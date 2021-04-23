LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

WEDNESDAY

9:54 a.m. — Vehicle stolen, Walla Walla Community College Center for Enology and Viticulture, 3020 E. Isaacs Ave.

MONDAY

7:15 p.m. — Cellphone stolen, 800 block North Seventh Avenue.

Umatilla County

WEDNESDAY

11:28 a.m. — Scam, South Franklin Street, Weston.

4:34 p.m. — Scam, Winesap Road, near Milton-Freewater.

Milton-Freewater

WEDNESDAY

8:42 a.m. — Bay door on building damaged, car wheels damaged, 400 block South Main Street.

ARRESTS

Walla Walla County

THURSDAY

3:20 a.m. — James D. Dunleavy, 38, for investigation of second-degree burglary and second-degree theft.

Walla Walla

THURSDAY

10:21 a.m. — Nicholas T. Hunter, for investigation of first-degree assault.

WEDNESDAY

9:04 p.m. — Dane M. Forss, for investigation of a Department of Corrections violation and failure to comply.

Umatilla County

WEDNESDAY

9:30 a.m. — Kash M. Leon, for investigation of a DOC violation.

10:09 a.m. — Robert E. Pratt, for investigation of a DOC violation.