LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
WEDNESDAY
9:54 a.m. — Vehicle stolen, Walla Walla Community College Center for Enology and Viticulture, 3020 E. Isaacs Ave.
MONDAY
7:15 p.m. — Cellphone stolen, 800 block North Seventh Avenue.
Umatilla County
WEDNESDAY
11:28 a.m. — Scam, South Franklin Street, Weston.
4:34 p.m. — Scam, Winesap Road, near Milton-Freewater.
Milton-Freewater
WEDNESDAY
8:42 a.m. — Bay door on building damaged, car wheels damaged, 400 block South Main Street.
ARRESTS
Walla Walla County
THURSDAY
3:20 a.m. — James D. Dunleavy, 38, for investigation of second-degree burglary and second-degree theft.
Walla Walla
THURSDAY
10:21 a.m. — Nicholas T. Hunter, for investigation of first-degree assault.
WEDNESDAY
9:04 p.m. — Dane M. Forss, for investigation of a Department of Corrections violation and failure to comply.
Umatilla County
WEDNESDAY
9:30 a.m. — Kash M. Leon, for investigation of a DOC violation.
10:09 a.m. — Robert E. Pratt, for investigation of a DOC violation.