Law Enforcement

Walla Walla

Sunday

10:54 p.m. — "Shots fired" call, where homeowner thought someone was firing from a vehicle, turned out to be malicious mischief, 1000 block Francis Avenue.

Saturday

9:39 a.m. — Graffiti on garage door, 200 block Artesia Avenue.

Friday

12:50 p.m. — Utility trailer loaded with new carpet stolen, 1600 block Melrose Street.

Wednesday

10:49 a.m. — Graffiti spray painted on garage, 200 block Bridge Street.

Walla Walla County

March 23

7:32 p.m. — Burglary, 200 block Second Avenue, Burbank.

College Place

Friday

3:55 p.m. — Two-car collision, no injuries reported, Southeast Mockingbird Drive and Southeast Larch Avenue.

Umatilla County

Saturday

3:44 p.m. — Car crash, no injuries reported, Highway 332 and Highway 339, Milton-Freewater.

Fire Runs

Walla Walla Fire Department

Thursday

8:46 a.m. — Two-car collision, no injuries reported, Modoc and West Tietan streets.

Tags

Chloe LeValley covers the cities of Walla Walla and College Place as well as agriculture and the environment in the Walla Walla Valley. She is a graduate of San Francisco State University and joined the Union-Bulletin's team in October 2019.