LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
WEDNESDAY
6:39 a.m. — Man reported missing, 700 block Lincoln Street.
APRIL 23
6:47 a.m. — Malicious mischief, 1600 block Portland Avenue.
Walla Walla County
WEDNESDAY
1:32 p.m. — A Walla Walla High School student entered sprinkler room in new science building using a key code without authorization, 800 Abbott Road.
ARRESTS
Walla Walla
SATURDAY
4:45 a.m. — Willie G. Henderson, for investigation of second-degree domestic violence assault, harassment and interfering with a domestic violence report.
Department of Corrections
FRIDAY
5:50 p.m. — Sawyer B. Hostetler, for investigation of DUI.
Walla Walla County
SATURDAY
8 a.m. — Kees Devink, for investigation of DUI.
Milton-Freewater
THURSDAY
11:10 p.m. — Katherine E. Setzer, 35, of Milton-Freewater, for investigation of contempt of court, parole violation, felony warrant and misdemeanor warrant. Bail set at $40,000.
FIRE RUNS
Walla Walla
THURSDAY
2:56 p.m. — Girl hit by vehicle while riding bike, no injuries reported, South Second Avenue and West Tietan Street.
3:12 p.m. — Low-hanging electrical power lines reported to Pacific Power, intersection Irene and West Cherry streets.
WEDNESDAY
12:52 p.m. — Motorcycle crashed, no injuries reported, South Fourth Avenue and West Birch Street.
4:03 p.m. — Vehicle and motorcycle collided, no injuries reported, 800 block North 13th Avenue.