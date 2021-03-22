Law Enforcement
Walla Walla
Sunday
6:54 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 400 block of South First Avenue.
5:06 p.m. — Firearm stolen, 400 block of South Fourth Avenue.
6:05 a.m. — Assault, 800 block of North Seventh Avenue.
Saturday
9:09 a.m. — Car stolen, 2100 block of Leonard Drive.
March 12
3:14 a.m. — Burglary, 500 block of North Division Street.
March 2
6:53 p.m. — Theft, 400 block of East Oak Street.
Walla Walla County
March 16
11:57 a.m. — Theft from car, 12000 block of Dodd Road, Burbank.
March 15
6:43 p.m. — Paperwork stolen from home, 100 block of Noertheast Street, Prescott.
College Place
Saturday
5:48 p.m. — Theft, 500 block of Northeast Fleetwood Avenue.
5:45 p.m. — Hit-and-run, driver hit a sign, Mojonnier Road and South College Avenue.
Arrests
Walla Walla County
Monday
10:15 a.m. — Dan R. Arnold, for investigation of being a fugitive.
Fire Runs
College Place Fire Department
Friday
11:06 p.m. — Oven fire, no injuries, 700 block of Southeast Fourth Street.