LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

THURSDAY

2:49 p.m — Theft, 1900 block South Third Avenue.

APRIL 13

8:47 a.m. — Theft, 300 block East Pine Street.

Umatilla County

THURSDAY

9:29 a.m. — Dog bite, Roloff Lane, near Milton-Freewater.

9:49 a.m. — Unauthorized vehicle use, North Water Street, Weston.

12:31 p.m. — Fraud, Chuckhole Lane, near Milton-Freewater.

12:33 p.m. — Assault, Stateline Road, north of Milton-Freewater.

12:47 p.m. — Theft, Tollgate Store, Highway 204, Tollgate.

6:45 p.m. — Lost dog found, intersection Highway 339 and Stateline Road, north of Milton-Freewater.

Milton-Freewater

FRIDAY

9:56 a.m. — Graffiti in park restroom, 1400 block South Main Street.

ARRESTS

Milton-Freewater

SATURDAY

6:25 a.m. — Keri L. Werhan, 44, for investigation of aggravated assault and harassment. Bail set at $30,000.

FIRE RUNS

Walla Walla

THURSDAY

8:15 a.m. — Electrical line across roadway, intersection North Main Street and Pacific Avenue.

3:08 p.m. — Bicycle crash, no reportable injuries, 200 block Tausick Way.

3:15 p.m. — Fire alarm malfunction, Staples, 420 N. Wilbur Ave.

4:57 p.m. — Toilet paper rolls intentionally lit on fire, put out with water from sink, no damage, Vista Terrace Park, 925 Mountain Park Drive.

7:59 p.m. — Motorcycle and vehicle collision, no reportable injuries, intersection East Tietan Street and Howard Street.

8:10 p.m. — Smoke investigation, burning plastic reported, nothing found, 300 block West Moore Street.

WEDNESDAY

10:54 a.m. — Fire alarm set off by construction, Drumheller Building, 5 W. Alder St.

11:26 a.m. — Three-vehicle crash, no reportable injuries, road blocked temporarily, intersection West Chestnut Street and Chase Avenue.