LAW ENFORCEMENT
Umatilla County
WEDNESDAY
2:56 p.m. — Littering, Gerking Flat Road, near Athena.
Walla Walla
MAY 7
3:57 p.m. — Theft, 200 block White Street.
APRIL 28
3:41 p.m. — Package stolen, 1100 block Francis Avenue.
APRIL 25
9:07 a.m. — Spray paint on trash enclosure, Big 5 Sporting Goods, 1711 Twin Creek Place.
ARRESTS
Walla Walla County
WEDNESDAY
6:57 a.m. — Adam W. Stilson, 41, for investigation of second-degree theft, forgery, second-degree vehicle prowling and third-degree malicious mischief and investigation of second-degree domestic violence assault, fourth-degree domestic violence assault and obstructing law enforcement. Total bail set at $10,000.
TUESDAY
11:15 p.m. — Seth C. Cunha, 35, for investigation of three counts of illegal possession with intent to deliver and one count of drug paraphernalia possession. Conditional release revoked. Bail set at $20,000.
FIRE RUNS
Walla Walla
WEDNESDAY
7:58 p.m. — Two-car crash, partially blocking the roadway, no injuries reported, 100 block South Tausick Way.