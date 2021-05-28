LAW ENFORCEMENT
College Place
WEDNESDAY
7:38 p.m. — Skateboarder and vehicle collided, driver and skateboarder cited, no injuries, partially blocking, intersection South College Avenue and East Whitman Drive.
10:29 p.m. — Hanging ornament stolen from front porch, 600 block Southeast Magnoni Drive.
Walla Walla County
SUNDAY
3:02 a.m. — Fourteen counts of third-degree malicious mischief reported, intersection Lake Road and Valley Drive, Burbank.
9:53 a.m. — Entrance gate damaged, Fishhook Park, 4400 Fishhook Park Road, east of Burbank.
MAY 19
6:43 p.m. — Man and woman broke into locked garage, 00 block Northwest Davis Avenue, north of College Place.
7:35 p.m. — Video game console stolen, 600 block Southwest Sixth Street, College Place.
MAY 17
1:28 p.m. — Woman assaulted another woman, Walla Walla Regional Airport, 45 Terminal Loop.
3:52 p.m. — Garage burglarized, 400 block Electric Avenue, near College Place.
Walla Walla
WEDNESDAY
8:58 a.m. — Child abuse investigation with Department of Social and Family Services, 1500 block West Rose Street.
TUESDAY
4:45 p.m. — Man arrested for alleged violating protection order after short pursuit, 600 block North 13th Avenue.
6:05 p.m. — Theft, 1600 block West Poplar Street.
6:29 p.m. — Theft, 400 block South First Avenue.
MONDAY
12:26 a.m. — Chain-link fence around dumpster area cut open, Overstock Outlet, 53 S. Spokane St.
9:06 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 1400 block West Pine Street.
SUNDAY
9:54 a.m — Vehicle prowl, 1600 block West Poplar Street.
8:50 p.m. — Man arrested for carrying concealed, loaded gun without permit, 2100 block Tacoma Street.
MAY 22
3:36 p.m. — Theft, 600 block Locust Street.
4:10 p.m. — Person on skateboard ran stop sign and got hit by car, skateboarder injured, driver fled the scene, intersection North Spokane and East Sumach streets.
MAY 21
8:13 a.m. — Blue Honda Civic stolen, 700 block North 12th Avenue.
8:49 a.m. — Red cruiser bicycle stolen, A&H Motel, 2599 E. Isaacs Ave.
12:34 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 200 block North Bellevue Avenue.
3:01 p.m. — Electric scooter stolen, Marcy’s Bar & Lounge, 33 S. Colville St.
MAY 20
12:40 p.m. — Dog bit person at dog park near Blue Mt. Humane Society, 236 Burns St.
3:03 p.m. — Attempted robbery, teen boy arrested, 800 block South Second Avenue.
9:26 p.m. — Bicycle stolen, 00 block South Touchet Street.
MAY 19
11:32 a.m. — Vehicle stolen, 1000 block Alvarado Terrace.
MAY 18
11:27 a.m. — Person caught prowling vehicles, Master Auto Service, 1023 W. Rose St.
MAY 14
10:40 a.m. — Theft, 100 block East Birch Street.
MAY 13
8:15 p.m. — Airpods stolen from purse, Pioneer Park, 940 E. Alder St.
MAY 12
1:17 p.m. — Woman tried to mail drugs, Postal Annex, 1644 Plaza Way.
Umatilla County
WEDNESDAY
12:38 a.m. — Car prowl, Highway 204, Weston.
10:21 a.m. — Trespassing, Lincton Mountain Road, near Tollgate.
8:22 p.m. — Theft, South Broad Street, Weston.
TUESDAY
8:55 a.m. — Dog bite, Green Acres Mobile Park, Appleton Road, north of Milton-Freewater.
12:30 p.m. — Theft, Lupine Lane, Weston.
6:14 p.m. — Fight resulted in property damage, Hunt Court, Athena.
9:13 p.m. — Car crash, no reported injuries, South Fork Walla Walla River Road, south of Milton-Freewater.
