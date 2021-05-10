LAW ENFORCEMENT
Milton-Freewater
Sunday
11:53 a.m. — Theft, 100 block, Southwest Second Avenue.
ARRESTS
Milton-Freewater
Saturday
6:41 p.m. — Adrian Rodarte, 32, for investigation of aggravated assault.
