LAW ENFORCEMENT
Wala Walla
Sunday
9:33 p.m. — Trespass, 100 block, Whitman Street.
6:49 -p.m. — Wallet lost, South Wilbur and Whitman streets.
Saturday
4:05 p.m. — Toddler found unsupervised outside, was returned to parent, 300 block, Whitman Street.
11:30 a.m. — Vehicle Prowl, 400 block, Washington Street.
May. 7
1:07 p.m. — Theft, 200 block, White Street.
1:15 p.m. — Assault, 1,200 block, Whitman Street.
10:31 a.m. — Internet fraud.
7:06 a.m. — Identity theft, 1,400 block, West Pine Street.
May 6
7:35 p.m. — Stolen purse, 600 block, West Elm Street.
May 4
5:23 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, South 12th Avenue and West Chestnut Street.
Walla Walla County
Saturday
12:13 p.m. Vehicle Prowl, 300 block, Whitman Mission Road, Walla Walla County.
8:43 p.m. — Assault, 1,400 block, School Avenue, Walla Walla County.
Umatilla County
Sunday
1:48 p.m. — Trespass, Birch Creek Road, near Milton-Freewater.
12:44 p.m. — Theft, South Broad Street, Weston.
FIRE RUNS
Walla Walla
Monday
7:27 a.m. — Equipment on fire at Super 1 Foods, Ninth Avenue.
Saturday
9:57 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision, no transports, Portland Avenue and Ash Street.
1:40 p.m. — Burn complaint, 100 block, Bush Street.