MONDAY
3:50 p.m. — Hit-and-run, Steen Road, near Milton-Freewater.
MAY 20
9:41 a.m. — Theft, Schubert Road, near Milton-Freewater.
11:09 a.m. — Trespassing, Highway 11, near Milton-Freewater.
11:33 a.m. — Trespassing, Meadwood Road, near Weston.
4:46 p.m. — Trespassing, Cold Springs Loop, Weston.
Columbia County
MAY 16
2:53 p.m. — Malicious mischief, Fifth Street, Dayton.
8:56 p.m. — Threats, Second Street, Dayton.
MAY 15
9:49 p.m. — Car crash, no reported injuries, Lewis and Clark Trail State Park, U.S. Highway 12, between Waitsburg and Dayton.
MAY 14
2:43 p.m. — Hit-and-run crash, Pataha Road, east of Starbuck.
3:29 p.m. — Car crash, no injuries, Eckler Mountain Road, south of Dayton.
MAY 13
2:17 p.m. — Malicious mischief, Fourth Street, Dayton.
MAY 12
9:39 a.m. — Fraud, Richmond Street, Dayton.
10:18 a.m. — Malicious mischief, Dayton Historic Train Depot, Second Street, Dayton.
4:56 p.m. — Burglary, Fifth Street, Dayton.
MAY 11
7:35 a.m. — Car crash, no injuries, Washington Street, Dayton.
11:14 a.m. — Fraud, Touchet Street, Dayton.
1:22 p.m. — Threats, Dayton High School, Third Street, Dayton.
2:35 p.m. — Threats, PFI Mart gas station, Main Street, Dayton.
4:24 p.m. — Theft, Rose Gulch Road, west of Dayton.
5 p.m. — Malicious mischief, Dayton City Park, First Street, Dayton.
10:42 p.m. — Harassment, Ronan Hill Road, east of Dayton.
MAY 10
11:43 a.m. — Burglary, Payne Hollow Road, south of Dayton.
4:01 p.m. — Car crash, injuries reported, intersection Lyons Ferry Road and state Route 261.
Milton-Freewater
WEDNESDAY
6:45 p.m. — Vehicle keyed, 900 block North Main Street.
TUESDAY
5:46 p.m. — Inflatable pool stolen from back yard, 100 block Raspberry Loop.
MONDAY
10:48 p.m. — Man drove into parked car, resulted in DUII investigation, 100 block East Broadway Avenue.
FIRE RUNS
Walla Walla
TUESDAY
11 a.m. — Leaking propane tank, 00 block Jade Street.
12:02 p.m. — Bicyclist hit by vehicle, no reported injuries, intersection North Second Avenue and East Rose Street.
MONDAY
1:49 a.m. — Sigma Chi residents left stove on, built up grease caught fire, firefighters extinguished, no damage estimate, 1005 E. Isaacs Ave.
3:08 p.m. — Vehicle hit by unknown object, intersection U.S. Highway 12 and North Wilbur Avenue.
MAY 22
9:21 a.m. — Two-vehicle crash, injuries reported, intersection South Ninth Avenue and West Poplar Street.
10:45 p.m. — Small grease fire in trap, Ice Burg, 616 W. Birch St.
MAY 21
12:33 a.m. — One-vehicle rollover, medics canceled en route, Nine Mile Hill, U.S. Highway 12, near Touchet.
3:13 a.m. — Fire alarm repeatedly going off, no fire, 1900 block Melrose Street.
2:09 p.m. — Vehicle fire, no damage estimate, intersection Melrose Street and North Wilbur Avenue.
4 p.m. — Power pole fire, flames out before firefighters arrived, charred, dead squirrel found at base of pole, Pacific Power advised, intersection Bryant Avenue and Howard Street.
MAY 20
7:15 p.m. — Two-car crash, no reported injuries, partially blocking, intersection South Palouse and East Main streets.
East Umatilla Fire & Rescue
TUESDAY
7:27 p.m. — One-car rollover crash, two occupants refused medical transport, intersection Banister and Schrimpf roads, Weston.