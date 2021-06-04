LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
MONDAY
1:12 a.m. — Burglary, door kicked in, one man arrested, 300 block South Fourth Avenue.
4:30 p.m. — Online fraud, 1100 block East Alder Street.
7:32 p.m. — Hit-and-run, DUI arrest, 500 block East Rose Street.
SUNDAY
6:05 p.m. — Window broken out, Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center, 92 Wainwright Drive.
MAY 29
4:01 a.m. — Motorcycle crashed, no reported injuries, intersection of South Fourth Avenue and McCauliff Street.
MAY 28
9:35 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 800 block Washington Street.
MAY 26
11:01 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 400 block East Main Street.
MAY 20
10:53 a.m. — Three teen boys spotted spray-painting Shell gas station, 2112 E. Isaacs Ave.
Walla Walla County
MONDAY
9:48 a.m. — Burglary, items stolen possibly including guns, 300 block East Eighth Street, Waitsburg.
SUNDAY
5:35 p.m. — Vehicle stolen, 500 block Humorist Road, Burbank.
MAY 28
Noon — Illegal knife found in luggage by TSA, Walla Walla Regional Airport, 45 Terminal Loop, Walla Walla.
MAY 26
11:02 p.m. — Large fight between multiple intoxicated people, intersection Mojonnier and Beet roads, west of College Place.
MAY 25
5:03 p.m. — Illegal marijuana shipment found, UPS facility, 855 A St., Walla Walla.
MAY 23
3:57 p.m. — Burglary, fuel stolen, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Mill Creek Office, 3211 Reservoir Road, Walla Walla.
MAY 19
1:53 p.m. — Truck and trailer stolen, 13900 block Dodd Road, Burbank.
5:57 p.m. — Burglary, garage door kicked in, 100 block Cherry Street, Burbank.
College Place
WEDNESDAY
9:11 p.m. — Hit-and-run, parked vehicle hit, 600 block Southeast Sixth Street.
MAY 28
1:19 p.m. — Unoccupied vehicle shot multiple times with BB gun, 1400 block South College Avenue.
Umatilla County
WEDNESDAY
8:15 a.m. — Haystack fire, intersection Banister and Schrimpf roads, Weston.
TUESDAY
1 p.m. — One-car rollover crash, truck rolled down embankment, one person attended to with unknown injuries, near intersection Lincton Mountain and Kinnear roads, south of Milton-Freewater.
2:15 p.m. — Harassment, North Hunt Street, Athena.
8:43 p.m. — Trespassing, South Fifth Street, Athena.
MONDAY
12:27 a.m. — Trespassing, Prunedale Road, west of Milton-Freewater.
7:09 a.m. — Hit-and-run, intersection Lincton Mountain Road and Chalet Lane, west of Tollgate.
7:34 a.m. — Hit-and-run, vehicle hit utility box and damaged it, suspect left vehicle behind and fled into vineyard nearby, Cockburn Lane, east of Milton-Freewater.
SUNDAY
12:19 a.m. — Hit-and-run, Milton-Freewater Jr. Show Grounds, 84581 Highway 11, north of Milton-Freewater.
3:10 p.m. — Harassment, Prunedale Road, west of Milton-Freewater.
4:34 p.m. — Burglary, Highway 204, Weston.
8:55 p.m. — Harassment, North Elizabeth Street, north of Milton-Freewater.
MAY 28
3:38 p.m. — Scam, Highway 339, near Milton-Freewater.
4:13 p.m. — Burglary, West Sherman Street, Athena.
MAY 27
1:48 p.m. — Theft, Highway 339, near Milton-Freewater.
4:07 p.m. — Trespassing, East Main Street, Weston.
Columbia County
MAY 22
10:38 a.m. — Harassment, Tucannon Road, east of Dayton.
MAY 21
4:07 a.m. — Burglary, Fifth Street, Dayton.
MAY 20
9:41 a.m. — Hit-and-run crash, Village Shoppes, Main Street, Dayton.
11:23 a.m. — Vehicle stolen, Third Street, Dayton.
12:21 p.m. — Trespassing, Cottrill Road, east of Dayton.
MAY 17
9:06 a.m. — Trespassing, Third Street, Dayton.
9:20 a.m. — Trespassing, Third Street, Dayton.
3:47 p.m. — Theft, Dayton Avenue, Dayton.
Milton-Freewater
TUESDAY
2:02 a.m. — Man's pickup truck stolen but found quickly, 900 block North Elizabeth Street.
MONDAY
11:48 p.m. — Blue and red Schwinn bicycle with black trailer attachment stolen, 100 block Northeast Second Avenue.
SUNDAY
2:57 p.m. — Car prowl, 300 block Northeast 13th Avenue.
MAY 28
10:25 p.m. — Graffiti, Yantis Park, 200 De Haven St.
FIRE RUNS
Walla Walla
TUESDAY
9:53 a.m. — Construction worker fell about 20 feet, no apparent major injuries, Pioneer Middle School, 450 Bridge St.
12:07 a.m. — Grass fire reported in empty lot, intersection Paine Street and North 12th Avenue.
MONDAY
11:25 a.m. — Two-vehicle crash, unknown injuries, partially blocking, intersection South Second Avenue and East Alder Street.
MAY 29
9:40 a.m. — Utility lines down in road, 300 block South Park Street.
6:53 p.m. — Garage fire reported, out before arrival, 1000 block Northeast Sptizenberg St., College Place.
8:05 p.m. — Person fell in water, struggled to get out, Walla Walla Yacht Club, 539 Port Kelley Road, Port Kelley.
8:38 p.m. — Grass fire reported in empty lot near Trinity Lutheran Church, 109 S. Roosevelt St.
MAY 28
8:51 a.m. — Small grass fire behind building reported, 1600 block Plaza Way.
East Umatilla Fire & Rescue
MAY 27
6:38 a.m. — Vehicle hit by deer, no injuries, road blocked for about an hour, intersection Highway 11 and Wildhorse Road, Athena.
Walla Walla County Fire District No. 5
SUNDAY
7:40 p.m. — Two-acre grass fire, no structures threatened, out within 30 minutes, near intersection of Attalia Road and U.S. Highway 12.