LAW ENFORCEMENT

Wala Walla

Sunday

9:33 p.m. — Trespass, 100 block, Whitman Street.

6:49 -p.m. — Wallet lost, South Wilbur and Whitman streets.

Saturday

4:05 p.m. — Toddler found unsupervised outside, was returned to parent, 300 block, Whitman Street.

11:30 a.m. — Vehicle Prowl, 400 block, Washington Street.

May. 7 

1:07 p.m. — Theft, 200 block, White Street.

1:15 p.m. — Assault, 1,200 block, Whitman Street.

10:31 a.m. — Internet fraud.

7:06 a.m. — Identity theft, 1,400 block, West Pine Street.

May 6

7:35 p.m. — Stolen purse, 600 block, West Elm Street.

May 4

5:23 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, South 12th Avenue and West Chestnut Street.

Walla Walla County

Saturday

12:13 p.m. Vehicle Prowl, 300 block, Whitman Mission Road, Walla Walla County.

8:43 p.m. — Assault, 1,400 block, School Avenue, Walla Walla County.

Umatilla County

Sunday

1:48 p.m. — Trespass, Birch Creek Road, near Milton-Freewater.

12:44 p.m. — Theft, South Broad Street, Weston.

FIRE RUNS

Walla Walla

Monday

7:27 a.m. — Equipment on fire at Super 1 Foods, Ninth Avenue.

Saturday

9:57 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision, no transports, Portland Avenue and Ash Street.

1:40 p.m. — Burn complaint, 100 block, Bush Street.

 

