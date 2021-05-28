LAW ENFORCEMENT

College Place

WEDNESDAY

7:38 p.m. — Skateboarder and vehicle collided, driver and skateboarder cited, no injuries, partially blocking, intersection South College Avenue and East Whitman Drive.

10:29 p.m. — Hanging ornament stolen from front porch, 600 block Southeast Magnoni Drive.

Walla Walla County

SUNDAY

3:02 a.m. — Fourteen counts of third-degree malicious mischief reported, intersection Lake Road and Valley Drive, Burbank.

9:53 a.m. — Entrance gate damaged, Fishhook Park, 4400 Fishhook Park Road, east of Burbank.

MAY 19

6:43 p.m. — Man and woman broke into locked garage, 00 block Northwest Davis Avenue, north of College Place.

7:35 p.m. — Video game console stolen, 600 block Southwest Sixth Street, College Place.

MAY 17

1:28 p.m. — Woman assaulted another woman, Walla Walla Regional Airport, 45 Terminal Loop.

3:52 p.m. — Garage burglarized, 400 block Electric Avenue, near College Place.

Walla Walla

WEDNESDAY

8:58 a.m. — Child abuse investigation with Department of Social and Family Services, 1500 block West Rose Street.

TUESDAY

4:45 p.m. — Man arrested for alleged violating protection order after short pursuit, 600 block North 13th Avenue.

6:05 p.m. — Theft, 1600 block West Poplar Street.

6:29 p.m. — Theft, 400 block South First Avenue.

MONDAY

12:26 a.m. — Chain-link fence around dumpster area cut open, Overstock Outlet, 53 S. Spokane St.

9:06 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 1400 block West Pine Street.

SUNDAY

9:54 a.m — Vehicle prowl, 1600 block West Poplar Street.

8:50 p.m. — Man arrested for carrying concealed, loaded gun without permit, 2100 block Tacoma Street.

MAY 22

3:36 p.m. — Theft, 600 block Locust Street.

4:10 p.m. — Person on skateboard ran stop sign and got hit by car, skateboarder injured, driver fled the scene, intersection North Spokane and East Sumach streets.

MAY 21

8:13 a.m. — Blue Honda Civic stolen, 700 block North 12th Avenue.

8:49 a.m. — Red cruiser bicycle stolen, A&H Motel, 2599 E. Isaacs Ave.

12:34 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 200 block North Bellevue Avenue.

3:01 p.m. — Electric scooter stolen, Marcy’s Bar & Lounge, 33 S. Colville St.

MAY 20

12:40 p.m. — Dog bit person at dog park near Blue Mt. Humane Society, 236 Burns St.

3:03 p.m. — Attempted robbery, teen boy arrested, 800 block South Second Avenue.

9:26 p.m. — Bicycle stolen, 00 block South Touchet Street.

MAY 19

11:32 a.m. — Vehicle stolen, 1000 block Alvarado Terrace.

MAY 18

11:27 a.m. — Person caught prowling vehicles, Master Auto Service, 1023 W. Rose St.

MAY 14

10:40 a.m. — Theft, 100 block East Birch Street.

MAY 13

8:15 p.m. — Airpods stolen from purse, Pioneer Park, 940 E. Alder St.

MAY 12

1:17 p.m. — Woman tried to mail drugs, Postal Annex, 1644 Plaza Way.

Umatilla County

WEDNESDAY

12:38 a.m. — Car prowl, Highway 204, Weston.

10:21 a.m. — Trespassing, Lincton Mountain Road, near Tollgate.

8:22 p.m. — Theft, South Broad Street, Weston.

TUESDAY

8:55 a.m. — Dog bite, Green Acres Mobile Park, Appleton Road, north of Milton-Freewater.

12:30 p.m. — Theft, Lupine Lane, Weston.

6:14 p.m. — Fight resulted in property damage, Hunt Court, Athena.

9:13 p.m. — Car crash, no reported injuries, South Fork Walla Walla River Road, south of Milton-Freewater.

