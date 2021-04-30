LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla County
SUNDAY
2:13 p.m. — Black and green Honda dirt-bike stolen, 1200 block Wallula Avenue, north of College Place.
APRIL 16
11:19 a.m. — Wire fraud, 1300 block Wallula Avenue, north of College Place.
APRIL 15
1:10 p.m. — Person harassed and threatened in fraud attempt, 500 block Harrison Road, Burbank.
Umatilla County
WEDNESDAY
7:39 a.m. — Littering, intersection of Birch Creek and Powerline roads, northeast of Milton-Freewater.
9:06 a.m. — Littering, intersection of Birch Creek and Powerline roads, northeast of Milton-Freewater.
9:29 a.m. — Theft via fraud, South Hill Street, Weston.
12:31 p.m. — Trespassing, Birch Creek Road, north of Milton-Freewater.
Milton-Freewater
WEDNESDAY
8:15 p.m. — Hit-and-run, parked vehicle hit, 400 block North Columbia Street.
ARRESTS
Walla Walla
THURSDAY
11:42 a.m. — Benito S. Landa, for investigation of unlawful imprisonment, fourth-degree domestic violence assault and interfering with a domestic violence report.
Milton-Freewater
WEDNESDAY
4:04 p.m. — Jeanne L. Melton, 47, of Walla Walla, for investigation of a felony Umatilla County parole violation.
FIRE RUNS
East Umatilla Fire and Rescue
SUNDAY
6:45 a.m. — Top of power pole damaged, electrical transformer caught fire, put out quickly. Pacific Power responded to fix pole and transformer, 300 block E. Jefferson St., Athena.