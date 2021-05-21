LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
WEDNESDAY
8:30 a.m. — Theft, 200 block Newell Street.
TUESDAY
7:26 p.m. — Woman and dog attacked by another dog, 900 block Penrose Street.
MONDAY
3:48 p.m. — Person scammed via Facebook, 200 block West Morton Street.
11:30 p.m. — Trespassing, 00 block East Chestnut Street.
MAY 15
9:12 a.m. — Vehicle stolen, 200 block East Birch Street.
9:49 a.m. — Vehicle stolen, 700 block North Ninth Avenue.
MAY 14
8:42 a.m. — License plate stolen off vehicle, 600 block Lewis Street.
6 p.m. — Hit-and-run, intersection of Willow Street and South Ninth Avenue.
9:12 p.m — Animal cruelty, 800 block South Second Avenue.
MAY 13
7:15 a.m. — Graffiti on pool house, Jefferson Park, 802 Sprague St.
11:38 a.m. — Graffiti on wall in alley, intersection South Third Avenue and Malcom Street.
11:38 a.m. — Graffiti on utility box, Fort Walla Walla Dog Park, 1898 The Dalles Military Road.
3:48 p.m. — Gift card scam involving fake Social Security worker, 900 block North 13th Avenue.
MAY 12
9:39 p.m. — Trespassing, Providence St. Mary Medical Center, 401 W. Poplar St.
MAY 11
3:08 p.m. — Identity theft, 400 block Myrtle Street.
MAY 7
8:25 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, items stolen, 1800 block Celestia Drive.
1:14 p.m. — Woman swindled out of $3,000 over fake cellphone and court fees, no address reported.
MAY 6
1:50 p.m. — Graffiti on gate, 1100 block West Cherry Street.
MAY 5
9:08 a.m. — Fraud, 600 block Boyer Avenue.
APRIL 29
3:06 p.m. — Car windshield smashed, 1100 block West Chestnut Street.
APRIL 10
9:39 a.m. — Woman scammed, paid $700 via Facebook for two nonexistent puppies, 1800 block Celestia Drive.
Umatilla County
TUESDAY
5:52 a.m. — Stalking, Northeast 15th Avenue, Milton-Freewater.
MONDAY
3:17 p.m. — Hit-and-run, Cobb Road, north of Milton-Freewater.
10:20 p.m. — Trespassing, Stephens Road, west of Milton-Freewater.
SUNDAY
12:20 a.m. — Burglary, Green Acres Mobile Park, 53752 Appleton Road, north of Milton-Freewater.
2:29 p.m. — Trespassing, South First Street, Athena.
MAY 14
9:17 a.m. — Trespassing, Cold Springs Loop, Weston.
MAY 13
9:56 p.m. — Trespassing, Outwest Motel, 84040 Highway 11, north of Milton-Freewater.
Milton-Freewater
TUESDAY
10:01 a.m. — Hit-and-run, flag pole damaged, 100 block East Broadway Avenue.
MONDAY
9:54 a.m. — Vehicle tire slashed, 100 block Southwest Seventh Avenue.
1:17 p.m. — Packages stolen, 200 block South Elizabeth Street.
MAY 15
4:49 p.m. — Hit-and-run, parked car hit, 1000 block Jacquelyn Street.
MAY 13
10:30 a.m. — Hit-and-run, parked car hit, 100 block Southwest First Avenue.
College Place
MAY 13
12:12 p.m. — Two-car crash, no injuries, Southeast 12th Street and Southeast Larch Avenue.
FIRE RUNS
Walla Walla
TUESDAY
10:22 p.m. — Illegal burn pile complaint, 100 block Assumption Drive.
MONDAY
1:52 p.m. — Propane tank leak, 500 block Whitman Street.
10:03 p.m. — Fallen tree knocked down electrical line, 400 block South Wilbur Avenue.
SUNDAY
3:09 p.m. — Two-car crash, no reported injuries, 1100 block Taumarson Road.
7:10 p.m. — Man, 45, tried to start barbecue and was enveloped in fire, 300 block South Seventh Avenue. Man transported with non-life-threatening injuries to Providence St. Mary Medical Center.
MAY 15
9:41 a.m. — Two-car crash, no reported injuries, 10 miles west of Prescott, state Route 124.
3:26 p.m. — Vehicle fire, no reported injuries, no damage estimate, fire contained to engine, 200 block East Oak Street.
4:12 p.m. — Low-hanging TV/cable lines on fence, 00 block East Maple Street.
6:18 p.m. — Female stuck in rubber swing, appeared to be too old and too big for swing. Firefighters guided her in removing the swing. No injuries. Washington Park, 701 W. Cherry St.
MAY 13
9:47 a.m. — One-car crash, no injuries, 800 block North Second Avenue.
Walla Walla County Fire District No. 4
Saturday
1:30 p.m. — Grass fire, Walla Walla Fire Department also responded, U.S. Highway 12 and Spalding Road.
ARRESTS
Walla Walla
TUESDAY
Joseph L. Short — for investigation of a Department of Corrections violation, second-degree vehicle prowling and third-degree malicious mischief.
MONDAY
Eric T. Remington — for investigation of second-degree assault, death threats and intimidating with a firearm. Bond set at $5,000.
Washington State Patrol
MAY 15
Alberto G. Morales — for investigation of possession of a stolen vehicle.
MAY 14
Bryce W. Spendlove — for investigation of DUI and drug paraphernalia use and/or delivery.
Walla Walla County
MAY 15
Jorge L. Gomez Saldana — for investigation of DUI.
Milton-Freewater
WEDNESDAY
Byron E. Burke Jr. — 50, of Milton-Freewater for investigation of unlawful firearm possession, unlawful weapon use and felony firearm possession. Bail set at $35,000.
TUESDAY
Jesse P. Jackson — 34, of Weston for investigation of felony parole violation.