MONDAY

3:50 p.m. — Hit-and-run, Steen Road, near Milton-Freewater.

MAY 20

9:41 a.m. — Theft, Schubert Road, near Milton-Freewater.

11:09 a.m. — Trespassing, Highway 11, near Milton-Freewater.

11:33 a.m. — Trespassing, Meadwood Road, near Weston.

4:46 p.m. — Trespassing, Cold Springs Loop, Weston.

Columbia County

MAY 16

2:53 p.m. — Malicious mischief, Fifth Street, Dayton.

8:56 p.m. — Threats, Second Street, Dayton.

MAY 15

9:49 p.m. — Car crash, no reported injuries, Lewis and Clark Trail State Park, U.S. Highway 12, between Waitsburg and Dayton.

MAY 14

2:43 p.m. — Hit-and-run crash, Pataha Road, east of Starbuck.

3:29 p.m. — Car crash, no injuries, Eckler Mountain Road, south of Dayton.

MAY 13

2:17 p.m. — Malicious mischief, Fourth Street, Dayton.

MAY 12

9:39 a.m. — Fraud, Richmond Street, Dayton.

10:18 a.m. — Malicious mischief, Dayton Historic Train Depot, Second Street, Dayton.

4:56 p.m. — Burglary, Fifth Street, Dayton.

MAY 11

7:35 a.m. — Car crash, no injuries, Washington Street, Dayton.

11:14 a.m. — Fraud, Touchet Street, Dayton.

1:22 p.m. — Threats, Dayton High School, Third Street, Dayton.

2:35 p.m. — Threats, PFI Mart gas station, Main Street, Dayton.

4:24 p.m. — Theft, Rose Gulch Road, west of Dayton.

5 p.m. — Malicious mischief, Dayton City Park, First Street, Dayton.

10:42 p.m. — Harassment, Ronan Hill Road, east of Dayton.

MAY 10

11:43 a.m. — Burglary, Payne Hollow Road, south of Dayton.

4:01 p.m. — Car crash, injuries reported, intersection Lyons Ferry Road and state Route 261.

Milton-Freewater

WEDNESDAY

6:45 p.m. — Vehicle keyed, 900 block North Main Street.

TUESDAY

5:46 p.m. — Inflatable pool stolen from back yard, 100 block Raspberry Loop.

MONDAY

10:48 p.m. — Man drove into parked car, resulted in DUII investigation, 100 block East Broadway Avenue.

FIRE RUNS

Walla Walla

TUESDAY

11 a.m. — Leaking propane tank, 00 block Jade Street.

12:02 p.m. — Bicyclist hit by vehicle, no reported injuries, intersection North Second Avenue and East Rose Street.

MONDAY

1:49 a.m. — Sigma Chi residents left stove on, built up grease caught fire, firefighters extinguished, no damage estimate, 1005 E. Isaacs Ave.

3:08 p.m. — Vehicle hit by unknown object, intersection U.S. Highway 12 and North Wilbur Avenue.

MAY 22

9:21 a.m. — Two-vehicle crash, injuries reported, intersection South Ninth Avenue and West Poplar Street.

10:45 p.m. — Small grease fire in trap, Ice Burg, 616 W. Birch St.

MAY 21

12:33 a.m. — One-vehicle rollover, medics canceled en route, Nine Mile Hill, U.S. Highway 12, near Touchet.

3:13 a.m. — Fire alarm repeatedly going off, no fire, 1900 block Melrose Street.

2:09 p.m. — Vehicle fire, no damage estimate, intersection Melrose Street and North Wilbur Avenue.

4 p.m. — Power pole fire, flames out before firefighters arrived, charred, dead squirrel found at base of pole, Pacific Power advised, intersection Bryant Avenue and Howard Street.

MAY 20

7:15 p.m. — Two-car crash, no reported injuries, partially blocking, intersection South Palouse and East Main streets.

East Umatilla Fire & Rescue

TUESDAY

7:27 p.m. — One-car rollover crash, two occupants refused medical transport, intersection Banister and Schrimpf roads, Weston.