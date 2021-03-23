Walla Walla Police Department vehicle
LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Monday

4:55 p.m. — Fraud reported in 500 block East Pine Street.

9:19 a.m. — Recreational vehicle used for housing in city parking lot, 180 N. Colville St.

Walla Walla County

Monday

11:32 a.m. — Phone fraud, 100 block Balm Street, Touchet.

10:43 a.m. — Theft of vehicle lighting, 200 block West Fifth Street, Waitsburg.

March 17

5:20 p.m. — Unauthorized use of credit card, 26000 block Ice Harbor Drive, Burbank.

11:15 a.m. — Dogs escaped residence, attacking and killing another dog, 00 block Fourth Street, Wallula.

Umatilla County

Monday

2:58 p.m. — Dog attacking cattle, West Ferndale Road, Milton-Freewater.

2:46 p.m. — Trespass, Sinclair fuel station, 84875 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.

11:28 a.m. — Assault, North Fourth Street, Athena.

Oregon State Police

Monday

7:08 a.m. — Bonnie Brockamp, 62, of Wallowa, Ore., was westbound near Poverty Flats Road on I-84 in the Blue Mountains when she lost control of the Toyota pickup she was driving on the icy road. Brockamp’s rig collided with guardrail. No injury reported.

5:22 a.m. — Responded to motor vehicle collision on I-84, Deadman Pass near Meacham. Driver of vehicle traveling westbound slowed due to several vehicles parked along north shoulder of road. Driver of the vehicle following was unable to stop. Injury reported, no further details given.

Arrests

Walla Walla

Monday

10:15 a.m. — Dan R. Arnold, for investigation of being a fugitive.

Umatilla County

Saturday

1:10 p.m. — Troy M. Hays, 26, Milton-Freewater, for investigation of felony-level parole violation.

Fire Runs

Walla Walla

Monday

9:09 a.m. — Car in the ditch, struck dirt wall at Lower Waitsburg and Ferris roads.

