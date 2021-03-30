Law Enforcement
Walla Walla
Sunday
10:54 p.m. — "Shots fired" call, where homeowner thought someone was firing from a vehicle, turned out to be malicious mischief, 1000 block Francis Avenue.
Saturday
9:39 a.m. — Graffiti on garage door, 200 block Artesia Avenue.
Friday
12:50 p.m. — Utility trailer loaded with new carpet stolen, 1600 block Melrose Street.
Wednesday
10:49 a.m. — Graffiti spray painted on garage, 200 block Bridge Street.
Walla Walla County
March 23
7:32 p.m. — Burglary, 200 block Second Avenue, Burbank.
College Place
Friday
3:55 p.m. — Two-car collision, no injuries reported, Southeast Mockingbird Drive and Southeast Larch Avenue.
Umatilla County
Saturday
3:44 p.m. — Car crash, no injuries reported, Highway 332 and Highway 339, Milton-Freewater.
Fire Runs
Walla Walla Fire Department
Thursday
8:46 a.m. — Two-car collision, no injuries reported, Modoc and West Tietan streets.