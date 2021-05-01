LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

WEDNESDAY

6:39 a.m. — Man reported missing, 700 block Lincoln Street.

APRIL 23

6:47 a.m. — Malicious mischief, 1600 block Portland Avenue.

Walla Walla County

WEDNESDAY

1:32 p.m. — A Walla Walla High School student entered sprinkler room in new science building using a key code without authorization, 800 Abbott Road.

ARRESTS

Walla Walla

SATURDAY

4:45 a.m. — Willie G. Henderson, for investigation of second-degree domestic violence assault, harassment and interfering with a domestic violence report.

Department of Corrections

FRIDAY

5:50 p.m. — Sawyer B. Hostetler, for investigation of DUI.

Walla Walla County

SATURDAY

8 a.m. — Kees Devink, for investigation of DUI.

Milton-Freewater

THURSDAY

11:10 p.m. — Katherine E. Setzer, 35, of Milton-Freewater, for investigation of contempt of court, parole violation, felony warrant and misdemeanor warrant. Bail set at $40,000.

FIRE RUNS

Walla Walla

THURSDAY

2:56 p.m. — Girl hit by vehicle while riding bike, no injuries reported, South Second Avenue and West Tietan Street.

3:12 p.m. — Low-hanging electrical power lines reported to Pacific Power, intersection Irene and West Cherry streets.

WEDNESDAY

12:52 p.m. — Motorcycle crashed, no injuries reported, South Fourth Avenue and West Birch Street.

4:03 p.m. — Vehicle and motorcycle collided, no injuries reported, 800 block North 13th Avenue.