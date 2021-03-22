Law Enforcement

Walla Walla

Sunday

6:54 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 400 block of South First Avenue.

5:06 p.m. — Firearm stolen, 400 block of South Fourth Avenue.

6:05 a.m. — Assault, 800 block of North Seventh Avenue.

Saturday

9:09 a.m. — Car stolen, 2100 block of Leonard Drive.

March 12

3:14 a.m. — Burglary, 500 block of North Division Street.

March 2

6:53 p.m. — Theft, 400 block of East Oak Street.

Walla Walla County

March 16

11:57 a.m. — Theft from car, 12000 block of Dodd Road, Burbank.

March 15

6:43 p.m. — Paperwork stolen from home, 100 block of Noertheast Street, Prescott.

College Place

Saturday

5:48 p.m. — Theft, 500 block of Northeast Fleetwood Avenue.

5:45 p.m. — Hit-and-run, driver hit a sign, Mojonnier Road and South College Avenue.

Arrests

Walla Walla County

Monday

10:15 a.m. — Dan R. Arnold, for investigation of being a fugitive.

Fire Runs

College Place Fire Department

Friday

11:06 p.m. — Oven fire, no injuries, 700 block of Southeast Fourth Street.

