY 17

9:06 a.m. — Trespassing, Third Street, Dayton.

9:20 a.m. — Trespassing, Third Street, Dayton.

3:47 p.m. — Theft, Dayton Avenue, Dayton.

Milton-Freewater

TUESDAY

2:02 a.m. — Man's pickup truck stolen but found quickly, 900 block North Elizabeth Street.

MONDAY

11:48 p.m. — Blue and red Schwinn bicycle with black trailer attachment stolen, 100 block Northeast Second Avenue.

SUNDAY

2:57 p.m. — Car prowl, 300 block Northeast 13th Avenue.

MAY 28

10:25 p.m. — Graffiti, Yantis Park, 200 De Haven St.

FIRE RUNS

Walla Walla

TUESDAY

9:53 a.m. — Construction worker fell about 20 feet, no apparent major injuries, Pioneer Middle School, 450 Bridge St.

12:07 a.m. — Grass fire reported in empty lot, intersection Paine Street and North 12th Avenue.

MONDAY

11:25 a.m. — Two-vehicle crash, unknown injuries, partially blocking, intersection South Second Avenue and East Alder Street.

MAY 29

9:40 a.m. — Utility lines down in road, 300 block South Park Street.

6:53 p.m. — Garage fire reported, out before arrival, 1000 block Northeast Sptizenberg St., College Place.

8:05 p.m. — Person fell in water, struggled to get out, Walla Walla Yacht Club, 539 Port Kelley Road, Port Kelley. 

8:38 p.m. — Grass fire reported in empty lot near Trinity Lutheran Church, 109 S. Roosevelt St.

MAY 28

8:51 a.m. — Small grass fire behind building reported, 1600 block Plaza Way.

East Umatilla Fire & Rescue

MAY 27

6:38 a.m. — Vehicle hit by deer, no injuries, road blocked for about an hour, intersection Highway 11 and Wildhorse Road, Athena.

Walla Walla County Fire District No. 5

SUNDAY

7:40 p.m. — Two-acre grass fire, no structures threatened, out within 30 minutes, near intersection of Attalia Road and U.S. Highway 12.