LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
THURSDAY
2:49 p.m — Theft, 1900 block South Third Avenue.
APRIL 13
8:47 a.m. — Theft, 300 block East Pine Street.
Umatilla County
THURSDAY
9:29 a.m. — Dog bite, Roloff Lane, near Milton-Freewater.
9:49 a.m. — Unauthorized vehicle use, North Water Street, Weston.
12:31 p.m. — Fraud, Chuckhole Lane, near Milton-Freewater.
12:33 p.m. — Assault, Stateline Road, north of Milton-Freewater.
12:47 p.m. — Theft, Tollgate Store, Highway 204, Tollgate.
6:45 p.m. — Lost dog found, intersection Highway 339 and Stateline Road, north of Milton-Freewater.
Milton-Freewater
FRIDAY
9:56 a.m. — Graffiti in park restroom, 1400 block South Main Street.
ARRESTS
Milton-Freewater
SATURDAY
6:25 a.m. — Keri L. Werhan, 44, for investigation of aggravated assault and harassment. Bail set at $30,000.
FIRE RUNS
Walla Walla
THURSDAY
8:15 a.m. — Electrical line across roadway, intersection North Main Street and Pacific Avenue.
3:08 p.m. — Bicycle crash, no reportable injuries, 200 block Tausick Way.
3:15 p.m. — Fire alarm malfunction, Staples, 420 N. Wilbur Ave.
4:57 p.m. — Toilet paper rolls intentionally lit on fire, put out with water from sink, no damage, Vista Terrace Park, 925 Mountain Park Drive.
7:59 p.m. — Motorcycle and vehicle collision, no reportable injuries, intersection East Tietan Street and Howard Street.
8:10 p.m. — Smoke investigation, burning plastic reported, nothing found, 300 block West Moore Street.
WEDNESDAY
10:54 a.m. — Fire alarm set off by construction, Drumheller Building, 5 W. Alder St.
11:26 a.m. — Three-vehicle crash, no reportable injuries, road blocked temporarily, intersection West Chestnut Street and Chase Avenue.