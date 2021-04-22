LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Tuesday

10:44 p.m. — Bicycle theft, 1100 block, East Alder Street.

7:14 p.m. — Broken windows at a house, 300 block, North Division Street.

10:29 a.m. — Theft, 100 block, Middle Waitsburg Road.

ARRESTS

Department of Corrections

Wednesday

10:09 a.m. — Robert E. Pratt for investigation of a DOC violation.

9:30 a.m. — Kash M. Leon for investigation of a DOC violation.

FIRE RUNS

Walla Walla

Tuesday

8:33 a.m. — Truck with a trailer ran into guard rail and blocked traffic, no transports, East Rees Avenue and Highway 12.

Monday

12:26 p.m. — Collision involving a vehicle and a bicycle, no transports, East Isaacs Avenue and North Roosevelt Street.

 

